With the unpredictable weather this season, our area teams have had to do a lot of shuffling of schedules to get matches in. This week has been no different. In the process, the combined boys’ team from Alburnett/CVC played three games this week, also picking up their first two wins of the season in the process.
ALBURNETT/CVCApril 25, girls vs. Mid-Prairie
The girls team played at Mid Prairie on Monday night but were unable to secure a win losing 5-1 to the Golden Hawks. The team’s lone goal came from Lexi McLeod. Savannah Stout got the assist.
April 26 at Tipton
The boys team picked up their first win of the season Tuesday night as they beat the Tigers from Tipton 3-1. Senior Nati Kejella accounted for two of the three goals on the night. Sam Severson, Ethan Peyton each had an assist, and goalie Braiden Eichenberger had four saves.
The girls team took a 1-0 lead into the half but three Tiger second half goals to the Huskies on gave them the win after regulation 3-1. Stout knocked on both goals for the ladies and senior Sophia Creager had three assists.
April 28, girls at D-NH
The team traveled up to Dike on Thursday night to take on the 10-0 Wolverines from D-NH. They found out why this team is one of the best in the state falling 7-0. Creager had a busy night at the net saving 24 of the 31 shots on goal.
April 29 vs. West Liberty
Weather reared its nasty head again Friday night at the Alburnett Martin complex against West Liberty. The girls’ team was able to get in their full game losing a close hard-fought 3-2 against the Comets. No stats were available in time for production. The boys’ game was called early due to lightning. At the time of cancellation Alb/CVC trailed 4-0.
April 30, boys at Hillcrest Academy
The boys picked up their second win of the week and season Saturday when they picked up a 3-2 win over the 4-5 Ravens. Kejella picked up two goals. Levi Telecky had a goal and assist. Silas Telecky had one assist.
CENTER POINT-URBANAGIRLS
April 26 at South Tama
The Stormin’ Pointers traveled to South Tama on Tuesday to take on the Trojans. CPU wasted no time putting goals on the board scoring early and often in both halves. CPU put in five goals in each half to take a 10-0 win.
Head coach Kevin Schmidt said, “It was somewhat tough at times for us as our opponent was not as skilled. We were able to control the pace of play and kept the ball in South Tama’s end the majority of the match. We continued to build on our possession style of play as well as trying to get some minutes for those players who did not see as much time on the field the last couple matches.”
Freshman Emily Bowe had a spectacular night scoring three goals. She could not have done this without the help of senior captain Keely Franck who led the team with five assists. On the season Bowe leads the team with 14 goals and Franck leads the team in assists with eight. This one-two punch has helped CPU get out to a nice 6-3 start.
April 27 at Marion
The Pointers girls’ soccer team continued its offensive domination this week with a 6-0 shut-out win at Marion. That makes 16 goals in the last two games for the Stormin’ Pointers. Six different players scored a goal in the game which will put a smile on head coach Kevin Schmidt’s face for sure. Getting the nod for player of the game has to be Cassie Davis. Cassie had two assists and one goal on the night.
“A great game for us, with our girls working very well together to maintain our style of play. We were again able to get minutes with those girls that have not seen very many yet this year.” Schmidt said, “We were very happy with everyone’s performance with many substitutes producing off of the bench, with a few getting their first varsity goal or assist in this match.”
April 29 at Waverly-SR
The Stormin’ Pointers traveled to Waverly Friday night losing a heartbreaker 1-0. When your team is about to face the defending 2A State Champions it can be hard to gauge just how ready they are. CPU knew that W-SR was going to be technical, fast, and able to move the ball around well. They also knew their girls have been doing a wonderful job all year long and they showed they were ready for the challenge.
Coach Schmidt commented, “It was a great match, great team play and a great effort tonight.”
WSR was able to control much of the match. CPU had a few great opportunities to get forward. However, they were not able to get great scoring chances with shots going to the goalie or wide of the frame.
“WSR played extremely physically and our girls never backed down, showing exceptional resilience as they kept bouncing back up after getting knocked down,” said Schmidt. “Our back line with our key center backs (Maddie Daily and Tallie Kohl) had wonderful games, shutting down any attacking threat coming their way.
CPU let one mistake happen midway through the second half, giving WSR a free kick just outside the goal box. This resulted in them trying to clear the WSR free kick, but it deflected off of one of its players and past our keeper.
BOYS
The Stormin Pointers played two games this week, going 1-1 against South Tama and Marion. With multiple players for head coach Jeff Engen also running track for CPU this season his line-up was a little limited.
April 26 vs. South Tama
Senior Fredrico Russo was the player of the game against the Trojans in CPU’s 3-0 shut-out win with two goals. Drew Schellhorn scored the Pointers third goal. Getting an assist were senior Nick Post and sophomore Bradley Jones. Goalie Ryan Keller stopped all seven shots on goal.
April 27 at Marion
Wednesday evening the boys hosted one of the state’s best teams in the 8-1 Wolves from Marion. Marion was able to score three goals in the first half, while holding the Pointers scoreless with their in-your-face defensive pressure. Both teams played solidly in the second half, with neither team scoring.
The Marion offense was on fire with 38 shots, 27 of those shots on goal. CPU goalie Ryan Keller played another really good game only giving up the three goals. The CPU boys end the week with a 5-3 record.