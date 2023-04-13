Center Point Urbana Boys track
Front row left to right: Nick Childers, Jacob Estevez, Sean Kisling, Tyler Bark, Dallen Christiansen, Wyatt Hansen, Jaden Patterson, Peyton Stowers, Brecken Andersen, Will Griswold. Second row:Justin Sandberg, Kaleb Gent, Jackson Brinks, Noah Estling, Carter Flemming, Jacob Rankin, Seth Werner, Brennen Merkle, Blayze Havel, Cohen Spurlock, Cole Werner, Jared Boesenberg,. Third row: Cayle Estling, Ben Hansen, Mikey Russo, Michael Roelofs, Jordan Daugherty, Preston Thompson, Kyle James, Jaxson DeLarm, AJ Maloney, Carter Easton, Jacob Dreier, Coach Jeff Engen. Fourth row: Coach Matt Ditch, Coach Joel Salow, Landon Batcheler, Carter Anderews, Collin Spore, Nathan Miller, Ryan Estling, Andrew Sholes, James Desmet, Jonah Salow, Cooper Grimm, Jack Witte, Cody Houlb, Coach Travis Bark.

 Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

Replacing two multi-state placers in Eli Larson and Aaron Kramer will be key to this year’s team’s success. Third year Head Coach Jeff Engen feels though that they have the tools in place this year with a more rounded overall team.

“We have a lot more depth this season than in years past. We have some young guys that I believe will make some big strides this year. That should strengthen our relays.”

