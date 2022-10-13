NORTH LINN
10-4 at Dike-New Hartford Invitational
North Linn opened up the final week of the regular season at the Fox Ridge golf course with both varsity teams placing in the top ten once again. The girls’ team took home a third-place finish behind Denver and Hudson. The boys placed sixth behind invite winner Denver.
As she has all season long, junior Meghan Wheatley continues to improve each and every race. For the second time this season she broke the 19-minute mark with another PR with a time of 18:41 to take home the girl’s title. She was followed by sophomore Bryn Collum in 16th (20:44), Peyton McMahon (So.) 21:57, Kenzie Bridgewater (So.) 22:13, Carly Ries (22:28), Abby Michael (24:01) and Carly Myers with a time of 24:16.
The boys were led once again by sophomore Caleb Bildstein who placed 13th with a time of 17:31. Freshman Levi Benesh placed 23rd at 17:57, Ty Pflughaupt (18:08), Landon Thomsen (18:52) and Carter Folkers with a time of 20:08.
In the JV races the girls placed eighth and were led by Moya Folkers in 13th with a time of 24:24.2, and Niamh Wylie right behind her in 14th at 24:32.5. The boys were led by freshman Luke Barth with a time of 22;45.4.
10-8 at Home Invitational
The Lynx wrapped up its regular season hosting their annual invitational on Saturday. The girls placed sixth and the boys finished in ninth place.
The girls’ varsity race was one to remember, with two of the top runners in the state battling it out for the title. Running together the entire race, Wheatley made sure this time out that Solon’s Kayla Young did not get out too far ahead as she stayed right on her tail the entire race. Young had previously beaten Meghan this season at Anamosa by nine seconds.
”Compared to last year, I feel stronger going into post season. My mind and body feel stronger, which helps me to push myself in the races,” Meghan Wheatley said,.” I trust in myself during the race more than I had, for I know that I am stronger than last year. This season has brought the most growth for me as a runner. And I look to keep improving as my junior season is nearing the postseason.”
“I finished around 9 seconds behind Kayla Young at Anamosa. Going into the race, I anticipated the two of us fighting for the lead. My game plan was to stay right with her and see what my kick could do for me at the end. Kayla is a strong and great runner to compete with. We both pushed each other the entire time and it came down to a close sprint the last 300 meters.” {/span}said Wheatley.
Collum was North Linn’s second runner placing 16th (20:39), she was followed by McMahon (21:34), Bridgewater (22:12), Carly Ries (22:14), Michael (23:50) and Myers finished with a nice time of 25:08.
Bildstein led the boys to a top ten finish with a time of 17:36. Benesh placed 36th with a time of 17:47, followed by Thomsen (18:07), Pflughaupt (19:15), Folkers (19:46) and Sawyer Long with a time of 19:57.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
10-4 at West Delaware invitational
This week the CPU cross country teams traveled to Manchester to compete in the West Delaware Hawks Invitational. The weather and competition were great, and so was the girls’ performance taking home the team title by 11 points over second place Clear Lake, and the always tough team from Mount Vernon-Lisbon and Tipton.
The girls were the varsity team champions. There were 20 complete teams with seven of the teams being ranked.
The course has some hills and the girls ran them smart using the downhills to perfection according to assistant coach Jeff Engen. “I saw multiple girls of ours use the hills to pass other runners.”
“Sophomore Julia Paine really sticks out in my mind doing that. Emma is a very strong runner, but I have never seen her look stronger. Deni is really starting to find her groove. We had 4 girls’ medal on the day.”
Emma Wilkerson led the way placing fifth (19:48), Deni Katcher was 11th (20:22), Lily Miller 12th (20:26), Sydney McCormick 23rd (21:04) and Julia Paine in 38th (21:46). It was a great race by all the CPU varsity girls.
The varsity boys placed fifth out of 23 complete teams. Some of the top 2A and 3A teams were at this meet. Nine of the teams were ranked.
The boys have been pushing each other all season running in packs and today was no different with only 30 seconds separating their No.1 runner through No. 7 runners.
“Our pack is our strength. The pack is going to keep getting faster.” said Engen
The boys were led by Cayle Estling (17:26) then Brody Beherns (17:37). The JV girls placed ninth. They were led by medalist Madison Bockenstedt placing 18th.
The JV boys also had a great race. They placed second out of 18 teams. They were led by JV champion Bradley Jones. He ran 17:51. He is one of our top eight CPU runners that are always interchanging. Other medalists included Will Cardo 5th, Landon Batcheler 10th, Jonah Salow 22nd and Jacob Dreier 24th.
“All of the runners are just doing tremendous at the meets and practice. The hard work they put in at practice is showing.” said Engen.
ALBURNETT
The season is coming to a close with the Pirates running at West Delaware on Tuesday and N. Linn on Saturday.
Once again, they faced really good competition at both meets but the kids just kept pushing themselves. The entire Pirate team are peaking at the right time of the season going into Conference and the District Qualifier.
10-4 at West Delaware invitational
At West Delaware, the Pirates ran really well, the girls just keep improving every meet and they continue to push each other. The girls were led by freshman Carly McGraw (23:25) with Gralynn Martin a few seconds behind her with a timer of 23:42.
“Carly just keeps working and was not happy with her time, Gralynn and Haylee Banes both set PR’s and are starting to really feel comfortable running, Head Coach Luke Ossman said, “We are looking forward to spring to see what these three young ladies can accomplish on the track.
Lindsey Hospodarsky is enjoying her senior year and continues to shine with a time of 26:28. Rounding out the girls’ finishes were sophomore Haylee Baynes (26:04 and junior Isabelle Graubard with a time of 27:43.
“Lindsey and Evie Gehring will be missed next year; they definitely have taken pride in the team and show that in how they treat the younger kids,” said Ossman.
The boys ran great on the night but their times don’t reflect on how they were running. When the results were posted coach Ossman was shocked at the slower times. “This just shows how well the competition was running.”
Freshman Hayden Gustafson led the way with a time of 18:53. He was followed by Austin Schechinger (20:09), Trenton Abel (20:14), Ben Bemer (20:19) and Noah Kruckenberg who ran a PR.
“Just like when we started the season Noah was the runner, we were hoping would have a breakout season and he has, he keeps listening and really works hard and the times are showing.” said Ossman.
10-8 at North Linn Invitational
The girls got the Pirates started early on with some brisk temperatures but again proved what they can do. Carly McGraw was back in running form and led running a PR (22:21), Gralynn Martin again ran a PR (23:31) followed by Izzy Stanley-Jones (25:00), Haylee Banes (PR) and Izzy Graubard with a (SB).
“They just go out and have fun every meet, they may tell you they are not having fun but they definitely are enjoying the season and it shows in their times.” said Ossman.”
We had an early morning on Saturday to make the short trip to N. Linn, with it being Homecoming week we had some concerns about some sluggishness, but the kids showed up and were ready to run,” Ossman said, “It was great to get on the course since we will run Conference there on Tuesday.”
“The boys got off to a good start but the field seemed to pull away from us, going in we told them to push themselves and not worry about the other runners. Hayden Gustafson led the way followed by Ben Bemer (PR), Austin Schechinger and Trenton Abel (PR) and Noah Kruckenberg (PR).”
“To get Ben, Austin and Trenton under 20:00 minutes was great, we have been telling them they all can run that time,” said Ossman.
Brady Scott and Ryan Smith rounded out the team with PR’s. The JV boys were led by Homecoming King Gunnar Keeney, Aidan McGraw, Cam McGraw and Gage Rauch all ran PRs on the day.
“We definitely have been, or are missing runners, but we never have been concerned since we knew everyone was capable of running in the varsity races if we needed them too.”
CENTRAL CITY/SPRINGVILLE
The combo team from Central City/Springville had a short week with only one competition at West Delaware on October 4th.
The boys’ team which has been improving all season long placed 16th out of 23 teams. Sophomore Jack Stamp led the boys in 33rd (17:38), Evan Robertson (Sr.) was 43rd (17:52), Grant Chrisman (Jr.) 19:00, Creston Cordes (So.) 20:14, and junior Slayton Straub finished with a time of 21:07.
The girls’ team was led by junior Kennedy Moore in 53rd at 22:11. Sophomore Abi Steskal ran a time of 24:09, and Central City sophomore Katelyn Staal crossed the line with a time of 24:24.
Additional photos are available in our online issue.