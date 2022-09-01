CPU Volleyball
Sitting Left to Right: Olivia Raue, Addilyn Wade, Gracie Hoskins, Maya Burkhart, Addy Tupa. Standing: Logan Keller, Taylor Luscomb, Allison Pollock. Paige Foltz, Sydney Maue, Lauren Langridge.

 contributed photo

Heading into the season, head coach Michelle Halac has been preaching one thing. TEAM UNITY. And the team, during its preseason practices, have responded.

“Every day in practice, the girls are just challenging each other and making each other better. All of this happens because of the outstanding attitude and work ethic our girls have shown this year, which we know will translate to success on the court.”

