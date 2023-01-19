Kamryn Kurt, North Linn basketball
Cael Bridgewater, North Linn wrestling
Kamryn Kurt has a week most girls only dream of. On Thursday night she scored 26 points going 7/7 from three-point range in the Lynx big win over No. 7 ranked Regina Catholic helping hand them only their second loss of the season. Kam also had seven steals, three assists and three rebounds.
On Friday night against Springville, she scored another team high 18 points with eight rebounds and four assists.
Thursday night she hit a milestone most players only dream of going over the 1000-point plateau in her career.
Head wrestling coach Brendan Schott said, “I can’t think of a wrestler in my experience in the sport having a bigger week of wrestling than Cael Bridgewater. He took down No. 1 ranked wrestler from Alburnett, two top ten 1A wrestlers from Lisbon and Wilton, and then dominated in the Marion finals against a top two ranked wrestler from Keokuk.
Three of those four matches were major decision wins. The thing that I struggle to wrap my head around is that in those first three matches, I didn’t think he was wrestling his best. In the locker room at Marion, I told him I don’t think we have seen your best wrestling yet and I want to be here to see it. And he responded with his finals match where he did his best wrestling of the season and was dominant against a very good opponent.
Q & A with Kamryn and Cael
What is the best part about competing?
Kamryn: The best part about competing is seeing the work that so many of us have put in over the years turn into success on the court.
Cael: Going out and working hard every day to be at my best when it matters most.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Kamryn: Being an athlete allows me to support my teammates on the court which makes me a better person. Seeing others grow as athletes and individuals is special.
Cael: The people I’ve met along the way. They’ve shaped me into being a better person and a better athlete.
What is something in your gym bag that might surprise people?
Kamryn: I currently have some pineapple in my gym bag. Pineapple keeps me going.
Cael: The piece of tape with my name on it that my dad put on my headgear because I lost so many pairs.
How do you want your teammates to remember you?
Kamryn: I want my teammates to remember me as someone who supported them and made their high school basketball experience a fun and memorable one.
Cael: A hard worker who cared more about them as people then as athletes.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Kamryn: My mom inspired me as a young athlete. It sounds cliche, but the sacrifices she has made for me are the reason I am the basketball player I am today. I am extremely thankful for her love and support throughout my high school career thus far.
Cael: All the former Lynx wrestlers who paved the way for success at North Linn.
What is one word that best describes you?
Kamryn: One word that I would say describes me is Ambitious. With basketball comes numerous goals I would like to accomplish and the only thing I can control is how hard I go after those.
Cael: Grateful. Because I am blessed to have the opportunity to compete and do the things I love.