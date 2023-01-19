North Linn senior wrestler Cael Bridgewater had a week he will not soon forget taking down the No. 1 and No. 7 wrestlers in Class 1A Thursday night at Lisbon.

Cael won a 4-3 decision win over previously No. 1 ranked Brody Neighbor from Alburnett. He followed that win up with a commanding 11-1 major decision win over No. 7 ranked Tiernan Boots from Lisbon. He topped off his week with a first-place finish at the Loyd Shaffer Invitational in Solon on Saturday.

