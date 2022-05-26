Both of the Stormin’ Pointers soccer teams advanced through the first round of their class 2A regional play on the pitch with impressive wins. CPU boys win in double OT.
Boys
May 17 at Independence
The CPU boys began the week on the road with a 1-0 OT win against the Mustangs from Independence. Scoring the winning unassisted goal was senior Fredrico Russo. Freshman goalie Cohen Spurlock had a great night stopping all seven of the Mustangs shots on goal.
May 19, 2A-4 First Round
CPU vs Western Dubuque
It took two overtimes and PKs for the CPU boys soccer team to advance onto the second round of regional play at home on Fross field against a pesky Bobcats team from WD.
The 1-12 Bobcats came into this game with nothing to lose. Western Dubuque got on the scoreboard first with a goal in the opening half by freshman Evan Pasker. On a penalty kick late in the second half, senior Gabe Hansen kicked one past the outstretched hands of Pasker to tie the score at 1-1.
After both teams scored goals in the first two overtime periods making the score 4-4. CPU, with 2-1 advantage in the fifth quarter clinched a 5-4 win advancing onto the second round where they will face-off against the 13-3 Vikings from Decorah on May 23rd.
Girls
May 18, Class 1A Region 5
CPU vs Beckman Catholic
The Stormin’ Pointers continued their outstanding season with 3-0 shutout win at home against the Blazers from Beckman with three second half goals. This was CPU’s second meeting against Beckman, both resulting in a 3-0 victory for Center Point-Urbana.
Sophomore goalie Emerson Fleming who has had a breakout season stopped all 16 Blazers shots on goal. Fleming has only given up five goals the entire season.
Scoring goals for the Pointers were freshman Logan Keller, Emily Bowe and junior Yana Gross. Getting assists were senior Brianna Knight and Bowe.
With the win, the 13-3 girls advance onto the second round Region 5 play on May 24 and will play at the 11-5 Regals of Iowa City Regina.
“Our girls appeared to start off a little out of character as we seemed to try and rush forward to get the ball near the opposition’s goal.” head coach Kevin Schmidt said, “This did not result in great opportunities on goal, even though we would get fair looks in the first half it would go into halftime deadlocked at zero.”
After giving the girls some positives and a few take-a-ways at the break, CPU came out in the second half looking calm and collected.
It took about 10 minutes or so for the Pointers to strike first. This was set up by the CPU backs collecting the ball and drawing the opponents in before sending the ball forward to just over the half line. Kailey Spurlock (Jr) would send the final pass through the defense onto a sprinting Emily Bowe (Fr) who placed it in the lower corner.
The team would continue to play very well and control most of the action throughout the second half. CPU scored their second of three in the 72nd minute as they pressed deep in Beckman’s end.
Starting with a Kassidy Otto (Jr) throw-in the ball found Brianna Knight (Sr) after a pass from Reese Johannes (Fr) to the right of the goal. Brianna would send the ball across the box to Logan Keller (Fr) who found the ball missing a Beckman defender and the goalie for the easy knock in.
Just 7 minutes later they would get their third and final goal which started from a corner kick that was cleared out by Beckman to one of CPU’s backs, Jaye Brooker (Sr), who sent the ball back into Maddie Daily (Jr). Maddie would turn and find Emily Bowe open near the top right of the box. Emily would send the ball nicely to Yana Gross (Jr) who shot the ball perfectly out of reach of the goalie and into the net.
“Overall, a great match of our girls with them controlling the ball for most of the match. It took us a little while to score but ultimately, we’re moving onto the next round of regionals.” said Schmidt