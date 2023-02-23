The Rebels give the Pirates one heck of a scare
1-17 vs Northeast — 62-58
2A-5 Second Round
Northeast (Goose Lake) came into tonight’s game 8-14 overall and had finished second to last in the River Valley Conference’s North division while the No. 9 ranked (Class 2A) Alburnett Pirates came in with an 18-3 overall record after having placed second in the Tri Rivers Conference’s West Division behind No. 2 ranked Class 1A North Linn.
Throw out the record books in the postseason, as Northeast came into tonight’s game to challenge the Pirates and challenge, they did.
Back and forth we went as the Pirates led from the opening tip and had a slight 14-11 edge after the end of the first quarter. The Pirate shooting and defense picked up a bit as they widened their lead to 28-21 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Pirates were able to get the lead to double digits and a couple of times the Pirates looked like they were going to go on one of their classic runs to widen the lead and close out the game, but Northeast continued to keep it within about 10-12 points.
The Pirates at one point held a 13-point lead in the second half, but back came Northeast led by junior forward Clayton Meyermann’s 20 points, the Rebels kept pounding the ball inside and chipped away at the Pirate lead.
Jordan Caton and the Pirates were too much of a force though, as every time the Rebels started to come back Caton would hit a clutch three, or an inside shot to widen the Pirate lead.
Caton finished with a game high 25 points. Braydon Osborn also had several nice inside drives and finished with 16 points. Payton Baker only had 1 point coming into the fourth quarter and with the Pirates up four hit several big free throws and finished with 9 points. Caton and Baker iced the game at the free throw line and the Pirates escaped winning by four points.
CENTRAL CITY
1-13 vs Central Elkader — 71-66
1A-3 First Round
The Warriors from Central Elkader came to town on Monday night with a mission to upset the Wildcats from Central City on their home court. A solid third quarter from Central City was a difference maker in their 71-66 win.
Both offenses came out hot with the score 15-13 Wildcats after one. In the second the Warriors came alive with a 20-point quarter taking a 33-30 lead into the half.
In the third quarter Central City played a little better, scoring 21 points to Elkader’s 14 for a slim 51-47 three-point lead. Both teams’ offenses took over in the fourth with Central City hanging on for the win.
Matthew Klostermann led the Cats with 15 points, Aiden Klostermann added 11 and Daiton Price had 10.
1-17 vs Lisbon — 58-49
1A-3 Second Round
With the 58-49 victory tonight, Central City advances to the district championship for the first time in over a decade.
Head coach Ryan Turner’s game plan going in was to try to keep Lisbon’s Michael Gadberry on the left-hand side of the court and limit open looks as he averages about 18 a game, along with playing a zone defense to limit his ability to create towards the basket.
“We also knew that Czarnecki was strong on the boards and Lisbon scored a lot of second chance points, so limiting the ability of them to get offensive rebounds was crucial,” Turner said. “This can be difficult in a zone, but fortunately we had great activity early.”
“Marcus Shellhorn’s return to the lineup really helped us improve our defense quickly due to his length and athleticism,” said Turner.
The Wildcats came out of the gates hot with Matthew Klosterman hitting a three on the first possession, followed by a steal and layup again by Klosterman.
The rest of the quarter was difficult for both teams. On the Central City side, they had difficulty reading their matchup zone, settling for a lot of three-pointers. For Lisbon, the zone made them uncomfortable, forcing Gadberry to give up the ball, although they did force two early fouls on Mekhi Benton.
The second quarter was a defensive battle with Mekhi Benton sitting on the bench. Lisbon scored a layup on the first play, then neither team scored until there was 2:59 left in the half as Lisbon hit a three and another layup.
At this point Coach Turner gambled a little bit putting Mekhi back in the game and he responded with five quick points. The halftime score was 19-16.
“At halftime we talked about how to beat the matchup zone and dialed up a play to beat it,” Turner said. “Credit to our kids as they learned the play in the locker room at halftime and ran it to perfection in the second half to the tune of 42 second half points.”
The third quarter was much easier for the Wildcats as they screened the zone opening lanes for Klosterman, while moving its shooters around to create gaps.
Benton was huge as he scored early on two mid-range jumpers, following those up with a four-point play. The momentum had really shifted the Wildcats’ way, extending their lead out to 41-28.
Central City extended the lead to 16 on a Brayden Rickels three pointer on the first play of the fourth, which triggered a 2-2-1 full court press by Lisbon.
CC’s rhythm was off for a few minutes as they learned to adjust to the pressure and trapping, as well as dealing with some nerves now that they could see the possibility of moving on to the district final.
As a result, Lisbon cut the lead down to six at 46-40 after Grayson Wollum grabbed an offensive rebound for a three-point play. From this point on CC played spectacularly, taking care of the ball and putting the game out of reach.
“This was the best game we played defensively and our ability to adapt after a rough first half was very impressive. Mekhi Benton played one of his best games of the year following getting 2 early fouls. His shot making and activity on both ends showed up every time we needed it. Matt Klosterman continued his hot play. He has been phenomenal the second half of the year.
NORTH LINN
1-13 vs Ed-Co — 103-24
1A-3 First Round
North Linn beat Edgewood-Colesburg 103 to 24 in the first round of district play February 13 in boys’ basketball. Ben Wheatley stole the show as he exploded for a career high of 40 points in the game. Wheatley had 25 first half points as the Lynx raced out to a 67 to 16 lead.
Ben sliced and diced through the Viking defense all night long, cashing in on five deep threes’ from behind the arc. Wheatley also added 3 assists and 3 steals in the game. Ty Pflughaupt had 15 points and 7 rebounds and Tate Haughenbury recorded an impressive double/double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jake Van Etten had a great game as well with 8 points, 6 assists and 3 steals. Mason Bechen and Breckyn Betenbender each added 8 points, Grant Rechkemmer 4 and Drew Ries and Hayden Schmidt each had 3.
1-16 vs South Winn — 97-64
1A-3 Second Round
On Thursday night, the Lynx battled a very tough South Winneshiek team. This time it was the Ty Pflughaupt show as he recorded an incredible double/double with 33 points and 16 rebounds to pace the Lynx to a 97 to 64 win at home.
He added three blocked shots and two assists and two steals. Not to be outdone, Haughenbury recorded his second double/double in as many nights with 13 and 13 respectively along with a team high 7 assists. Mason Bechen added 18 points and 6 assists, Wheatley 12 points, Betenbender 9, Van Etten and Cole Griffith with 4 each, Cael Benesh with 3 and Drew Ries with 1.
North Linn scored 200 total points in their first two tournament games, something that is fun to watch. Next up for the Lynx is a familiar foe in Maquoketa Valley who has beaten Clarksville and Turkey Valley to reach the district finals.
Additional photos available online