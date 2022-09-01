CPU Football
Row 1 L to R: Drew Shellhorn, Jonah Dupont, Drake VanGorder, Trevor Antes, Blayze Havel, Jack Witte, Collin Spore. Row 2: Seth Werner, Cael Kluesner, Tyler Bark, Jarrett Koppedryer, Thomas Taylor, Nels Fossum, Liam Jouanne. Row 3: Cam Bensen, Tucker Clark, Christian Burkhart, Ben Hansen, Ben Opfer, Brandon Miller, Ryan Keller. Row 4: Dallas Melancon, Ben Leedom, Jacob Estevez, Kyle Kress, Cole Werner. Row 5: Tyler Foreman, Nicholas Childers, Kyle Coppes, Caden Felton, Andrew Sholes. Row 6: Asst. Kevin McCauley, Asst. Ryan Wilkin, Asst. Zach Zousel, Asst. Travis Bark, HC Dan Burke. Not pictured: Lucas Gauger, Jacob Snakenberg, Ryan Estling.

 Todd Hunt • Staff photo

Head Coach Dan Burke will be the first to tell you that last season’s team did not live up to their expectations of not being able to finish games out.

“We have to finish games and play all four quarters. Also, the obvious need to win the turnover ratio. “We have had an excellent off-season in the weight room. Also, some good team building at the Coe College Team Camp in early August.”

