Sammy Ahrendsen, Alburnett golf
Emerson Fleming, CPU soccer
This week we are recognizing Sammy Ahrendsen from Alburnett. Sammy shot a 92 to take home first place and Emerson Fleming from CPU who had an outstanding week only allowing one goal in three games.
Sammy gave herself opportunities to score, and didn’t let the bad holes get to her and carry over to the following holes. I think the biggest growth I have seen out of Sammy this year has been her mental side of the game. She had all the tools last year, there were just times when she had a bad hole or a bad mistake and she allowed it to have an influence on the rest of her round. This year she has done a great job of flushing the bad and moving on. She has also been able to start being more selective with her shots, rather than just hitting it in the general area of the hole, she has gotten more detailed with her approach to the game of golf this year. ~ Head coach Brenden Drahn
Head coach Kevin Schmidt commented on the impact Emerson has had this season. “Emerson has been doing an exceptional job for us as our goalie all season long. Our team as a whole has only allowed six goals all season long, much of this is credited to Emerson and our back line.
Emerson is a smart keeper and is in good position whenever the opposing team is close enough to potentially take a shot. She has faced 51 total shots giving up just five goals for a 91.1% save percentage while playing 980 total minutes as our goalie.
Being only a sophomore, we’re looking for Emerson to be a leader for our keepers, and she hasn’t disappointed us this season. She’ll jump at the chance to do our keeper only drills and is eager to just play, often being the one to explain or show the day’s keeper activity to the other goalies.
What is the best part about competing?
Sammy: Just being able to play golf and to see all the other girls that went out for golf.
Emerson: The best part about competing is playing with my team. Win or lose we have lots of energy and always have fun. There is always someone there to pick me up when I’m down. We are always making new memories together on and off the field.
What is your favorite sports quote?
Sammy: “It doesn’t matter how good or bad you play, just have fun”
Emerson: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard”. I like this quote because it always reminds me to push myself because I can always achieve more when I put my mind to it.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Sammy: Being an athlete has helped me practice better patients, helps me get to know other people, work on improving my skills and overall humbleness.
Emerson: Being an athlete keeps me in good shape but also helps me form connections with new people. It also teaches you about character and how to be a good sport which can be very helpful as we get older and take on more responsibilities.
What is in your gym bag that might surprise people?
Sammy: I’m pretty sure not many athletes carry around a rangefinder in their gym bag.
Emerson: In my bag I have glove sticks for my goalie gloves to keep them from stinking. They kind of look like Nunchucks so when I pull them out everyone is confused why I have them until I tell them what they are.
How do you want your teammates to remember you?
Sammy: I want my teammates to remember me as being a kind, calm, and supportive teammate.
Emerson: I want my teammates to remember me as someone who is fun but also cares about everyone on the team. I don’t want anybody to feel excluded.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Sammy: The person who inspired me was my dad, because he was the one who taught me how to golf and he was always there when I needed some coaching.
Emerson: As a young athlete I would always go to the high school games and watch the girls who were playing. They were always having fun and were working together. The way they played and acted together really showed me the meaning of a team and made me want to continue participating in sports.
What one word that describes you, and why?
Sammy: If I had one word that would describe me it would have to be PATIENT, because golf can be a really frustrating sport and it takes a lot of patience and mental toughness. For example, at the Ed-Co meet I almost drove the green but it ended up going right into a sand trap. It took eight hits to get out and I ended up with a 12 on that hole, but on the next hole I recovered with a par.
Emerson: I would say the word CARING describes me. I always want to help others and I care for everyone around me. My team is like family to me because of how much I care for them.