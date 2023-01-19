North Linn senior wrestler Cael Bridgewater had a week he will not soon forget taking down the No. 1 and No. 7 wrestlers in Class 1A Thursday night at Lisbon.
Cael won a 4-3 decision win over previously No. 1 ranked Brody Neighbor from Alburnett. He followed that win up with a commanding 11-1 major decision win over No. 7 ranked Tiernan Boots from Lisbon. He topped off his week with a first-place finish at the Loyd Shaffer Invitational in Solon on Saturday.
NORTH LINN
1-12 at Lisbon
The Lynx faced two of the top five teams in Class 1A Thursday night when they traveled to Lisbon.
vs Alburnett 24-50
Against the Pirates the Lynx were able to secure five wins including Bridgewater’s battle against Brody Neighbor. Also getting wins were Jarin Peyton at 160 with a SV-1 7-3 win over Shayden Washburn.
Also picking up wins were Landen Helmrich at 182 over Luke Schneider by fall in 4:49, Cole Rauch at 195 pinned River Williams and Mclane Rauch at 220 pinned Wyatt Kissling in only 49 seconds.
vs Lisbon 26-54
Receiving wins against Lisbon were Bridgewater, Peyton with a 11-3 major over Henry Neymeyer, Tate Woods over Lucas Capron by fall in 1:02. Receiving forfeit wins were Landen Helmrich and Cole Rauch.
Head coach Brendan Schott said, “The duals on Thursday were the first time this season our group has collectively fought up and down the lineup and created our own energy. And it was because we were the underdogs.”
“Many people didn’t think we belonged in the building that night and it was our goal to show we belonged. You could tell there was a looseness and free spirit within our group that night and it showed. Huge wins by fall by Mclane, Landon, and Cole that kept the momentum swinging in our direction.”
1-14- NL Wrestling Loyd Shaffer — Marion Invitational at Solon
The Lynx traveled to Solon on Saturday to wrestle at the always tough Loyd Shaffer invitational. At the end of the day coach Schott could not have been prouder of how his team competed.
“Overall, I feel that we are building something positive which is the goal. The staff talks to the kids about being process focused rather than outcome focused. If we can do that, we will be doing our best wrestling in February when all this hard work counts,” Schott said.
Taking home the title at 138 was Cael Bridgewater with a fall and two major decision wins. Peyton placed second at 160 with two decision wins before falling to Colin Falck of CR Kennedy in the finals.
“Jarin Peyton is a grinder. He does not fear being in tight matches and our staff believes he can find ways to win them. Any coach would love to see their athlete blow the doors off and score 100 points, but at times kids win in different ways and sometimes you must embrace kids and their strengths.”
“He battled back to win a tough match against Alburnett and then went on to have a very good tournament at Marion where he placed ahead of a ranked wrestler from Wilton and defeated a very good wrestler from Williamsburg before falling to a tough Kennedy kid.”
“We often train with Coach LeClere and Kennedy several times throughout the year, so those two know each other very well which can make it hard when competing for the advantage.”
Tate Woods at 132 and Landen Helmrich at 182 both placed fourth and Cole Rauch took home eighth place at 220.
ALBURNETT
The No. 3 ranked Class 1A Pirates from Alburnett had another busy week with a showdown against powerhouse Lisbon on Thursday night and then again on Saturday when they traveled to CR Jefferson to face off against some quality 3A teams taking home second place.
1-12 at Lisbon 50-24
In what was touted as a battle when No. 3 Alburnett faced off against No. 5 ranked Lisbon did not come to be as the Pirates dominated the Lions from the opening whistle when Carson Klostermann made it clear the Pirates were out for blood with a 1:25 second pin to start off the dual.
Also receiving wins were Shayden Washburn at 160, Atlee Dewitt at 106, Rowdy Neighbor at 113, JJ Callahan at 126, Dawson Becker at 132 and Gunnar Keeney wrapped up the dual with a tech fall over Gage Holub 17-2 in only 3:10.
Coach Rush said, “Brody is a competitor and will be better for having that experience, as shown on Saturday at CR-Jefferson.”
“Shayden had a great showing against Peyton. I think he proved to himself what he’s capable of doing and I’m looking forward to seeing his improvements as we head into this next month.”
The Pirates posted fifty for the second time on the night against rival North Linn winning by an identical score of 50-24.
Receiving wins were Carson Klostermann, Reece Klostermann, Josiah Redel, Callahan and Becker. Keeney, Dewitt, Rowdy Neighbor and Tayten Coufal all received forfeits.
“There were a couple of close matches that we’d like to have back (138 and 170),” Rush said. “I think we can do just that down the road. Our guys do a great job of improving every week and having confidence in themselves to compete at a higher level each time they step on the mat.”
“Rowdy did a great job of staying composed and wrestling through positions. He rolled around a little more than was necessary, which is just something we address moving forward. Dawson is very coachable right now, making it fun to coach him.”
1-14 at CR Jefferson Invitational
The Pirates made their annual trip to Jefferson on Saturday, taking home a second-place team finish. The top three teams all finished within two points of each other with Waukee Northwest taking home the team title and Fort Dodger placing third.
Alburnett put six wrestlers in the finals with Carson Klostermann and Brody Neighbor taking home titles at 152 and 138 respectively. Carson defeated Jack Miller of Pleasant Valley by an 11-2 major in his finals match. Brody made easy work of Fort Dodge’s Koy Davidson with a fall in 3:43.
“Brody is fun to watch, win or lose. He sticks his nose in a battle and gives it his best.”
Dewitt took home second with a fall and two major decisions. He fell by a 6-3 decision in the finals to Ajay Braddock of Boone. Rowdy Neighbor, also taking home second had a bye, a decision win, a fall and in his finals match he fell to one of the best wrestlers in the state in Dru Ayala of Fort Dodge.
At 145 Keeny had an outstanding day with two falls and a major before falling to Waukee Northwest’s Dom Rubino in the finals. Reece Klostermann at 170 had two falls and a decision win before falling to Forest City’s Kellen Moore in the finals.
“Reece has a rare ability to wrestle two weight classes up and compete with high level guys. He has had several quality wins, with his win in the semis being against the #5 ranked wrestler in 3A at 170. Reece only weighs 154 pounds soaking wet.”
Two additional Pirates took home third place in Becker at 132 and Coufal at 120. Washburn placed fifth and Schneider took home sixth place.
“In addition to being coachable, Dawson embraces tough situations, just like a lot of our other guys. For that, I am very appreciative of that quality he possesses.”
“Tayten Coufal can be one of the most dangerous “unknown” wrestlers in the state at his weight when he believes in himself. He can compete at a higher level than he gives himself credit for at times. Very much looking forward to seeing him compete down this stretch.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
The CPU boys had two competitions this week. They opened the week on Thursday night at Williamsburg, then wrestled on Saturday at the Ed Hadenfeldt invite in Solon.
1-12 at Williamsburg
The boys did not fare well in their duals against South Tama County and Williamsburg losing both duals. The only win on the night came against STC when William Gerhold recorded a forfeit at 170. They fell to STC 6-76 and to Williamsburg 0-84.
1-14 Ed Hadenfeldt at Solon
The Stormin’ Pointers traveled to Solon Saturday in a tough tournament. Four CPU wrestlers placed in the top eight at the end of the day.
Once again Gerhold took home top honors for the Pointers placing sixth going 3-2 on the day. In his fifth-place match he won by fall over Benjamin Haughey of Clear Creek-Aman in 5:12. William WBF in his championship round one match over Jackson Stevenson of North Scott. Then in round two of consolations he took a 7-1 decision win over Jaxson Kaalberg of West Branch.
Will Gerhold placed sixth at 132 going 2-3 on the day. He had an opening round bye win then in his cons. Round two he pinned Jake Reicks of Dike-New Hartford with only 13 seconds left in the match.
Jordan Wedo won four consecutive matches after dropping his first match to take home seventh place with a 10-4 decision win over Zach Dickinson of Vinton-Shellsburg.
Blake Berninghaus wrapped up CPU’s placers taking eighth at 120. Blake went 2-3 on the day with a bye and pin in his cons. Round three match.
CENTRAL CITY
Luke Burds had a decent week after a tough one last week finishing with a 5-2 record. The Wildcat opened the week Thursday at Ed-Co going 2-1. He had a forfeit against Ed-Co and a major decision win over Benton Parkin of Starmont 12-4.
On Saturday the Wildcats went to Cascade for their invitational. Luke placed second, going 3-1 on the day with three falls and a loss in the finals to Beau Healey from Dubuque Senior. In his first three match pins two came in the final period and his round 3 fall came against Aaron Butikofer from CRW in 3:15
