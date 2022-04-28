ALBURNETT GOLF
On April 19 the Pirate Co-Ed team hosted Starmont at St. Andrews Golf Club. The girls lost 300-255, and the boys team fell to the Stars 209-191. Sophomores Samantha Ahrendsen shot a 46, and Neva Crist shot 73.
For the boys, finishing in the top ten were Sophomore Peyton Baker and Jordan Caton tied for fourth with a 50. Senior Jackson Graham shot a 54 for seventh, Nash Hamilton placed eighth with a 55, sophomore Logan Borrett with 59 for ninth, and Landon Strang placed 11th with a 60.
CENTER POINT-URBANAGIRLS
The CPU girls had two meets this week, the first on Tuesday against Williamsburg at Stone Creek Golf Club and second at Wildcat Golf Course. This was the first full week of competition for the girls with Spring not being kind to our area golfers.
April 19 at Williamsburg
Williamsburg won the meet 188 to 233. A highlight from that meet was Lauren Langridge (JR) shot a team low and personal best 50 that afternoon. The other girls scores were as follows, Sarah Manely (SR) — 58, Makenna Brissey (FR) – 61, McKenna Gersema (SR) – 64, Kristina Manely (JR) – 65 and Nicole Rick (JR) – 68.
April 21 at CCA
The second meet this week for CPU was against Clear Creek-Amana at Wildcat Golf Course on Thursday. CCA won the meet 199 to 221.
Freshman Makenna Brissey shot a team low and personal best of 49 Thursday afternoon, 12 strokes lower than her score from Tuesday. Lauren Langridge matched her score of 50 from Tuesday with another 50 on Thursday. Nicole Rick (JR) dropped 10 strokes off her score from Tuesday and carded a 58 Thursday afternoon. Round out the other scores, McKenna Gersema (SR) – 64, Sarah Manely (SR) – 66 and Kristina Manely (JR) – 66.
Head coach Scott Langridge said, “As a team we were able to shave 12 strokes off our team score from Tuesday to Thursday afternoon.”
BOYS
The Pointers hosted a tri-angular on April 19 with Williamsburg and Solon. The team finished in second place with 159 points behind meet champion Solon with 150. Williamsburg placed third with 173.
Top placers on the day for CPU were Christian Burkhart, 3rd 38, Jonah Dupont, 5th 39, Brayden Beck, 6th 40, Ben Opfer, 10th 42, Aiden Andersen, 11th 43, Brady Borkgren, 15th 47.
On April 23 they played at the Pine Oak Pub and Links in Manchester taking seventh place as a team.
CENTRAL CITYApril 19 the Wildcats Co-Ed team hosted Springville on their home course at Meadowview Golf & Country Club. The girls team took a 220-228 win, while the boys fell to the O’s 204-256.
Leading the day for the girls and taking home the individual title was freshman Bretlyn Decker with a day low score of 44. Brylea Brooks shot 51 for third, Caya Engen was 5th with a 61, Callie Marsh shot 64 for seventh and Issabelle Reinhart placed 12th with a 71.
The boys were led by sophomore Jayden Hanson who tied for second with a score of 51. Freshman Brady Wise took a top ten in ninth with a 60. Freshmans Riley Neibert placed 13th, Kenneth Pearson 15th and Connor Clark 17th.
The team also played at East Buchanan on April 18 but no stats were available in time for production.
NORTH LINNBoth teams were able to get in a full week of action with some nice playing weather most of the week. The Co-Ed Lynx teams hosted East Buchanan at Three Elms on April 19 with the girls falling short 236-256 and the boys losing 173-208 to the Bucs.
Leading the way for the girls was Sophomore Blair Finger who shot a 61 for fourth place. Senior Sydney Smock took 5th with a 63, senior Amber West was seventh with a 64 and Evalyn Robinson placed ninth with a 68.
The boys’ team was led by junior Henry Schmidt who placed in second-place with a very nice 42. The Lynx’s other four scorers placed sixth through 10th. Noah Mertens, 6th 53, Keith Baumgarner, 8th 56, Lane Sommerfelt, 9th 57, Cole Rauch, 10th 59.
Both teams also played at Lone Pine Country Club against Edgewood-Colesburg on April 22 but no stats were available in time for production.