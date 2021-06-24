Sara Reid Central City softball
This week’s honor goes to Wildcat junior Sara Reid. Sara had one of those weeks most players dream about growing up. The difference is this season it seems to be happening every week for Reid. Sara is ranked in the top four in the state in four different categories which include; #1 in appearances and starts. #2 in innings pitched and #4 in strikeouts.
This week Sara pitched in all six games, four of them were complete games. She only gave up 6 hits and two earned runs while striking out an astonishing 62 batters. Sara also had 2 home runs, 11 hits and 7 RBI.
Q&A with Sara Reid
What are some changes you had to overcome to become the pitcher you are today? Some of the changes that I had to overcome would be getting a new coach going into my sophomore year. Having a great coach my 8th grade and freshman year helped me become the leader and player that I am today.
How does being an athlete make you a better person? Being an athlete that plays multiple sports helps me physically and mentally. Each sport pushes me in a different direction and has taught me many skills such as time management, communication, and responsibility.
Rumor around the state is that you have a nasty change-up, care to let us in on the secret? I have a variety of pitches that help me set up my changeup. I have enough trust in it that I could throw it in any count.
Hitting seems to be more of a focus this year. If yes, why, and what did you do to help improve your batting this season? Hitting has definitely been one of the things that has improved the most for me since last season. I wanted to be able to help my team on both sides of the game, not just on the defensive side.
Who inspired you as a young athlete? The person that I looked up to the most when I was younger was my cousin Cindy Woebbeking (Smith). She went on and pitched at Indian Hills.
What one word that describes you? Outgoing