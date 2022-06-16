Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Jill’s stats for the week include 14 hits, with eight runs, 13 RBI’s and two home runs.
Coach Spore said, “I told Jill after the game one against Ed-Co that I have more confidence in her at the plate than any player I have coached in a long time. When she comes to the plate, she is calm and there is confidence whether the count is 0-2 or 3-1.”
“The big jump for Jill this week was her defense. This is only her second year at 3rd Base. The first couple weeks this season she was still a bit hesitant, but this week she was all over the place. Backhanding balls on the line, stealing slow rollers in front of Skylar, catching pop up bunts at the fence and in front of the plate. You don’t see that in Varsity Bound stats, wish you could.”
Mason went 12 for 19 this week. He scored 11 runs, with three doubles, one home run, nine RBI, and eight stolen bases. He also picked up two wins on the mound as well.
Q & A with Jill & Mason:
What is the best part about competing?
Jill: The best part about competing is being able to go out onto the field and give everything we’ve got. Being alongside my teammates in those moments is one of the best feelings.
Mason: The best part about competing is going out with your friends and working your tails off to win.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Jill: Being an athlete makes me a better person because it’s how I learn to fight through adversity.
Mason: Playing sports makes me a better person because it teaches me how to play with others and to know how it feels to lose and get back up.
What is in your gym bag that might surprise people?
Jill: Bouncy balls
Mason: A lot of snacks and water.
How do you want your teammates to remember you?
Jill: I want my teammates to remember me as someone who can always have fun and has a good attitude, no matter how they’re playing.
Mason: I want them to remember me as a friend and a good teammate.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Jill: My brother inspired me as a young athlete because even though he had to fight through injuries he still gave his best.
Mason: Michael Jordan.
What one word that describes you, and why?
Jill: Strong. Because I’m a powerful person mentally and physically.