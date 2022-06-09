As a whole, last season was a good one for the Stormin’ Pointers baseball team even though head coach Tyler Smith knows they could have finished stronger. “Last season as a whole was pretty successful, however it did not meet our team’s goals or expectations. We do lose some impact players to graduation and we will need to reload both our pitching staff and defense.”
Expectations this season are very high, especially after having the hot start CPU has had so far. Currently the Stormin’ Pointers are ranked No. 10 in Class 3A with a 6-2 record.
“We expect to compete every night with our tough schedule, and get better each day. Our mentality has evolved this year with great leadership. This group has a battle mentality, and a family-like connection. As a program, we are excited to see how that adds to our play on the field.” said Smith
CPU’s biggest strength is its ability to play solid defense and make routine plays. “We want to push teams to always play base to base and not give up freebies. As of right now our biggest area to improve is our pitching mentality.” said Smith
Last season, CPU was a team that had to win close games with defense and pitching because they were unable to manufacture runs offensively. This season, they gain both speed and bats with some newcomers which add to a team with some experience returning as well.
Coach Smith’s goal for his program is to continue to improve both physically and mentally each and every day. “We want each team in our program to compete each and every day no matter who or where we are playing. As a coach I want to continue to push my athletes to be at their best both on and off the field. Personally, I strive to learn new things about the game and how to pass that knowledge and approach on to my athletes.”