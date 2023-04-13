CPU Girls Track 2023
Buy Now

1st Row: Braylee, Otto, Maddie Bockenstedt, Emma Wilkerson, Sofia Delacruz, Addilyn Wade. 2nd Row:Grace Kramer, Laney Engen, Maya Burkhart, Maggie Mathis, Ella Simon, Laine Hadsall, Sophie Simon. 3rd Row: Kali Washburn, Hailey Anderson, Ava, Maloney, Elizabeth Dorothy, Vanessa Garnett, Paige Fall. Back Row: Allison Mourlam, Shay Massner, Avery Hasleiet, Sydney Maue, Deni Katcher, Taylor Luscomb, Coach Travis Bark.

 Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

In his first year at the helm of the girls track program, head coach Travis Bark knows they have some solid returners coming back, but the lack of depth this season could present some problems going into the post season.

“We do not have a big team; depth is a major area of concern. We will return three of our four runners in 4x100 relay team along with a few individual events.”

Recommended for you