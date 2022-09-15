CENTRAL CITY
CC 38, Ed-Co 12
After starting last season 0-6, this year’s Wildcats have let it be known that they are no longer an easy win as they rolled over the 2021 state playoff Vikings from Edgewood-Colesburg Friday night, in front of a very rowdy home crowd 38-13.
Head Coach Matt Miers said, “It definitely feels good to see these guys grow and get better and better. Last year we were really close. We could see it on film and knew that we were getting better and that they just needed another year of growth.”
“Our freshman, sophomore, and junior classes are very talented. Our senior class has grown into a very talented class as well. We took our lumps the last two years, but that experience is now paying off.” said Miers
The No. 3 ranked Wildcats struck early in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead. Following an Ed-Co fumble, Central City answered with a six-play drive that was capped off by a 60-yard run around the outside by Wildcat junior Aiden Klostermann for the score.
Midway through the second, junior QB Jayden Hanson found an open Mekhi Benton for an easy 14-yard pass and catch for a TD. This was Benton’s first touchdown of the season.
With the ball back, the Vikings were able to put together a nice drive before sophomore center Nolan Gates picked off a Lange pass returning it 57 yards for a Wildcat score. This was the first non-offensive touchdown this season for Central City. Following a missed 2-pt conversion attempt the Wildcats held a 20-0 lead.
“It was great to see Nolan get the pick 6. You don’t see many centers get a pick 6 on defense. He is a special athlete who continues to get better.” said Miers.
Starting on its own 17 with three minutes left in the half, Ed-Co connected with a big pass for 39 yards down to the CC 21. With under a minute left, Lange found an opening running it down to the Wildcats four yard-line. Ed-Co was able to get into the endzone making the score 20-6 at the half.
Starting the third quarter, Central City would start with the ball in great position on the 33, after a nice return by Gates set them up in good position. The Wildcats backfield trio of Aiden and Matthew Klostermann, along with Christopher Greif, and some solid offensive line play, executed a 13-play, all run drive, taking almost eight minutes off the clock.
With a first and goal on the five Matthew ran around the far end down to within the nose of the football, just missing out on a score. A loss on the next play, and a run by Aiden on third, put the ball back on the half yard line with a fourth and goal. Fullback Chris Greif, with a direct snap from center, barreled his way into the endzone for six and a 26-6 lead.
The Wildcat defense bent but never broke for the remainder of the game. After a four and out from the Vikings, and another nice return from Lucas Greif to the Viking 37 that put them in good position, Matthew ran around the outside for his first rushing touchdown of the season.
Aiden added another touchdown in the fourth quarter on another run to the right giving Central City a 38-6 lead with eight minutes to go.
Junior defensive end Mekhi Benton, who has given the Vikings fits all game, was in the face of the Viking QB’s face the entire series, but the Vikings were able to eventually score on a fourth and one, from the one-yard line. Final score, 38-12.
“We felt great in the second half. Our opening drive was all on the ground and we took 7 1/2 minutes off the clock,” Miers said, “Matt, Aiden, Lucas, Chris, and Josh, all provide us with great depth in our backfield. All of them are capable of carrying the load. Most importantly, our offensive line of David Munyakzai, Nolan Gates, Daiton Price, Colton Nowadsky, and Mekhi Benton are playing tough, physical football.”
ALBURNETT
ALB 14, Lisbon 0
Going into the Lion’s den is not easy for any team to win, but not only did the No. 7 ranked Pirates win on Friday night, they dominated the Lions from the opening whistle with a 14-0 shutout victory.
This year’s senior class has been instrumental to the Pirates success so far this season, and the game tonight was not different with Mason Neighbor, Carson Klostermann, Grayson Carolan and Brody Neighbor all leading in stats.
Mason Neighbor led his offense down the field in the first quarter. A spectacular one-handed grab from junior Payton Baker in Lion territory put the Pirates with a first and goal on the one-yard line. A few plays later Neighbor and Baker connected for a touchdown and a Pirate 7-0 lead.
An interception from sophomore Preston Klostermann late in the second halted the Lions drive, giving the Pirates a 7-0 lead heading into the half.
Carson Klostermann found the endzone early in the second half for an Alburnett 14-0 lead. This was all the defense needed as they shut down the Lions attack for the shutout win.
Stat Leaders: passing – Mason Neighbor 9/15 125 yds 1 TD; rushing – Carson Klostermann 23-107 1 TD, Rory McGargill 6-24, Mason Neighbor 5-1; receiving – Grayson Carolan 2-59, Braydon Osborn 3-37, Payton Baker 3-21 1TD, Carson Klostermann 1-8; tackles – Brody Neighbor 6.5, Rory McGargill 6, Carson Klostermann 5.5, Josh Howe 5, Matthew Neighbor 4.5, Braydon Osborn 4, Logan Borrett, Grayson Carolan, Josiah Steen 3, Preston Klostermann 2, Luke Schneider 1.5, Shayden Washburn, Lars Landa 1.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
CPU 38, Union 13
Head Coach Dan Burke had the boys ready to play Friday night when they hosted the Knights from Union. CPU struck early, and with the help of some good defensive play, and an outstanding game from running back Cole Werner the Stormin Pointers cruised to an easy victory.
Senior running back Jacob Estevez, got things rolling for the Pointers on their first drive with a two-yard touchdown run in CPU’s opening drive.
The score remained the same until the end of the first when Union QB Joren Fisher fumbled the snap, and CPU senior Tucker Clark recovered the ball to end the first and a 7-0 lead.
On a 4th and 11 play, junior QB Jarrett Koppedryer keeps it himself for the first, down to the Union 14. Three unsuccessful plays put CPU back in another fourth down situation. This time they handed the ball off to senior running back Cole Werner. Werner was patient and waited for his O-Line to get into place before running it in for his second TD of the game. After a blocked PAT, the score was 13-0 after one quarter of play.
The Knights were able to get down to the CPU 21 but could not finish the drive due in part to some costly penalties with under four minutes left in the half.
On CPU’s following drive Union’s Andrew Sadler intercepted a Koppedryer pass giving the Knights back the ball. But the CPU defense stiffened up and did not allow union to get any momentum forcing a third a goal. Following a Union timeout with 32 seconds to go and another stop by the CPU defense, Union called its final timeout with only 4 ticks left on the clock. The defense came up once again with a huge stop.
Head Coach Dan Burke said, “The defensive stop before half was an amazing job by our guys. It gave us great momentum going into the second half.”
The Stormin Pointers came out after the half still feeling good about their goal line stand to end the first half. After moving the ball down field, Werner ran it in for a two-yard touchdown carry giving CPU a 20-0 three minutes into the half.
After moving the ball deep into the Pointer redzone Rayan Anderson ran it in from one yard out putting up Union’s first points of the game. A successful PAT made the score 20-7.
CPU’s Koppedryer finds Brandon Miller for a 30-yard pass and catch touchdown play on CPU’s next possession. The Knights again blocked the PAT making the score 26-7 with 5:20 to go in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff Unions Briar Mast ran the kickoff back 85 yards making the score 26-13 CPU.
CPU’s offense and Werner answered the call with his third touchdown of the night, putting CPU back up 32-13 to end the third. Werner was back at it in the fourth with his fourth TD of the night on a four-yard run. With under 10 minutes to go CPU held, and kept its 38-13 lead for the win.
“Our offense felt confident we could move the ball on the ground. Koppedryer made some good decisions all night long, making key runs and nice passes to keep drives alive,” Burke said, “After scores by Union, our offense did not panic, we just answered back and did not allow Union to gain any momentum.”
NORTH LINN
NL 48, Bellevue 13
The Lynx were on the road Friday night, as they traveled to Bellevue for a showdown with the Comets. The ride home in the big yellow bus was all smiles after North Linn dominated Bellevue 48-13.
The Comets got on the board first after the North Linn corner slipped, giving them an easy pass and catch for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. North Linn answered back with a couple long Haughenbury runs and then a Haughenbury TD run.
From there on the Lynx defense really buckled down, not allowing Bellevue to score again until late in fourth. While the offense put on a display of efficiency scoring 14 points in the second and third quarters and 13 in the fourth for an easy win and a 2-1 start to the season.
Head Coach Jared Collum said, “I thought we ran the ball better. We still are a work in progress up front. Defensively, Landen Helmrich dominated up front. Bechen had a great defensive game as did Landon Miller. Really loved our physical play on defense and special teams.”
Stat Leaders: passing – Tate Haughenbury 15/26 165 yds 2 TD; rushing – Mason Bechen 16-117 4 TD, Tate Haughenbury 7-85 1 TD, Landen Helmrich 3-27, Cael Bridgewater 2-7; receiving – Cael Bridgewater 7-83 2 TD, Mason Bechen 4-45, Jake VanEtten 2-15, Theo Boss 1-12; tackles – Landen Helmrich 8, Mason Bechen 6.5, Landon Miller 6, Jarin Peyton, Lane Sommerfelt 4.5, Cael Bridgewater, Carter Holtz 3, Tate Haughenbury, Cole Griffith 2.5, Drew Ries, Austin McMahon 1.5, Corbin Woods 1.