Austin Hilmer will be representing North Linn in this year’s Shrine Bowl. The game will be played Saturday July 23, 2022 at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls starting at 4:00 p.m. Thank you to the following sponsors: Walker State Bank, McCright Agency, Coggon Faith Mission, and the Walker Lions Club.

The 2022 game will be the 50th Annual All-Shrine game which has raised over $2,860,0000 for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.

