Bailee had an outstanding night against Easton Valley, scoring a team high of 30 points with six steals. Ty scored 48 points, had 24 rebounds, seven assists, seven steals and five blocked shots in two games this week.
Q & A with Bailee and Ty
What is the best part about competing?
Bailee: The best part of competing is being out on the floor with my teammates and coming out with the win.
Ty: The best part about competing is seeing all the time you put in turn into success.
What is your favorite sports quote?
Bailee: “Failure makes me work even harder” ~ Michael Jordan
Ty: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard” ~ Tim Notke
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Bailee: Being an athlete makes me a better person by learning how to work with others and make them my family on and off the court.
Ty: Being an athlete makes me a better person because it allows me to help and lead others off the court, in the classroom or in life.
How do you want your teammates to remember you?
Bailee: I want my teammates to remember me as a great role model and someone they can look up to. I also want to be remembered as a good teammate on and off the court.
Ty: I want my teammates to remember me as someone who worked hard all the time no matter the circumstances and tried to inspire and motivate them to get better every day.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Bailee: My mom, dad, and sister inspired me when I was a young athlete because they were always pushing me in practice to be better every game.
Ty: My brother Hunter inspired me as a young athlete, watching him put in all the hard work and becoming successful made me want to do the same thing.
What is one word that best describes you?
Bailee: Competitive, because I do not like losing and I love to be in a close game and come back to win the game. I am very hard working and love competing in every sport.
Ty: One word that describes me is passionate, I’m passionate about basketball as I have created strong bonds with my teammates and coaches which has allowed me to have great memories and experiences.