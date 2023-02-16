CENTER POINT-URBANA
2-7 vs Vinton 83-54
The Stormin’ Pointers welcomed Vinton-Shellsburg for their final WaMaC West contest of the season. In the end Parker was able to wave the sweep broom in the classroom as both CPU teams came away with victories.
In the varsity contest, CPU showed focus and were prepared to handle Vinton-Shellsburg’s zone defense and did a great job on the offense glass all night.
Head Coach Mike Halac said, “As a team we were outstanding from the free throw line and shot very well from the outside tonight.”
The energy was there all night and after one quarter CPU led 15-9 while holding Vinton-Shellsburg to just four points. A solid second quarter allowed them to jump out to a 31-13 lead.
The third quarter saw Vinton-Shellsburg make a run, but the CPU boys were able to answer it and after three quarters they led 53-32. The fourth quarter saw CPU put up 30 points, winning the game 83-54.
“We played really well on both ends of the court in the first half, and mostly took away their outside shooting,” Halac said. “In the second half they were able to get a lot more outside shots to fall, but we were able to execute on the offensive end to help on that end.”
CPU was able to play a lot of bodies in the second half, making sure to get some players some good experience.
“Overall, it was a win-win for us. We are playing well at the right time of the year.”
Statistical leaders for the varsity were Easton Tupa with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Brandon Miller scored 17 points and had 6 rebounds. Hunter Holmes scored 13 points and 3 rebounds. Cooper Grimm scored 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Tucker Clark scored 6 points and 4 rebounds. Blayze Havel scored 5 points and had 2 assists. Jarret Koppedryer scored 4 points, had 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. Parker Libolt with 4 points. Chase Short scored 3 points and had 2 assists. Bryon Buelow scored 2 points, had 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Ryan Keller with 2 points. Jackson Brincks had 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
In the first game on the night the CPU boys came out and really played with defensive intensity and great offensive tempo leading 15-3 after one. By halftime they led 36-20.
The second half saw the guys continue to play well and after three quarters they led 59-25. In the fourth, CPU finished the game off, winning 64-41.
CPU scoring leaders were Carter Andrews who scored 16 points, Nathan Miller scored 14, Cayle Estling scored 10 and Kinnick Covington with 8 points. Cohen Spurlock and Brecken Andersen each scored 4. Noah Estling and Xander Grimm each scored 3 and Tate Krebsbach finished with 2 points.
2-10 vs Mount Vernon 38-62
In the varsity contest CPU honored its seven seniors before the game with a senior night celebration. After that it was time to play some basketball against a very tough team from Mount Vernon.
“We want to give a big thank you to our seven seniors: Tucker, Easton, Brandon, Chase, Parker, Bryon and Ryan and their families for all their commitment to our program and we felt lucky to honor them tonight,” said Halac.
After one quarter Mt Vernon was the aggressor and CPU trailed 4-18. The guys continued to battle and by halftime they trailed 10-38.
“After a rough first half we really showed a lot of toughness and willingness to compete and after three quarters we trailed 19-48. In the end we lost 38-62,” said Halac.
Statistical leaders were Easton Tupa with 12 points and 4 rebounds. Brandon Miller scored 10 points and had 4 rebounds. Carter Andrews scored 4 points. Hunter Holmes and Blayze Havel each scored 3 points. Jarret Koppedryer scored 2 points and had 2 rebounds. Ryan Keller and Parker Libolt each scored 2 points. Tucker Clark finished with 3 rebounds.
Up next, it is playoff time for the Stormin’ Pointers. On Monday playoff brackets will be released and first round games for 3A will start February 20th.
In the freshman game the boys came out and played tough from the beginning and after one quarter trailed 9-13. By halftime they were tied 17-17 by having a great defensive second quarter only allowing four points.
The third quarter really saw CPU take control, only giving up seven points, and after three quarters they led 36-24. The fourth quarter saw more of the same and CPU won the game 43-34.
Scoring leaders included Kinnick Covington with 17 points. Cayle Estling with 10 points. Easton Roseberry with 6 points. Noah Estling with 5 points. Tate Krebsbach with 4 points. Landen Schantz rounded out the scoring with 1 point.
The sophomore boys were focused, tenacious defensively, and hungry coming out aggressive and after one quarter they led 25-5.
By halftime the lead was 36-18. The second half saw more of the same and after three quarters they held a 60-24. Lots of bodies saw the floor in the fourth quarter with CPU ending up earning a 64-35 victory.
Carter Andrews led the team with 13 points. Cooper Grimm with 12 points. Nathan Miller with 8 points. Cayle Estling with 7 points. Xander Grimm with 6 points. Brecken Andersen, Kinnick Covington and Jackson Brincks with 4 points each. Cole Clark and Carter Easton both finished with 3 points.
NORTH LINN
2-7 at Starmont 98-24
North Linn rolled into Starmont Tuesday night trying to remain perfect in the Tri-Rivers Conference.
It did not take long to see that the Lynx came to play. An offensive explosion at the beginning of the game netted the North Linn boys basketball team 35 points.
Equally as impressive, the Lynx only gave up one basket for two points in the first quarter. The second quarter was much the same as North Linn built a 67 to 10 lead and coasted to a 98 to 24 win to end the conference season.
Ty Pflughaupt was sensational, scoring 24 in the first half, Tate Haughenbury had 14 and Ben Wheatley 12 in the first half as well.
When all was said and done, North Linn had four players in double figures. Pflughaupt led the way with 26, Haughenbury added 19, Wheatley 16 and Mason Bechen 14. Drew Ries added 6 for North Linn, Breckyn Betenbender, Grant Rechkemmer and Jake Van Etten each added 5 and Cole Griffith had 2. Ty Pflughaupt had a team high 6 rebounds and a team high 5 steals for North Linn. Tate Haughenbury had a very sweet double/double with 19 points and 11 assists.
“We have one more tough game Thursday night with Cascade to round out the regular season”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “After that we have a lot of little things to work on in practice to get ready for tournament play”.
The Lynx game against Cascade on February 9th was canceled due to the winter storm that rolled through our area.
ALBURNETT
The Class 2A No. 6 ranked Pirates (19-3) wrapped up their regular season with two wins in the final week over East Buchanan and in a barn burner overtime win against Class 1A No. 5 ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
2-7 vs East Buchanan 65-31
The Pirates cruised to an easy win Tuesday night when they hosted the Bucs from East Buchanan for their final TRC regular season contest.
The Bucs were not intimated playing on the road against a very tough Pirates team in the first quarter going toe-to-toe trailing 11-14.
In the second quarter Alburnett showed its dominance as they rallied off 18 points, while holding EB to only four to take a nice 32-15 lead into the half.
The Pirate defense, which tallied 26 rebounds allowed Alburnett to run its fast-paced offense with ease in the second half as they concluded their conference season with a win.
Jordan Caton and Tytan Bowers led the game with 18 points each. Jordan added four steals, two assists and four rebounds. Bowers had one block with three assists and two rebounds. Three additional Pirates scored seven points in Braydon Osborn, Mason Neighbor and Payton Baker. Grayson Carolan added five and Brayden Smith had three. Adam Neighbor led the team with eight rebounds.
2-10 vs Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57-56
It was not pretty, but the Pirates from Alburnett found a way in overtime to send the Rebels back to Gladbrook with their second loss of the season with an overtime victory.
Gladbrook took a 15-12 lead after the first eight minutes. After two quarters they held a 33-27 advantage. Throughout the game Alburnett struggled with fouls racking up 22 in the game. They also gave up 25 defensive rebounds. The Rebels were able to capitalize on many possessions, making it difficult for Alburnett to find any rhythm to their game.
Both Adam Neighbor and Tytan Bowers picked up three fouls in the first half but were able to play throughout with neither of them fouling out. That says a lot about both young men and their discipline.
A strong fourth quarter from the Pirates, who had up until that point found it difficult to fend off the Rebel offensive game allowed just seven points while scoring 16 to put the game into extra time. Both teams played cautious ball in the fifth quarter with Alburnett holding onto a one-point advantage for the win.
The Pirates were down as much as 11 points in the third quarter, and they were down nine going into the final eight minutes. Alburnett had a chance to win in regulation in the last 10 seconds, but they turned it over with about two seconds left. The Rebels were not able to get a shot off. In OT, good shooting and defense helped the Pirates pull out the one-point victory.
Jordan Caton led the Pirate brigade with 15 points, going 4/8 from behind the three-point line. Tytan Bowers added 12, with a team high six rebounds and five blocks. Mason Neighbor had 10 points to go along with his three assists and three rebounds. Payton Baker added 10 points with a team high of five assists. Braydon Osborn had six points and Grayson Carolan and Adam Neighbor each had two.
CENTRAL CITY
2-7 at Maquoketa Valley 45-66
Central City hit the road Tuesday night for their final TRC regular season game of the year in Delhi.
Maquoketa Valley played aggressively in a full court man press which disrupted Central City’s rhythm for most of the game.
That pressure resulted in us missing uncontested lay-ups and simply not setting up an offense. Defensively the Wildcats held them in check for the most part in the first half with the advantage going to the home Wildcats 27-11.
In the second half Central City again struggled to score and could not adjust to a team that played physically.
At the end of three Central City 40-19. In the fourth they tried to speed the game up a bit to try and get back into the game. This made it difficult for MV to play a physical full court press and led to Central City scoring 26 points. Unfortunately, it was too little and too late as every small run we made was countered by MV.
Matthew Klostermann led the team with 15 points. Aiden Klostermann added nine and Castor Abernathey had eight. Aiden also led the team with five rebounds and two steals.
Head Coach Ryan Turner will look to rebound in our first-round game on Monday against Central Elkader.