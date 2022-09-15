To say we have some of the best cross-country teams/runners in our area and the state is not an exaggeration. This fact was proven once again Tuesday afternoon at Springville, and also at Wartburg.
SPRINGVILLE INVITATIONAL
September 6
CC/SPR Head Coach Tim Stamp said, “Our Home meet was meet number 3 and an opportunity to run in front of friends and family on the rolling Springville XC course. The kids keep dropping substantial time over last year’s performances in each meet and this was no exception.”
Let’s start with our middle schools. We had four girls place in the top nine, with Addison Merritt (CC/SPR) taking top honors. Addison crossed the finish line 37 seconds in front of the second-place finisher from Regis-LaSalle. Overall, Merritt was the third runner to cross the line. Only two boys finished in front of her. Let that sink in...
Alburnett’s Josie McGraw was third, Esme Crist fifth, and Sydnee Debrower placed ninth.
On the boys’ side, Alburnett’s Henry Abel crossed the finish line 51 seconds ahead of second place to take home the boys MS title. Tyler Taube (CC/SPR) was sixth followed by Anson Ford (ALB) in seventh.
Impressive right.... Now let’s talk about our high school teams. In the team race, North Linn took home both team titles. Alburnett took second in the girls race and fourth in the boys. The boys’ team of CC/SPR placed third.
Alburnett found a really strong team in North Linn to compete against along with strong East Buchanan and Starmont teams. The girls came ready to run placing second in the team race which took all of them running well and placing where they did.
Carly McGraw finished sixth. She looked strong from the start, which is what the coaching staff have been trying to get her to do. Gralynn Martin just missed the top 10 finishing in 11th. Lindsey Hospodarsky, Isabelle Graubard and Haylee Banes finished our scoring.
“Our 3-5 runners were able to fight and each finished ahead of an East Buchanan runner to help us with second place.” said Alburnett Head Coach Luke Ossman.
How dominant was North Linn in the girl’s race... The girls finished with five of the top six and seven in the top 12. One point from a perfect score. Meghan Wheatley took first, Bryn Collum second, Kenzie Bridgewater third, Peyton McMahon fourth and Carly Ries was sixth. The number five finisher was freshman Carly McGraw from Alburnett, and first year runner Galynn Martin was 10th.
Meghan ran away from the rest of the field winning by over two minutes, but was not happy. All three Lynx finishers were glad they took 1, 2, 3 but all three were not happy with their times. The Lynx got out early as a pack and at the mid-way point, they held the top five spots, followed by Kennedy Moore of Springville and Carly McGraw from Alburnett.
Meghan crossed the line and fell into co-head coach Schmidt’s arms saying “I was terrible today.” “I was not happy with my time today; I can do better,” Meghan said, “I hope Saturday at Monticello I will finish with a better time. The competition should push me to run faster.”
Lynx Co-Head Coach Bob Mudd said, “I think they were unhappy with their times. I told them after the race, they need to realize that Springville is one of the toughest courses they will run on this season.”
CC/SPR junior Kennedy Moore placed fifth with a time of 24:08.4. Abi Stejskal (So.) placed 15th and Katelynn Stall (So.) was 18th.
Now for the boy’s race. The race was most likely a preview of the conference meet with Alburnett, North Linn, Starmont, Springville and East Buchanan who are all going to be strong.
The North Linn boys started where the girls left off owning five of the top eight spots after lap one. Taking home first was Charlie Sieck from Starmont/West Central and Noah Valenzuela of East Buchanan was second.
At the finish line, seven of the top 10 finishers came from our area, with sophomore Caleb Bildstein from North Linn taking third. Jack Stamp (SPR/CC) was fourth, Levi Benesh (NL) fifth, Ty Pflughaupt (NL) sixth, Evan Robertson (SPR/CC) seventh, Landon Thomsen (NL) eighth and Hayden Gustafson of Alburnett placed 10th.
“The boys running well today did not surprise me so much as they all ran very well at Oelwein.” said Mudd
Ossman said, “Overall, we ran really well but we have some areas we need to improve on as the season goes but we are seeing a lot of improvement week to week.”
“We went in with a plan but we didn’t execute how we wanted them to. We had a few runners not really improve on their time but ran well,” Ossman said, “We had some other runners really step up on the night and dropped time.”
For CC/SPR Grant Chrisman dropped over four minutes over his time from last year. Kennedy Moore dropped 3:20 over last year. Creston Cordes 3:00 minutes faster. Newbie Slayton Straub dropped another 1:20 on a much harder course than in week two.
“I’m not sure I could ask anymore from the effort I’ve been getting from the kids in every race and practice we have had. Jack and Evan are also having nice drops over last year as well and you can really see the strength, maturity and racing experience kicking in for all involved.”
“With that said, I know no one on the team is anywhere close to being satisfied with where we are at, at this point in the season.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic
September 6
The CPU boy’s won the freshman title at the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic at Wartburg, and the junior boys took home second. The 9th and 10th grade girls’ teams place fifth and sixth respectively. This competition was different from most. It was divided into Fresh/Soph and Jr/Sr races. Then kept score place finishes by grade.
Head Coach Lew Paine said, “This was another week of great weather and another day of great racing for CPU. The kids are continuing to improve and it is showing with new PRs each week.”
The CPU boys team placed second behind Waukon in the junior class. They took home the freshman title, and were 10th in the sophomore class. In the girls’ races, the sophomores took fourth and the freshman placed fifth.
“The boys also had a new leader this week. It was Carter Easton. He has really matured and got stronger over the summer. The junior boys are a deep group and they placed 2nd in the junior division.” said Paine.
On the boys’ side, the freshman boys won the freshman team title, with place finishers Cayle Estling third and Cooper Grimm fourth. Carter Easton had a great race and placed second in the sophomore division.
This was CPU’s third meet that they have had a different girl each meet leads the way. This week it was Emma Wilkerson, last meet was Lily Miller, and the first was Sydney McCormick.
“We have a strong pack of four leading the way. The other girls are working on narrowing the gap.” said Paine.
The freshman girls placed fifth in their division. Lily Miller was the freshman champion with Deni Katcher placing sixth. The sophomore girls placed fourth in their division. They were led by Sydney McCormick placing sixth in that division.
“Our packs keep working together to get better. We never know what the order of finishers will be from week to week.” said Paine.
MONTICELLO INVITATIONAL
September 10
NORTH LINN
The Lynx wrapped up its week at the Monticello Invite on Saturday. In the team race, the girls took home fourth place and the boys placed eighth.
Following the race earlier in the week, Meghan Wheatley was not happy with her finish. She felt that if she had someone to push her more, she could have finished with a much better time.
So going into the race Saturday, with this course being a lot easier than Springville, also knew she would have that push she needed with Danielle Hostetler from Mid-Prairie in the field. Meghan lived up to her words knocking 1:11 off her time. Wheatley finished in second place behind Hostetler, with a time of 19:01.
Co-Head Coach Bob Mudd said, “Meghan knew she had to run with Danielle at the beginning of the race to be competitive. Meghan did that and was able to put up a personal best time.
“She is a lot better than she was last year, she ran 46 seconds faster at Monticello then in 2021, and one minute ahead for Springville.” said Mudd.
All three of the Lynx top runners put up personal bests. Peyton McMahon (Fr.) and Carly Ries (Fr.) both ran very well too. Peyton placed 24th with a PR of 21:22 and Carly took 45th at 23:06. Abby Michael was 57th and Carly Miers finished in 62nd.
“Carly, who is fighting injuries, ran a gutty race to get what she got today. She gutted it out. The team will be much better when she is back to 100%,” Mudd said, “Peyton ran a fast race which is really good for her.”
The boys going in felt they were in a good position to place in the top eight which could mean beating a very tough Maquoketa Valley team who has had their number in the past.
Freshman Levi Benesh led the Lynx with a PR of 17:39 for 19th place. Caleb Bildstein (So.) took 28th at 18:04, Ty Pflughaupt (Jr.) was 36th. Freshman Landon Thomsen 42nd, Carter Folker (Sr.) 72nd, and freshman Sawyer Long 73rd.
“All of the boys ran well including our three freshmen. They all improved their best times of the year so far, but this was the easiest course so far this season.” said Mudd.
CC/SPRINGVILLE
The cross country teams have been pointing to Monti as a meet where they were going to really see where they were fitness wise. The competition is always fast there and being a morning meet there is usually have cool temps on a very well manicured superfast course.
Pushing the pace and pushing your limits were the focus of the day, and coach Stamp can enthusiastically say He was not disappointed.
So let the PR parade begin. Kennedy Moore got the HS kids started by dropping another 45 seconds and finishing third in the JV race at 22:15, Grant Chrisman just keeps throwing down great effort after great effort dropping another two plus minutes off his lifetime best, running 19:16 and sixth in the JV race.
Creston Cordes dropped two more minutes off his lifetime best as well in 20:34. Evan Robertson also went sub 18:00 for the first time ever finishing in 17:58 earning 27th place and being the seventh fastest 1A runner in the Varsity boys field.
The MS boys also all dropped at least a minute in their race with Tyler Taube finishing 11th in 12:56. Addison Merritt finished a solid 2nd in the girls race in 12:42.
“I’m super proud of all the kids for their efforts today and their no fear attitude in going after fast first miles,,: Stamp said, “Then trusting their training to finish strong. With that said, we still have lots of work to do to keep climbing the ladder timewise.”