Center Point Urbana Girls Soccer
Left to Right Back Row: Coach Julie Rasmussen, Emma Kratz, Juliea Paine, Reese Johannes, Logan Keller, Avery Sweeney, Josie Klett, Lily Miller, Emerson Fleming, Payton Libolt, Ellie Winter, Ella Egseth, Luci Person, Addy Tupa, Sydney McCormick, Alba Martin, Coach Kevin Schmidt. Front Row: Katelyn Hamer, Adelyn Jones, Olivia Bauer, Karstyn Zimmerly, Sophia Gentz, Cassie Davis, Maddie Daily, Kailey Spurlock, Emma McCormick, Piper Borkgren, Riley Sabin, Kolbie Kriegel, Emily Bowe.

 Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

Head Coach Kevin Schmidt has his girls program moving in the right direction after making it to state last season with three All-State honorees returning.

The Stormin’ Pointers finished last season 2nd in the Wamac West with a 10-2 record with an overall record of 15-4.

