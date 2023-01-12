ALBURNETT
(9-1)
The boys continue roll this season with three more wins this week over East Buchanan, Beckman Catholic and Prince of Peace
1-3 vs East Buc 72-36
The Pirates made easy work of the Bucs on Tuesday night at home. The boys came out in the first on a mission outscoring the Bucs 15-7. In the second quarter they outscored the Bucs 19-11 to take a 34-18 lead into the half.
In the second half the offense took control, scoring 23 to the Bucs 11 for a 57-29 lead. In the fourth they continued their dominance on both ends of the court to take the win.
Braydon Osborn led the Pirates with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Tytan Bowers chipped in 17 with seven rebounds. Jordan Caton had 11 points with three steals and assists. Adam Neighbor added six assists, three steals and took care of the ball with no turnovers. Payton Baker came off the bench with five assists and three rebounds.
Head Coach Jeff Christopherson said, “Mason did a great job holding their top scorer Beeh (15.3 ppg) to six last night. He also had a good floor game with six points, four assists, four rebounds, three steals and no turnovers.”
1-5 vs Beckman 59-40
On Thursday night the Pirates traveled to Dyersville for a non-conference matchup against the Blazers coming home with a nice win to improve their record to 8-1 on the year.
“I felt we were locked in the entire game,” said Christopherson. “The team worked together on defense helping guard Gallagher. Offensively, I felt we moved the ball well against a good defensive team. I thought both Baker and Carolan gave us some great minutes. It was a good road win against a quality 2A team.”
Caton led the Pirates with 16 points going 4/6 from behind the arc. Grayson Carolan contributed nine points. Osborn and Bowers both had seven rebounds and Adam Neighbor led the team with six assists.
1-6 vs Prince of Peace 56-45
Christopherson knew going in that Prince of Peace would be a tough game for them playing on back-to-back nights. He was correct as the game was a battle from the opening whistle to the final buzzer.
Both teams like to play a fast-paced game. With the Irish being a physical and athletic team, the Pirates knew they would have their hands full if they wanted to take the win.
After the first eight minutes the game went as expected with both teams playing a fast-paced game. The Irish held a slim 17-16 lead going into the second. In the second the Pirates were able to get back the lead due in part to some nice play from Payton Baker who came off the bench with two key three-pointers giving the Pirates a 24-18 lead into the half.
“They are fast, physical and athletic. We wanted to continue to push the ball down the floor and look inside out. Baker hit some big three-point shots in the second,” said Christopherson.
Matthew Neighbor came off the bench in the second half and gave Alburnett great minutes on the defensive end with Osborn in a little foul trouble. He played good fundamental defense staying in front of Powell from Prince of Peace.
In the second half the Pirates struggled getting back on defense allowing the Irish some easy points. The offense though was hitting on all cylinders scoring 15 to the Irish’s eight points for a 41-34 lead.
In the fourth, Osborn got Alburnett going with a deep three. Baker followed with a layup and Mason hit a nice two giving the Pirates a 48-36 lead.
The Pirates played much better on defense, not allowing the Irish easy fast break points. The fourth was filled with a lot of fast-paced play from both teams, but in the end, it was the Pirate offense they took over to seal the win.
CENTER POINT-URBANA (6-4)
1-3 vs W-SR 52-60
In the varsity contest, the boys came out strong and really attacked Waverly-Shell Rock early, but then WSR countered with their own run and after one quarter CPU trailed 13-18.
CPU continued to battle on both ends of the court and in the second quarter they were able to get to the free throw line and at halftime the score was 30-34.
The third quarter started with the Pointers scoring a bucket and then WSR made a run, but they countered with a 6-0 to tie the game 40-40.
WSR scored the final four points of the third and led 40-44 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter it was back and forth basketball and with five minutes left CPU only trailed by three points, but they didn’t find a way to take the lead.
1-6 vs Monticello 59-64 (6-5)
CPU came out strong right from the start and jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but Monticello countered and after one quarter they trailed 19-20.
Both teams continued to battle at both ends of the court and by halftime the Pointers trailed 33-35. The third quarter the back and forth continued. The fourth quarter saw both teams have opportunities to take the lead, but each time there was a score there was an answer and with 10 seconds left CPU trailed three but could not close the gap losing 59-64.
CENTRAL CITY (7-5)
1-3 vs MV 51-46
This game had big implications on the standings in the conference as Maquoketa Valley is a very good team, led by Senior Avery Holtz. As a result, Central City face guarded Holtz all night, denying the catch and making it difficult for him to make plays.
Central City controlled the game from the beginning, jumping to a 12-4 lead and never losing it, but Maq Valley battled back each time.
The Wildcats extended their lead once again to 10 points in the second quarter on a Schellhorn layup only for Maq Valley to go on an 8-0 run and bring the game to within two points eventually settling on a 30-25 halftime score.
Following the halftime break, MV picked up in a full court press and narrowed the lead by two 37-35. In the fourth, Central City made some big plays as Aiden Klosterman hit a big three and had two big steals to pull the lead to eight points.
Head Coach Ryan Turner said, “We had big efforts on the night from Marcus Schellhorn who had to guard Holtz. We got the lead up to 10 a few times throughout the game but could never pull away. Mekhi hit a lot of tough shots early. Overall, we played well but we are not clicking as a team offensively and it led to some very bad possessions.”
1-6 vs Easton Valley 45-55
Due to canceled school and gym space issues Central City was not able to practice between MV and EV which you could tell early.
Going in, the Wildcats planned a 2-3 zone because they knew it would be tough going keeping their point guard in front as he is a good player.
Unfortunately, the Wildcats were slow in their defensive rotations in the first half which gave a lot of easy looks making their first three first quarter treys.
In the second quarter CC switched to man because coach Turner felt they were too slow in their zone defense. That backfired as their point guard excelled attacking the basket. Not much changed in the second half game plan wise for Central City with Easton Valley much more active defensively.
“Offensively we struggled with their 1-3-1 all game,” Turner said. “Again, I think a lot of that is practice time. We did not move the ball well and settled for too many threes because we were unwilling to move the ball. In the 4th quarter we got it down to 6 49-43 and immediately turned the ball over 8 seconds into our next possession on a bad pass.”
NORTH LINN (10-0)
1-3 vs Starmont 111-12
Ty Pflughaupt was a force all night long against the Starmont Stars up in Troy Mills on Tuesday night.
The Lynx were tough on both ends of the court recording a 111 to 12 victory at home. Pflughaupt had 14 rebounds, 10 of the offensive end to go along with a career high 31 points. Pflughaupt hit 13 of his 18 shots and was perfect from the free throw line. Ty also added 3 assists, 3 blocked shots and 4 steals to his already impressive game.
Breckyn Betenbender jumped into the scoring parade as well with a career high 20 points, knocking down four long range bombs from behind the arc. Mason Bechen added 15, Ben Wheatley 14 and Tate Haughenbury 10 as all five starters were in double figures. Cole Griffith and Drew Ries each added 5 points, Hayden Schmidt, Cael Benesh and Jake Van Etten each knocked down a three pointer for their 3 points and Grant Rechkemmer had 2 to round out the Lynx scoring.
“It was one of those nights where everything was just going pretty well for us,” said head coach Mike Hilmer. “Both our offense and our defense were clicking, and that is a great combination for us.”
1-6 vs Calamus-Wheatland 67-27
North Linn’s strong defense continued Friday night against the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors. After a slow start that resulted in a 17-10 first quarter advantage for North Linn, a second quarter offensive explosion gave North Linn 30 second quarter points while holding the Warriors to just 4.
By halftime, the Lynx were up 47-14 and looking like the North Linn of old. North Linn was playing ferocious defense and knocking down shots from everywhere. The third and fourth quarters included some substituting by both teams and a lot slower style of play as the Lynx cruised to a 67 to 27 win at home.
“We played our best defense of the year,” said head coach Mike Hilmer. “We made some changes late this week and it seems to have really helped on the defensive side of the ball”. Mason Bechen played one of the best games of his career, leading the Lynx with 18 points. Bechen also had 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a very impressive 3 charges taken throughout the night.”