Front row left to right: Isaac Larson, Logan Nissen, Nick Kongable, Brody Behrens, Bradley Jones, Brayden Beck, Teegan Fuessley. Middle row left to right: Coach Lew Paine, Carter Easton, Zach Post, Michael Roelofs, Jacob Dreier, Ben Sholes, Cayle Estling, Coach Jeff Engen. Back row left to right: Jacob Regan, Will Cardo, Jonah Salow, James DeSmet, Cooper Grimm, Casey Kirtz, Landon Batchelor. Not pictured: Will Cardo.
Last season was outstanding for the Stormin’ Pointers Cross Country team. The boys grew as runners, and improved throughout the season.
Co-Head coach Lew Paine said, “We lost several seniors, and will miss all of them. Of course, when you lose a runner with the quality of the likes of Eli Larson (state runner-up) and conference champion, your points will suffer. Eli and all of the seniors were great leaders and will be missed.”
CPU will return 14 runners from last seasons varsity team. Senior Jonah Salow and junior Casey Kirtz, both competed at state as freshman and will look to lead the team in hopes of returning this year to Ft. Dodge.
These boys will go as far as they believe they can. With consistency comes confidence, with confidence comes the willingness to challenge yourself and those around you.
“We as coaches believe very strongly in these boys. As they build their confidence and belief in themselves, they will believe they can do hard things. Pushing yourself when you are uncomfortable is hard. They must callous their minds and be willing to sacrifice to obtain success.” said Paine.
Also returning are seniors Teegan Fuessley and Will Gerhold. The Pointers will have a strong junior class returning in Braden Beck, Brody Behrens, James DeSmet, Bradley Jones, Isaac Larson and Zach Post. Returning sophomores include Jacob Dreier, Carter Easton, Nick Kongable and Jacob Regan.
“We strive for all of our runners to be leaders.” Paine said. “That being said, the seniors, especially those with experience in our program will be expected to hold themselves and the new/younger girls to a higher standard. Expect their best effort each day.”
“Honestly, they have to be tough. XC is a sport that punishes those that want to thrive. Those that find XC easy are not working hard enough.” said Paine. “We challenge the runners to push past their comfort levels and encourage and challenge each other. To do this we try to help them understand why we do the types of workouts we do and how it will help them.”