Back Row Left to Right: Coach Scott Langridge, Makenna Brissey, Kristina Manely, Allison Pollock, Addison Weber, Lauren Langridge. Front Row Left to Right: Ellie Schmidt, Ashtyn Shonka, Jayce Grennan, Carmen Ranbarger.
In his second year at the helm of the girls’ program, head coach Scott Langridge is optimistic going into this season with four returning varsity players and a nice group of newcomers.
“We hope to build on the progress we started last year after losing three seniors who graduated. Being prepared for the format change for the end of the season tournaments, going from 9-holes to 18-hole format will be key to our success.”
CPU will have three girls who earned All-Conference honors in 21-22 returning this season in Second Team members senior Lauren Langridge who shot a 9-hole average of 53.95, junior Addison Weber (56.33) and sophomore Makenna Brissey who averaged 60.70. Senior Kristina Manely will look to improve on her 65.95 average this season.
Senior Allison Polluck who played on the JV team last season will play a key role this season helping fill out a complete team. With hard work and dedication, Langridge feels any of their top three golfers have a shot of making it to state.
Langridge will also have a nice group of newcomers which include three freshman, Ashtyn Shonka, Jayce Grennan and Ellie Schmidt. They will be joined by junior Carmen Ranbarger.
Coach Langridge can foresee two of their incoming freshmen competing for varsity spots in Jayce Grennan and Ashtyn Shonka.
“My goal for the season is for the girls to continue to grow their games while having fun doing it.”