The Pointer girls picked up wins this week against Mount Vernon Mustangs and gave the Marion Wolves their first loss of the season with a 1-0 win on the Wolves home pitch.
On Tuesday they traveled to Mount Vernon coming home with a nice 4-1 victory. CPU scored three of its four goals in the first half. Emily Bowe was the Lady of the match with two goals and one assist.
Kailey Spurlock and Sydney McCormick each contributed with a goal apiece. Sydney also had one assist as did Reese Johannes and Avery Sweeney. Emerson Fleming stopped six of seven shots in the Pointers win.
On Thursday the girls hosted the unbeaten Wolves. The team played excellently in all aspects to give the Wolves their first defeat of the season 1-0.
It was not a good week for our remaining area soccer teams. The ALB/CV/NL co-op team both found themselves losing at Mount Vernon on Monday with the girls losing 0-10 and the boys going down 0-9.
The CPU boys in a game which they should have brought home a win fell to the Mustangs from Mount Vernon on Tuesday on their home pitch at Fross Park.
On Thursday they played at Marion, who came into the match with a 9-1 record. The wolves showed why they are amongst the best teams in the class with a 5-0 shutout win over the Pointers.