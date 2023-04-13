Center Point Urbana Boys track

Front row left to right: Nick Childers, Jacob Estevez, Sean Kisling, Tyler Bark, Dallen Christiansen, Wyatt Hansen, Jaden Patterson, Peyton Stowers, Brecken Andersen, Will Griswold. Second row:Justin Sandberg, Kaleb Gent, Jackson Brinks, Noah Estling, Carter Flemming, Jacob Rankin, Seth Werner, Brennen Merkle, Blayze Havel, Cohen Spurlock, Cole Werner, Jared Boesenberg,. Third row: Cayle Estling, Ben Hansen, Mikey Russo, Michael Roelofs, Jordan Daugherty, Preston Thompson, Kyle James, Jaxson DeLarm, AJ Maloney, Carter Easton, Jacob Dreier, Coach Jeff Engen. Fourth row: Coach Matt Ditch, Coach Joel Salow, Landon Batcheler, Carter Anderews, Collin Spore, Nathan Miller, Ryan Estling, Andrew Sholes, James Desmet, Jonah Salow, Cooper Grimm, Jack Witte, Cody Houlb, Coach Travis Bark.
Replacing two multi-state placers in Eli Larson and Aaron Kramer will be key to this year’s team’s success. Third year Head Coach Jeff Engen feels though that they have the tools in place this year with a more rounded overall team.
“We have a lot more depth this season than in years past. We have some young guys that I believe will make some big strides this year. That should strengthen our relays.”
The 2023 CP-U team includes eight state qualifiers that will complement their additional 39 athletes. Seniors Cole Werner, Ben Hansen and Tyler Bark were all state qualifiers in various sprint events and will lead this year’s team. Andrew Sholes will lead the group of throwers.
The Pointers will have four juniors who all made the trip to the Blue oval last season in Blayze Havel (mid-runner), Peyton Stowers (mid-runner), Jack Witte (sprints) and Brecken Andersen (mid-runner). Three additional returners include junior Seth Werner (thrower) and sophomores Jackson Brincks (sprints), Carter Andrews (sprints) and Nathan Miller (hurdles).
Coach Engen is also looking forward to seeing what his three promising newcomers can bring to this years team which include junior Collin Spores (sprints), freshman Cayle Estling (distance) and mid-range runner freshman Cooper Grimm.