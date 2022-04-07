Top row left to right: Koby Crabtree, Ben Leedom, Gabe Hansen, Jarret Koppedryer, Skylar Sell, Connor Sell, John Grundmeyer, Ryan Keller. Middle row: Justin Hingtgen, Dillon Bauer, Dan Grieff, Casey Kirtz, Brody Behrens, Nick Post, Jacob Estevez. Bottom row: Cameron Shildroth, Jarred Boesenberg, Drew Schellhorn, Gage Pierce, Nick Kongable, Freddy Russo, Samuel Gentz. Not pictured: Brady Conway, Joseph Dufoe, Luke Hoffman, Bradley Jones, Zach Kongable, Tucker Mensen, Levi Rath, Chris Sherman, Cohen Spurlock, Cole Werner, Levi Mensen, manager Alaynah Rieck.
Expectations are always to win conference and go to state, said head coach Curtis Cassidy, “The mentality is we can do whatever we put our mind to. When we work hard and do the right things, good things will happen.”
This will be key to a successful season with last season being a building block/learning curve. Coming off of a season of Covid it was a challenge for Cassidy not knowing two of his classes coming in.
“We lost some seniors in our defense and midfield positions. We have younger guys willing to step up and to continue to put in the work to be an impact. We started moving the ball around the field much better last season and that is something we can build on this year.” said Cassidy
The sky’s the limit for this team, they are already coming into this season better conditioned and ready to go right away. Cassidy feels all the guys have worked hard, and in any given game anyone can step up and make plays on this team.
“We are going to be aggressive and move the ball. We practice the basics every day. The seniors are focused, and try to bring that mentality every day to everyone. This year’s seniors got a taste of state a couple years ago and are ready to get back there.
Working together and building that chemistry with everyone will be another key to a good season in a very tough Wamac conference.
“I think every team we are going to face this year is going to be tough. We have a tough schedule, but that makes us better as a team as well. Expectations as a coach is to always give my guys the best opportunity to be successful. Goal is to always win as many games as we can and have fun doing it. winning conference and making it to state.” said Cassidy