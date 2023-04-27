CPU senior Taylor Luscomb has had a remarkable season thus far in both the Shot Put and Discus throw. This season Taylor has put in a lot of extra work to improve her throws, especially the Shot Put and the results show, with eight first place finishes and only one second this outdoor season. This will be Taylor’s first time competing at the Drake Relay in the shot.
Taylor will also be throwing the Discus at the relays for the third time in her career. This season Taylor has won the Discus throw six times, with three second place finishes.
CPU qualified two more events to Drake with Sydney Maue qualifying in the long jump with a jump of 5-05 and the boys 4x400 relay team of Brecken Andersen, Nathan Miller, Jack Witte, and Peyton Stowers met the Blue Standard with a time of 3:28.12.
Alburnett will have one athlete representing the Pirates in senior Lacey Neighbor in the Long Jump with a qualifying leap of 17-07.25. This also breaks a long-standing school record of 17-07.
4-18 Alburnett Co-ed, CC, NL
All three Tri-Rivers schools competed Tuesday at Alburnett for its Co-ed Invite, except for the North Linn girls who were at Tipton. The Alburnett girls ran away from the field with an astonishing eight first place finishes, along with six second place. CR Xavier won the boys meet.
Alburnett girls Head Coach Keevan Kaestner said, “We are being consistent with our times and distances, and with the windy, colder weather this week, we’ll take that as a win. We are in a great place to try some new combinations next week and see what shakes out as we get closer to conference and districts.”
Girls Top School Results: 100m – 2nd – Gralynn Martin, ALB 13.49; 200m – 2nd – Peyton Scott, ALB 29.10; 800m – 4th – Nora Ford, ALB 3:03.35; 1500m – 1st – Carly McGraw, ALB 6:08.98; 3000m – 1st – Carly McGraw, ALB 13:09.31; 100m Hurdles – 2nd – Lacey Neighbor, ALB 16.57; 4x100m Relay – 2nd – ALB 53.33; 4x200m Relay – 1st – ALB 1:57.86; 4x400m Relay – 2nd – ALB 4:53.59; 800 SMR – 1st – ALB 2:01.72; 1600 DMR – 1st – ALB 5:13.88; 4x100 SHR – 1st – ALB 1:13.05; High Jump – 1st – Leia Gilchrist, ALB 5-00; Long Jump – 1st – Lacey Neighbor, ALB 17-07.25; Shot Put – 4th – Bailey Hemphill, ALB 25-01; Discus – 2nd – Izzy Graubard, ALB 113-08.
The boys’ event was more evenly spread-out result wise for our area schools with all three having top finishers. Taking home top honors were the North Linn 4x100 relay team, Ty Pflughaupt in the high jump, Tate Haughenbury in the 400m Hurdles, Corbin Woods in the Shot Put and Alburnett’s 800 SMR team.
“This week came at a great time for us still dealing with injury and illness,” Alburnett Head Coach Luke Ossman said. “Weather wise the night turned into a good night to have a meet, also we knew it would be competitive with Xavier and North Linn being there.”
Boys Top School Results: 100m – 2nd – Brady Marak, ALB 11.55, 6th – Mason Bechen, NL 12.10, 17th – Matthew Klostermann, CC 12.65; 200m – 3rd – Brady Marak, ALB 23.44, 4th – Mason Bechen, NL: 23.92, 5th – Nolan Gates, CC 24.29; 400m – 2nd – Braydon Osborn, ALB 51.30, 9th – Parker Pangburn, CC 1:03.79; 800m – 5th – Hayden Gustafson, ALB 2:17.94, 7th – Ty Pflughaupt, NL 2:20.72, 13th – Cash Weber, CC 2:33.10; 1600m – 2nd – Austin Schechinger, ALB 5:15.29, 5th – Levi Benesh, NL 5:24.67; 110m Hurdles – 2nd – Tate Haughenbury, NL 16.22, 6th – Grayson Carolan, ALB 18.86, 7th – Kinnick Weis, CC 20.07; 400m Hurdles – 1st – Tate Haughenbury, NL 57.05, 8th – Ryan Smith, ALB 1:09.33, 9th – Kinnick Weis, CC 1:15.63; 4x100m Relay – 3rd – NL 46.52, 4th – ALB 47.20, 5th – CC 47.91; 4x200m Relay – 4th – ALB 1:39.97, 5th – CC 1:42.84, 6th – NL 1:43.64; 4x400m Relay – 2nd – ALB 3:41.25, 4th – NL 3:53.62; 4x800m Relay – 2nd – NL 9:09.33, 3rd – ALB 9:30.29; 800 SMR – 1st – ALB 1:39.02, 3rd – NL 1:44.12, 11th – CC 1:57.42; 1600 DMR – 2nd – ALB 3:54.17, 4th – NL 4:04.07, 9th – CC 4:41.28; 4x110 SHR – 2nd – ALB 1:09.43; High Jump – 1st Ty Pflughaupt, NL 5-08; Long Jump – 2nd Mason Bechen, NL 20-01.25, 4th – Adam Neighbor, ALB 19-01.50, 6th – Matthew Klostermann, CC 18-10.50; Shot Put – 1st – Corbin Woods, NL 48-02, 3rd – Daiton Price, CC 43-07, 13th – Lars Landa, ALB 34-01; Discus – 5th – Matthew Neighbor, ALB 115-09, 8th – Grant Rechkemmer, NL 107-04, 9th – Daiton Price, CC 102-08.
4-18 CPU & NL at Tipton Co-ed
Center Point-Urbana and North Linn girls both competed Tuesday, along with the CPU boys’ team at the Tiger Co-ed Relays in Tipton.
The CPU boys ran away from the field with an impressive 74-point lead over second place Tipton. On the girls’ side, CPU and NL tied for sixth place.
“Overall, I don’t think it was our best meet, but it was very consistent and strong,” CPU Head Coach Jeff Engen said.
In the long jump Coach Ditch is helping Carter Andrews put it all together and it shows with Carter taking first with a jump of 20-09.25. In the 3200, freshman Cayle Estling ran a PR with a time of 10:46.34 for second place. The 4X800 was a good run by Brecken Andersen, Jack Witte, Peyton Stowers and Blayze Havel that placed second, not quite a season best but close.
The Shuttle hurdles boys Justin Sandberg, Mikey Russo, James Desmet, and Kaleb Gent took first with a solid run. In the 400m Brecken Andersen and Jack Witte went 1 and 2 with solid runs. One of the most fun events of the night was the 4x400. The group of Andersen, Cooper Grimm, Witte, and Stowers took second by .03 seconds. It was a strong race and fun to watch the two teams battle the whole time.
On the girls side we had multiple athletes take home top honors with CPU’s Taylor Luscomb winning both the Shot Put and Discus events. Ava Maloney also took home first in the long jump. Laine Hadsell was 6th in the 100m andAddilyn Wade placed fourth in 400m.
North Linn was led by their 4x800m and 800 SMR relay teams with second-place finishes. Teagan Liebe took fifth in the Shot Put and 11th in the Discus throw. Bryn Collum took eighth place in the 800m. Skylar Benesh placed fourth in the long jump and Emilee Beuter took sixth in the high jump.
4-20 CPU/NL at Monticello Track Invite
Area track teams wrap up the week at the Monticello Invitational on /Friday afternoon with Central City, Center Point-Urbana and North Linn bringing teams to compete.
Taking home top honors on the girls side once again were Taylor Luscomb from CPU in both the shot put and discus throw. Deni Katcher took 1st in the 400m and 2nd in the 800m run. Emma Wilkerson placed 2nd in the 3000m, Addilyn Wade was 4th in the 100m and Grace Kramer took 7th in the 200m. Rounding out CPU’s finishers was Addison Bockenstedt in 7th in the 800 meters. Sophie Simon took 2nd in the shot and 3rd in discus.
Leading the North Linn Lynx was its 800 SMR team and Caitlyn Benesh in the 400m Hurdles with top finishes. Meghan Wheatley was 2nd in the 800m, Kamryn Kurt 5th in the 100m, Harley Henderson 6th 400m, Peyton McMahon 2nd 400m hurdles, Bryn Collum 6th 1500m, Skylar Benesh 3rd long jump and Teagan Liebe 5th in discus and 7th in the shot.
Central City was led by Melanie Stoecker who placed 8th in the 400m and 10th in the 800m. Abby Fleming placed 12th in the 200m and 14th in the 100m. Her twin sister Allissa took 11th in the 200m and 15th in the 100m.
4-20 CC/CPU/NL at Monticello Track Invite
The Central City boys had an outstanding meet with their 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams taking home first place, along with its 1600 DMR team. Nolan Gates placed 3rd in both the 100 and 200m races, Matthew Klostermann took 5th in the 200m and 6th in the long jump.
Daiton Price took 4th in the shot and 3rd in the discus. The 800 SMR and 4x800m relay teams took 7th and Jack Stecher placed 10th in the 800m.
CPU’s Carter Andrews took first in the long jump along with its 4x400m relay team. Cooper Grimm was second in high jump; Nathan Miller 3rd and Drew Sholes was runner-up in the discus and Sam Arnold placed 4th. Seth Werner took 3rd in shot and the 800 SMR team placed 4th. Sean Kisling placed 7th in the 100m and Will Griswold was 6th in the 200m.
“The boys have been competing a lot lately, so we took some load off of them,” Head Coach Jeff Engen said. “The long jumpers had another great night both boys had PR’s. I was hoping the wind would die down more. It didn’t matter to the boys they took first with a time of 3:28.12. That puts them 10th in school history.”
Drew Ries was 5th in the high jump along with Landon Miller in the 100m. Rounding out the Lynx placers was Cael Benesh in 8th in the 200m.
Additional photos available online.