CPU Boys Cross Country
Front row left to right: Isaac Larson, Logan Nissen, Nick Kongable, Brody Behrens, Bradley Jones, Brayden Beck, Teegan Fuessley. Middle row left to right: Coach Lew Paine, Carter Easton, Zach Post, Michael Roelofs, Jacob Dreier, Ben Sholes, Cayle Estling, Coach Jeff Engen. Back row left to right: Jacob Regan, Will Cardo, Jonah Salow, James DeSmet, Cooper Grimm, Casey Kirtz, Landon Batchelor. Not pictured: Will Cardo.

 todd hunt • staff photo

Last season was outstanding for the Stormin’ Pointers Cross Country team. The boys grew as runners, and improved throughout the season.

Co-Head coach Lew Paine said, “We lost several seniors, and will miss all of them. Of course, when you lose a runner with the quality of the likes of Eli Larson (state runner-up) and conference champion, your points will suffer. Eli and all of the seniors were great leaders and will be missed.”

