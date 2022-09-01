CPU Girls Cross Country
Buy Now

Front row left to right: Allison Gerhold, Madison Bockenstedt, Kylie Lewis, Emma Wilkerson. Back Row left to right: Coach Lew Paine, Lily Miller, Sydney McCormick, Allison Mourlam, Deni Katcher, Julia Paine, Coach Jeff Engen. Not pictured: Sophia Gentz, Jaylyn Wyckoff, Riley Sabin.

 Todd Hunt • Staff photo

According to co-head coach Lew Paine, Mindset is key to a successful season. He knows they can run with any team in the state, as long as they believe in the work put in, believe in each other, and continue to encourage and challenge each other.

“Their biggest strength and their biggest area to improve is their mindset. If they have put in the work, the miles, sacrificed their comfort, they only have to continue that, and have the mindset of champion. If they maintain a fierce mindset, one that challenges them and their teammates, the sky’s the limit.” said Paine

Recommended for you