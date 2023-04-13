In his first year at the helm of the girls track program, head coach Travis Bark knows they have some solid returners coming back, but the lack of depth this season could present some problems going into the post season.
“We do not have a big team; depth is a major area of concern. We will return three of our four runners in 4x100 relay team along with a few individual events.”
Returning after a very successful season will be junior Ava Maloney. Ava was a state qualifier in the long jump, along with both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Last season she became the all-time leader for the long jump in school history.
Also returning with school records will be senior Laine Hadsell who was a state qualifier in the 100m dash. She will join Ava on both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Last season Laine ran the fifth best 100m time in school history.
Senior Taylor Luscomb, who is coming off a fantastic 2022 campaign after qualifying for the state meet last season in the Discus, will look to take that next step and bring home a medal. Taylor broke the school throw record for CPU last season.
Sophomore Maya Burkhart returns and will join both Laine and Ava on the 4x100 relay team.
Sophomore Sydney Maue, who recorded the third best all-time high jump will return after a successful freshman season looking to make that next step and qualify for the state meet.
Senior Grace Kramer wraps up the returning starters. She will join newcomers Addilyn Wade (So.) and freshman Deni Katcher.