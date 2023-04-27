CPU senior Taylor Luscomb has had a remarkable season thus far in both the Shot Put and Discus throw. This season Taylor has put in a lot of extra work to improve her throws, especially the Shot Put and the results show, with eight first place finishes and only one second this outdoor season. This will be Taylor’s first time competing at the Drake Relay in the shot.

Taylor will also be throwing the Discus at the relays for the third time in her career. This season Taylor has won the Discus throw six times, with three second place finishes.

Recommended for you