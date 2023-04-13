Center Point Urbana Girls Golf
Back Row Left to Right: Coach Scott Langridge, Makenna Brissey, Kristina Manely, Allison Pollock, Addison Weber, Lauren Langridge. Front Row Left to Right: Ellie Schmidt, Ashtyn Shonka, Jayce Grennan, Carmen Ranbarger.

 Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

In his second year at the helm of the girls’ program, head coach Scott Langridge is optimistic going into this season with four returning varsity players and a nice group of newcomers.

“We hope to build on the progress we started last year after losing three seniors who graduated. Being prepared for the format change for the end of the season tournaments, going from 9-holes to 18-hole format will be key to our success.”

