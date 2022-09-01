Front row left to right: Allison Gerhold, Madison Bockenstedt, Kylie Lewis, Emma Wilkerson. Back Row left to right: Coach Lew Paine, Lily Miller, Sydney McCormick, Allison Mourlam, Deni Katcher, Julia Paine, Coach Jeff Engen. Not pictured: Sophia Gentz, Jaylyn Wyckoff, Riley Sabin.
According to co-head coach Lew Paine, Mindset is key to a successful season. He knows they can run with any team in the state, as long as they believe in the work put in, believe in each other, and continue to encourage and challenge each other.
“Their biggest strength and their biggest area to improve is their mindset. If they have put in the work, the miles, sacrificed their comfort, they only have to continue that, and have the mindset of champion. If they maintain a fierce mindset, one that challenges them and their teammates, the sky’s the limit.” said Paine
The girls qualified for the state meet the last two seasons as a team and placed 10th in 2020, 12th in 2021. They have an outstanding group of freshmen girls and newcomers.
Last season was outstanding. The girls became stronger and more confident as the season progressed. We lost some great senior leadership from last year, but we as coaches believe the young runners will step up.
Emma Wilkerson qualified individually for state as a freshman and sophomore and has been a leader thus far for the girls’ team. Sydney McCormick, Julia Paine, and Madiscon Bockenstedt were varsity runners for CPU as freshmen last year and competed at the state meet.
Kylie Lewis and Sophia Gentz have varsity experience as well, both competing at state two years ago. Freshmen Lily Miller and Deni Katcher competed well in JH state competition and look to push and challenge the varsity squad.
Paine said, “We strive for all of our runners to be leaders. That being said the seniors, especially those with experience in our program will be expected to hold themselves and the new/younger girls to a higher standard. Expect their best effort each day.”
“Mental strength and belief in themselves. These girls will go as far as they believe they can. With consistency comes confidence, with confidence comes the willingness to challenge yourself and those around you.” said Paine. “We as coaches believe very strongly in these girls. As they build their confidence and belief in themselves, they will believe they can do hard things.”