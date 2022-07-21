The No. 1 ranked Lynx held off a mid-innings Wildcat surge, with a four-run sixth inning defeating the No. 15 Wildcats 9-4, punching their ticket to the state tournament, again.
Central City’s Sara Reid doesn’t walk anyone, and North Linn’s Ellie Flanagan has been among the best in 1A for a couple years now, this year included. This was going to be a battle between two bona fide ace pitchers. On paper, it looked to be a low scoring contest. But when rivals meet up, you can expect fireworks, and that is what took place Monday night in Troy Mills.
Lynx head coach Chad Spore knew they had to use Reid’s liking to get ahead early and throw strikes to their advantage instead of being a concern. “Our frame of mind was to not let her get ahead, attack early in the count. Her change of speed can be lethal if you’re down in the count. We had 14 hits and 0 walks.”
Scoring first in the playoffs may be the most important thing. Even more so when you are the favored team.
With one out in the top of the second, Bailie Weber connected with her first of three singles, but the Wildcats were unable to move her along, due in part to a diving catch from Lynx shortstop Skylar Benesh who ended the Wildcats scoring hopes.
Weber collected three of Central City’s eight hits, all singles, she also reached base four times. Sara Reid struck out eight batters. Natalie Noonan had two runs, two RBIs, including a double. Shelby Rollinger and Isabelle Whitson each collected a hit.
Mackenzie Bridgewater opened the second with a single, then stole second. Following a Sydney Smock strikeout, Kylie Munson connected with a single, moving Bridgewater to third. Freshman Allie Haughenbury who was in to run for Munson stole second before Addison Cira fell to one of Sara Reid’s eight strikeouts.
Junior Evalyn Robinson came up next looking to end a little slump she had been on lately. Robinson responded with a huge double to center field driving in the Lynx first run before she was tagged out trying for third, ending the inning.
“Evy’s hit was huge. She has been working hard at the plate all year without the results. I’m really glad it paid off for her,” said Spore.
Flanagan put the Wildcats down in order in the third. Benesh opened the bottom of the inning with a bullet single to center field. A throwing error and Benesh was on third with no outs. Jill Smith connected for her eighth home run of the year, a two-run shot. A Sydney Smock RBI single made it 5-0.
Senior Jill Smith said, “We just wanted to stay level headed. In our practices this week we prepared for her hitting them to right field which helped us out tonight.”
“Skylar and Jill had been struggling recently. We took some time Saturday, took video of their swings and made some adjustments.” Spore said, “They did a great job of implementing them and putting in some extra practice on their own, as well. It really made a difference.”
A two-run double by Natalie Noonan and an RBI infield single from senior Shelby Rollinger cut the Lynx lead to 5-4 through five innings.
“Ellie was really strong at the start. In the middle she lost control of her release and got behind some batters, which led to the scores. Just as she has done all season, she stayed focused and closed the door.” Spore said.
With the score now 5-4 and two outs in the sixth the Lynx needed a spark and Benesh provided it with a huge double to center. Smith up next, hit a single that drove in Benesh.
Bryn Collum, in to run for Smith, stole second. Lemley up next, stayed hot with a double scoring Collum. With one on, Flanagan was up next leaving no doubt with a blast over the fence, and a Lynx 9-4 lead, and eventual win.
“We got back to 5-4, and I felt good,” Central City coach Dave Johnson said. “I thought the momentum was changing. But it just wasn’t in the cards.”
The Lynx baserunning had a huge impact on tonight’s game. “We disguised stolen base attempts well and took extra bases every time a ball wasn’t fielded cleanly.” Spore said, “Having our #1 courtesy runner, Bryn Collum back is big for us also. She really understands all of the situations.”
Jenna Lemley said, “We just focused on hitting the ball. If we can put the bat to the ball, good things usually happen.”
The defending Class 2A state champion (also champions in 2019) North Linn, in Class 1A this season, advances to state for the fourth consecutive year. The Lynx (32-8) face Mason City Newman (25-9) in a 1A quarterfinal match-up at 5:00 p.m. July 19th at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.