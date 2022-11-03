Emma Wilkerson, CPU cross country
Meghan Wheatley, NL cross country
Mason Bechen, NL football
Q & A with Emma, Meghan
Overall, how pleased are you with your performance at state?
Emma: I am pleased with my performance but using it for motivation to reach a better place at state next season.
Meghan: My race at state left me pretty upset. I was upset with myself because my last race wasn’t near my best at all.
What will you take away most from this season and why?
Emma: The hard work it took to get to where I am now and build on what I have to reach a better PR and a spot back on the state podium next season.
Meghan: My junior season is one to be proud of, and I can’t determine the success of my season on one race at state. My take away from this season is making sure my mind is right and trying to never finish a race knowing I could have done better.
Looking towards next season, is there anything different training wise that you might incorporate to have an even better season?
Emma: More speed out of the box at the start to prepare for the late season races where everyone goes out harder/faster at the beginning and still be able to stay strong during the race and have a kick at the end.
Meghan: During the off season, I plan to incorporate strength training and both speed and distance running workouts.
Will you be competing in any other sports this school year?
Emma: Track
Meghan: I will be competing in basketball and track this school year, as well.
Anyone one in particular you would like to thank, and why?
Emma: Coaches for a great season and for always providing motivation before workouts and especially before races.
Meghan: This year, I would not have experienced the success I did without my teammates, coaches, family, and family friends. Obviously, my coaches and teammates are responsible for pushing me and helping me improve throughout the season. My family is my biggest support system, and I can always count on them cheering me on around the course. I am especially grateful to be a part of a small community, for my teammates’ parents were extremely supportive and knowing you have that support makes it so much easier to keep going.
Q & A with Mason
What is the best part about competing?
Mason: The best part about competing is going out and giving it your all and having fun
with your friends.
What is your favorite sports quote?
Mason: “Success doesn’t just come and find you, you have to go out and get it.”
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Mason: You learn how to work with others and put your teammates before yourself.
How do you want your teammates to remember you?
Mason: I want them to remember that I put them first and I always wanted them to do
their best.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Mason: Michael Jordan because he showed me that you have to work hard to be the
best.
What is one word that best describes you?
Mason: Competitive. Because I like to try my hardest to win everything.