Heading into the season, head coach Michelle Halac has been preaching one thing. TEAM UNITY. And the team, during its preseason practices, have responded.
“Every day in practice, the girls are just challenging each other and making each other better. All of this happens because of the outstanding attitude and work ethic our girls have shown this year, which we know will translate to success on the court.”
Coming off a disappointing 6-32/0-6 2021 season, this year’s team is hungry. “Not only do we feel like we have high level talent, we feel like we have quality depth to back up that talent,” said Halac.
Halac knows it is hard to replace last season’s senior class, but she is confident the group returning this season will step up to the challenge and do everything they can to make this season a success.
Leading this group of returners will be four starters from last season, which includes junior leader, Paige Foltz. Paige (MB) had 115 kills and 52 blocks last season.
Also returning from a successful freshman season is Addy Tupa (OH). Addy brings with her a solid 2021 season where she had 137 kills, 242 digs, 37 aces, 204 digs, with a 93.7 serve efficiency rate.
Logan Keller (setter) is the second of three returning freshman starters who will make a huge impact this season. Keller racked up 516 assists, 204 digs and a second high quality server with her 94.7% serve efficiency rate last season.
Gracie Hoskins rounds out this talented 2021 freshman class. Gracie plays solid on both offensive where she had 32 aces, and on defense where she tallied 286 digs.
Rounding out this year’s returning letterman are two seniors, who each in their own way will provide the leadership and experience to help this young team succeed. Taylor Luscomb (OH/RH) and Lauren Langridge (setter) both bring with them an attitude and work ethic that has already trickled down to the other players this preseason.