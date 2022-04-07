Kevin Schmidt will look to lead his Pointers into the postseason in his second year at the helm of the program. After falling to Hudson in the district semi-finals Schmidt will look to his strong group of returners this season after only losing four to graduation in 2021.
“We have returned a lot of players from last year’s squad. We have lost a couple of returning players who decided to pursue other endeavors. The team has a really good mix of classes this year with approximately 10 in each class.” said Schmidt.
The team’s biggest strength at this point is the return of many varsity players as well as their fun attitudes towards everything they do. Their weaknesses might be finding a couple key replacement players to fill the four seniors spots that graduated along with a couple other personnel losses.
Playing as one unit will be key for CPU this season. Sticking to their style of play and game plan no matter who the opponent is will be another key factor. Helping them accomplish this will be All-Conference honorees senior Keely Franck, juniors Madison Daily and Cassie Davis. Sophomore honorable mention forward Ava Maloney will look to build on a successful 2021 season. Joining this experienced group will be junior Yana Gross, and freshman Emily Bowe and Payton Libolt.