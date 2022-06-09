With all the spring sports now in the books, all of our area teams are finally getting full line-ups in action. This week we will recap scores from the week’s action.
ALBURNETTPirate head coach Ryan Stensland reached a plateau not many high school coaches accomplish on June 2nd when his team defeated the Vikings from Edgewood-Colesburg 8-2 in game one of a double header. Alburnett sealed the night with a 15-6 win in game two.
May 31 at Lisbon (B/G DH)
The girls fell in both games of its double header at Lisbon 8-3 and 9-8. The boys split with the Lions losing game one 13-2. They came back strong in the sixth inning of game two with four runs, then held off the Lisbon run to take the 7-5 win.
June 1 vs MLF-MarMac •– Baseball
The Pirates welcomed the Bulldogs on Wednesday night taking a nice 5-4 win. Another multi-run inning was the deciding factor once again, scoring three in the fourth.
June 2 vs Edgewood-Colesburg (SB/BB DH)
Both Pirate teams played excellent ball on Thursday night with both teams sweeping the Vikings in a double header.
The girl’s shutout the Vikings in game on 3-0, then followed it up with a 7-6 nightcap win.
June 4 SB at Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
No stats or results were available in time for production.
CENTER POINT URBANAJune 1 at CR Prairie • Baseball
CPU fell to a very strong 3A team in the Prairie Hawks from Cedar Rapids 3-2 at CRP. CPU was able to out hit Prairie 7-4 with all Center Points hits coming from singles. Prairie was only able to muster four hits but they came at a timely matter in the bottom of the third to take the win.
June 1 vs. Ballard • Softball
The Stormin Pointers hosted a strong team from Huxley-Ballard Wednesday and were able to send the Bombers home with an 8-6 loss. Freshman Mya Hillers received the game ball with her homerun and two RBI to lead CPU. Eighth grader Ella Simon continues to have a great debut season with seven strong innings pitched with two strikeouts. Olivia Perez led the team with two hits.
June 2 vs South Tama (DH)
The CPU baseball continues with its great start to the season with a double header home win over South Tama Thursday. CPU blanked the Trojans in game one 7-0, then came back in game two and put a hurt on South Tama with a 14-2 win.
June 3 at Iowa City West Tourn. • Softball
The girls played at the Hawkeye Softball complex on Saturday at the Iowa City West tournament finishing 2-2 on the day. The Pointers opened the day with wins over Regina Catholic 11-7 and 10-1 over the Trojans from ICW 10-1. In game three they fell to a very strong Davenport West squad 4-2, and ended the day with a tough loss against Durant 6-5.
CENTRAL CITYMay 31 vs Easton Valley (SB/BB)
Both Central City teams traveled to Easton Valley on Tuesday night for a showdown with the River Hawks. The girls blanked the Hawks 7-0, while the boys fell to a strong Easton Valley team 10-1.
Head coach Josh Van amerongen commented after the game, “The score doesn’t show it, but Jack Stecker pitched a pretty good game, we just couldn’t get the bats going.
June 2 vs. East Buchanan (G/B DH)
Both teams played two on Thursday night at East Buc with the girls taking both games, while the boys split with the Bucs giving them its third win in the young season.
The girls blanked the Bucs 12-0 in game one. Game two was much more competitive, with the Wildcats taking a slim 4-3 win for the sweep.
The boys went 1-1 losing the opening game of the night 4-2. They came back with a vengeance in game two with their best output of the season (so far) shutting out the Bucs 13-0.
“The night’s first game was a slobber knocker. We went back and forth scoring, but in the end the errors got us.” Van amerongen said, “The second game we came out on fire putting up eight runs on East Buc, with great pitching we ended the game 13-0 in 4.5 innings.”
NORTH LINNBoth of the Lynx teams remain undefeated after the boys finished the week 6-0 to start the season 11-0. The girls went 2-0 improving its record to 9-0.
May 31 at Midland
BOYS
North Linn opened their second week of play with a DH on the road at Midland. Lynx lefty Gunner Vanourney took to the mound and pitched brilliantly, yet again going five innings, striking out 12 batters, and only allowing two hits. Cael Bridgewater led the way for the Lynx offense with three hits, including a triple, as the Lynx took game one 11-0. The blanked the Eagles in game two 17-0.
GIRLS
The Lynx outscored the Eagles 23-3 for the sweep on Tuesday with a game one 13-0 shutout. They followed it up in the night cap with a 10-3 win. Jill Smith hit her 20th career homerun in game one.
Addie Cira and Sydney Smock both had three hits in the double header. In game one, Ellie Flanagan struck out 12 allowing one hit.
Head coach Chad Spore said, “We had some trouble adjusting to different speeds of pitching tonight. We will work on it, and get better next week when we have 10 games in six days.”
June 1 at Monticello
North Linn traveled to an old Tri-Rivers rival Monticello for a JV/VAR matchup on Wednesday. Austin Hilmer who had come on in relief in the 5th inning shut the door by striking out the side in the seventh inning and the Lynx finished off an exciting win 7-6 over a very tough Monticello squad.
After a failed squeeze attempt in the seventh inning, things looked bleak as the Lynx trailed by a run and were sitting behind in the count 0-2 with no runners on base and two outs. Jarin Peyton enticed a HBP and Woods had a great at bat with a seven-pitch base on balls. McEnany came up huge with a bases clearing triple sealing the win.
Coach Griff, “What a roller coaster game. I thought Bechen did a good job pitching overall, but just ran out of gas a bit in the fifth inning. We had a lot of different kids step up in big situations, but none bigger than Trey.”
June 2 vs Easton Valley
North Linn hosted Easton Valley in a cross-divisional match-up. Bridgewater started for the Lynx but had trouble finding the zone early. The Lynx defense struggled with errors and mental mistakes, and it looked like Easton Valley was going to get the best of the Lynx as they went into the bottom of the seventh inning 7-5.
With one out in the seventh, Woods reached base on an error. McEnany, the hero from the night before, got hit by a pitch and Wheatley reached base on an infield single between the shortstop and third baseman. As Wheatley beat out the throw, the ball got away from the first baseman, the Lynx scored and advanced runners to second and third, now only trailing by one run.
Griffith came up with a clutch RBI single up the middle to tie the ball game up. Cael Benesh (Fr) battled tough and hit a high chopper to third base as Wheatley intelligently read the high hopper and wheeled in safely from third base as the Lynx walked it off in exciting fashion 8-7.
“Wow, what an exciting couple of nights of baseball. I thought our defense had given that game away with some boneheaded plays but hats off to the kids for not panicking and giving in.” Griff said, “Lot of new heroes tonight stepped up big at the plate when needed, including a pair of freshmen Cole and Cael. We have a lot of kids capable of stepping up when needed and that has shown the past two nights. I definitely added to my gray hair count in the past 48 hours, but it is worth it.”
June 4 at North Tama
The Lynx traveled to North Tama for the annual Kubik Finch Legion Tournament at North Tama. North Linn again leaned on senior Vanourney on the mound and he did not disappoint. Vanourney threw five strong innings to pick up the shutout win and allowed only one hit. Hilmer led the way going 4 for 4 and stealing three bases, and Griffith added a pair of RBI as the Lynx went on to win their first game of the day 10-0.
