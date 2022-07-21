The No. 1 ranked Lynx held off a mid-innings Wildcat surge, with a four-run sixth inning defeating the No. 15 Wildcats 9-4, punching their ticket to the state tournament, again.

Central City’s Sara Reid doesn’t walk anyone, and North Linn’s Ellie Flanagan has been among the best in 1A for a couple years now, this year included. This was going to be a battle between two bona fide ace pitchers. On paper, it looked to be a low scoring contest. But when rivals meet up, you can expect fireworks, and that is what took place Monday night in Troy Mills.

