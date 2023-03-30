Cael Bridgewater earns All-Academic honors Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Cael Bridgewater North Linn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congratulations to North Linn senior Cael Bridgewater for making the Class 1A First-Team All-Academic 2023 team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAlburnett names next district superintendentAnamosa girls track and field: Finally getting to competeSoaring with the Eagles:National success coming quickly for former Alburnett native standoutCael Bridgewater earns All-Academic honorsMidland boys track and field: Near the top of the standingsTwo local athletes shine at 2023 NCAA National tournamentsAnamosa boys track and field: RVC champions!Soaring with the Eagles:High School Track primed and ready for the outdoor season Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.