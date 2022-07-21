Austin Hilmer will be representing North Linn in this year’s Shrine Bowl. The game will be played Saturday July 23, 2022 at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls starting at 4:00 p.m. Thank you to the following sponsors: Walker State Bank, McCright Agency, Coggon Faith Mission, and the Walker Lions Club.
The 2022 game will be the 50th Annual All-Shrine game which has raised over $2,860,0000 for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.
We have been privileged to have some of the finest football players participate in this prestigious game. Many who have gone on to excel at the college and professional level. Regardless of the score-everyone’s a winner in the All-Star game, especially our hospitals.
There are 18 orthopedic hospitals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hawaii, 3 burn centers in the US and 1 unit in the US that treats all types of cases.
Gazette Male Athlete of the YearAustin Hilmer has won 16 varsity letters at North Linn: five in baseball, four in basketball and football and three in track and field. The 2020 track season was canceled by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, otherwise it would have been 17 letters.
Austin is a multi-year All-Stater in basketball and baseball, winning Class 1A hoops player of the year honors this past season from the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.
He was a first-team all-state football player this past fall as a wide receiver, catching 60 passes, including 11 for touchdowns. North Linn finished the regular season unbeaten and ranked No. 3 in Class A.
The Lynx baseball team has been to the state tournament six of the last eight years, including a runner-up finish in Class 1A in 2019.
North Linn’s basketball team was in the state championship game all four of Hilmer’s years on varsity, winning a 2A title when he was a freshman, the first kid off the bench, and the 1A title this past winter.
He’ll major in communications, with a sports emphasis, the plan being eventually a master’s in sports administration. The ultimate goal is to be a high school athletics director and coach, like his dad.