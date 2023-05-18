The Wamac West and Tri-Rivers West conferences held respective tournaments this past week, along with opening rounds of Class 1A Sectional and Region play.
We will have multiple individuals and teams moving onto the next round of District and Regional Finals action.
Congratulations to Central City’s Bretlynn Decker for winning the 2023 Class 1A Region 4C meet at Meadowview Golf Course in Central City on May 12.
She was not thrilled with her score of 98 for ninth place after the meet, but thankful she played well enough to medal and move one step closer to a trip to State.
Bretlynn came back on Friday afternoon knowing she can play a whole lot better and that is exactly what this young sophomore did by improving her score by a whooping 15 strokes as she edged out East Buchanan’s Jaeden Hellenthal by one point with an 18-hole low winning score of 8.
She will advance individually to play at the 1A Region 4 finals in Edgewood-Colesburg at the Lone Pine Golf Course on May 17th.
Congratulations to Central City’s Brady Wise for his second place finish in the Class 1A Sectional (Regina Dist.) @ Belle Plaine. Brady advanced to play at the 1A District at Brown Deer in Iowa City next Tuesday.
Congratulations to Alburnett’s Samantha Ahrendsen and Blaire Finger from North Linn. Both young ladies will advance individually to play at the 1A Region 5 finals on May 17 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Wapello.
Congratulations go out to the Center Point-Urbana boys’ golf team and Head Coach Dean Weber on advancing to the District Meet after placing second (317) at the 3A Sectional (Waverly-Shell Rock Dist.) in Decorah.
Congratulations to the North Linn boys’ team for their second-place finish at the 1A Sectional (Regina Dist.) @ Belle Plaine. They advanced now to play at the 1A District @ Regina Catholic next Tuesday.
CONFERENCE/SECTIONAL/REGION RESULTS
WAMAC WEST
5-8 – CPU Boys at Pine Oak Pub & Links, Manchester
7th – Brayden Beck 76, 8th – Christian Burkhart 77, 12th – Ben Opfer 80, 21st – Cael Kluesner 84, 21st – Brady Borkgren 84, 42nd – Jonah Dupont 91.
5-8 – CPU Girls at Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg
The team placed fifth.
11th – Addison Weber 93, 13th – Mckenna Brissey 96, 16th – Jayce Grennan 97, 23rd – Lauren Langridge 101, 42nd – Carmen Ranbarger 110, 53rd – Kristina Manely 121.
5-10 – CPU Boys at 3A Sectional (W-SR Dist.) at Oneota Golf & Country Club in Decorah
Team placed second (323) W-SR won (313).
7th – Jonah Dupont 79, 10th – Ben Opfer 81, 10th – Christian Burkhart 81, 14th – Cael Kluesner 82, 14th – Brady Borkgren 82, 26th – Brayden Beck 88.
TRI-RIVERS WEST
5-10 – North Linn & Central City boys at Belle Plaine Country Club in Belle Plaine
North Linn took second and Central City placed sixth.
2nd – Brady Wise, CC 82, 8th – Henry Schmidt, NL 87, 9th – Keith Bumgarner, NL 87, 11th – Noah Mertens, NL 91, 16th – Cade Garman, NL 97, 18th – Cole Rauch, NL 97, 21st – Mark Wenger, NL 99, 24th – Kaleb Walker, CC 104, 28th – Colton Welton, CC 109, 31st – Castor Abernathey, CC 113, 32nd – Kaleb Opfer, CC 114, 36th – Jayden Hanson, CC 136.
5-10 – Girls TRC West Conference Meet at Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester
North Linn placed third.
4th – Samantha Ahrendsen, ALB 92, 5th – Blaire Finger, NL 93, 7th – Avery Houts, ALB 96, 9th – Paisley Carpenter, NL 98, 9th – Bretlynn Decker, CC 98, 12th – Bailee Weber, CC 101, 21st – Kira Ingwersen, NL 112, 24th – Callie Marsh, CC 113, 27th – Gretchyn Kane, NL 121, 28th – May Lupkes, CC 122, 32nd – Daisy Bruns, NL 124, 35th – Carly Myers, NL 138.
5-12 – CC Girls Region 4C at Meadowview Golf and Country Club in Central City
Central City placed third.
1st – Bretlynn Decker 83 (second place shot 84, Brooklyn Kelchen, EB, 12th – Bailee Weber – 103, Callie Marsh – 15th 105, 33rd – Maya Lupkes 124, 30th – Carly Myers, NL 135, 31st – Rylie Jacobsen, NL 136, 42nd – Neva Crist, ALB, Gretchyn Kane, NL DNP.
5-12 – Girls Class 1A Region 5A at Cedar Edge Golf Course in West Branch
North Linn placed fifth (486) and Alburnett (DNP)
4th – Samantha Ahrendsen, ALB 98, 6th – Blaire Finger, NL 100, 17th – Avery Houts, ALB 117, 22nd – Daisy Bruns, NL 128, 22nd – Kira Ingwersen, NL 128.
Additional photos available in our online edition.