Center Point Urbana Girls Soccer

Head Coach Kevin Schmidt has his girls program moving in the right direction after making it to state last season with three All-State honorees returning.
The Stormin’ Pointers finished last season 2nd in the Wamac West with a 10-2 record with an overall record of 15-4.
One key factor will be how the girls respond and gel together after losing five key seniors to graduation. CPU has a good core group of players coming back that will help them continue the progress they have made over the past year.
“Our girls handle anything thrown at them. We did lose a good group of seniors that we will need to replace in our starting line-up, which could pose a challenge but with our current back-ups we are in good shape.”
Returning in 2023 are 1st team All-Staters sophomore Emily Bowe and senior Maddie Daily. Both girls also earned first-team conference and District honors. They will be joined by senior Kailey Spurlock who earned 2nd-Team All-State honors along with first-team conference and district honors.
“Our players’ adaptability is also a key strength as our environment constantly changes due to the spring season.
Senior Cassie Davis, junior Emerson Fleming and sophomore Payton Libolt who were all starters last season will be key to their success this season.
Other returners who will be vying for a starting position include senior Kassidy Otto, junior Luci Pearson and fou7r sophomores, Reese Johannes, Josie Klett, Logan Keller and Addy Tupa.
Schmidt feels they have a nice group of newcomers who can make an immediate impact this season in sophomores Sydney McCormick and Avery Sweeney. Three freshmen who will help strengthen the team include Adelyn Jones, Deni Katcher and Lily Miller.
The Wamac conference seems to get better with each passing season, which makes for great competition, but also poses a challenge in the unpredictability that it brings. Coach Schmidt knows this year’s team will have to play at their best day in and day out to make a return trip to the state tournament.