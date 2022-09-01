Row 1 L to R: Drew Shellhorn, Jonah Dupont, Drake VanGorder, Trevor Antes, Blayze Havel, Jack Witte, Collin Spore. Row 2: Seth Werner, Cael Kluesner, Tyler Bark, Jarrett Koppedryer, Thomas Taylor, Nels Fossum, Liam Jouanne. Row 3: Cam Bensen, Tucker Clark, Christian Burkhart, Ben Hansen, Ben Opfer, Brandon Miller, Ryan Keller. Row 4: Dallas Melancon, Ben Leedom, Jacob Estevez, Kyle Kress, Cole Werner. Row 5: Tyler Foreman, Nicholas Childers, Kyle Coppes, Caden Felton, Andrew Sholes. Row 6: Asst. Kevin McCauley, Asst. Ryan Wilkin, Asst. Zach Zousel, Asst. Travis Bark, HC Dan Burke. Not pictured: Lucas Gauger, Jacob Snakenberg, Ryan Estling.
Head Coach Dan Burke will be the first to tell you that last season’s team did not live up to their expectations of not being able to finish games out.
“We have to finish games and play all four quarters. Also, the obvious need to win the turnover ratio. “We have had an excellent off-season in the weight room. Also, some good team building at the Coe College Team Camp in early August.”
Burke said, “Last season was a tough one in that we lost 3 really close games, that could have gone either way. Unfortunately, we lost to 8-1 Benton 10-0, and 14-8 (OT) to Charles City. Growth opportunities would be to improve on finishing drives on offense and finding consistency on the special teams.”
CPU will be looking to fill some big holes left by last year’s senior class which include six All-District honorees and nine others.
“We lose the leadership these guys gave us, and as well as how to deal with adversity,” said Burke.
The staffs’ expectations for this year’s team are definitely to improve each week, and hopefully be in a position at the end of the season to battle for a play-off bid. And this year’s seniors are really into “it” as far as team chemistry.
CPU will focus on playing physical in all facets of the game this season and have a senior class that can help make this happen.
Seniors Tucker Clark (TE) had 22 receptions last season; Kyle Cress will lead the linebacking crew. Kyle led the team last season with 58 total tackles. Also back is running back Cole Werner who rushed for 874 last season. Brandon Miller, a defensive back who tallied 28 tackles last season rounds out this year’s senior returners.
The team will also look for four juniors to make big impacts this season in Ol/DL Drake VanGorder, K Drew Schellhorn, OL/LB Tyler Bark and quarterback Jarret Koppedryer.