CENTRAL CITY
September 16
#7 CC 44 – Midland 20
Make it seven straight wins for the Wildcats from Central City. The No. 7 ranked Wildcats traveled to Wyoming Friday night in hopes to spoil Midland’s homecoming festivities. They did just that with a dominating 44-20 win to move to 4-0 on the season.
The struggles of the past couple years playing together is paying off this season for Central City. This year's sophomore and junior classes experience winning most all of their games growing up together is paying off this season.
Head Coach Matt Miers said, “The last couple of years, they were freshmen and sophomores, and it just took them a couple of years to kind of mature.”
Another key to this year's success comes from the depth this team has which has given coach Miers the ability to rotate in his defensive line on each series which enables them to stay fresh throughout the game.
The Wildcats struck early Friday night with a Matthew Klostermann touchdown run early in the first. A successful 2-pt attempt put CC up 8-0.
The now experienced defense took the field and were not about to let its offense have all the glory when senior Lucas Greif intercepted the ball giving it right back to the offense.
Aiden Klostermann found the endzone for the Wildcats with a little over seven minutes left in the second quarter. A Matthew Klostermann successful run for two made the score 16-0.
Junior Mekhi Benton who has become the defensive team leader, and his Wildcat teammates stymied the Eagles offense’s next drive, putting the ball right back in the offense's hands.
With two minutes left in the half, Lucas Greif found the endzone on a six-yard run for a 22-0 lead at the half.
Central City added two more touchdowns in the third quarter. The first coming from Matthew Klostermann with a 42-yard scamper and his second TD of the night. Aiden ran it in for two putting CC up 30-0 with five minutes left in the quarter.
With two minutes left in the third Aiden found the endzone again giving the Wildcats a 38-8 lead. Lucas Greif put the ball back in the hands of the offense in the fourth with an interception. Aiden Klostermann sealed the deal with his third touchdown of the night.
Midland found the endzone two times in the fourth resulting in a 44-20 win for the Wildcats.
NORTH LINN
September 16
#8 NL 63 – Clayton Ridge 0
North Linn came into the game wanting to set the tone early and run the football. That is just what they did in their 63-0 shutout over Clayton Ridge in front of its home crowd Friday night.
In the Lynx opening possession they established the run game with authority marching right down the field to the seven-yard line where Mason Bechen ran it in for the first score of the night at the 8:22 mark. Theo Boss with the extra point put the Lynx up early 7-0.
On Clayton Ridge’s first possession, they were unable to move the ball at all, forcing a punt. North Linn blocked the punt, and Landon Miller scooped the ball up and ran it 23 yards for a Lynx touchdown. Following another successful extra point, they led early 14-0 with 6:39 left in the quarter.
Head Coach Jared Collum said, “We wanted to set the tone early and run the football. First possession, all runs for the TD. It kind of exploded from there.”
The Lynx following possession, Tate Haughenbury found Ben Wheatley in the flat. Wheatley spun away from two defenders to the other side of the field, running it to the house for a third North Linn TD, and a 21-0 lead with just under four minutes left in the opening quarter.
With under a minute to go, Bechen scored his second touchdown on the night with a four-yard run and a Lynx 28-0 left at the first.
The Lynx train was rolling, and so was their defense not allowing Clayton Ridge to get anything going forcing another punt.
The conductor of the train, senior QB Tate Haughenbury led the barrage in the second scoring two consecutive touchdowns. The first at the 10:19 mark was a beautiful 75-yard scramble, followed by a 42-yard run where he broke multiple tackles on his way to the endzone Haughenbury’s TD put the Lynx up 42-0.
Tate was not done, on the Lynx next possession, after driving it down to the Clayton Ridge one yard line, he found senior Cael Bridgewater for a Lynx score, and 49-0 lead with just over five minutes to go. Another North Linn TD before the half made the score 56-0.
Bridgewater found the endzone for the trifecta in the third quarter, sealing it for the Lynx, with a 63-0 win.
“We were clicking on all cylinders, and when we do that, we are a tough opponent. Our special teams were outstanding as well as our defense. Tate had two carries for 118 yards resulting in two touchdowns, that is a stat I haven't seen before. Collum also said about his senior QB.”
ALBURNETT
September 16
#6 ALB 27 – East Buc 34
This was a game of opposite styles, the ground and pound game of East Buc versus the aerial attack of Alburnett, and two defenses who rank among the best in the class.
It ended up a tale of two halves, and a display of offensive excellency Friday night when the Pirates hosted the Bucs and its nearly unstoppable wishbone backfield, and one of the best front-five in the league.
In the end, it was the ability of the Bucs huge front line to control the line of scrimmage that enabled them pull off a 34-27 road win.
Going into the game, the Pirates knew they would need to make every offensive possession count. If they were not prepared for it to be only two, it didn’t show.
The Bucs received the ball first and did what they do, run the ball. With one of his four solo tackles on the night junior Logan Borrett saved an early TD when he ran down the Bucs back after a 30 yd gain putting the ball on the Pirates 27.
After a successful fourth down attempt, East Buc finished off the drive with a touchdown, and 6-0 lead ending the Pirates eight-quarter scoreless streak.
Senior QB, and team leader Mason Neighbor, and his Pirate offense wasted no time. A quick pass to Grayson Carolan (Sr) for nine yards, a run for first put the ball on the 35. Neighbor found Carson Klostermann (Sr.) on a swing route, Carson cut across the field, and with the help of a couple key blocks ran it in for a 65-yard touchdown. A successful extra point put Alburnett up 7-6 at the end of the first.
Starting on its own 42, East Buc methodically ran the ball down to the Alburnett 10-yard line. The Pirate defense stepped up huge stopping the Bucs on a fourth and goal attempt from the two-yard line, just inches from the endzone.
With the ball, and six minutes left in the half, Alburnett executed a 16 play 99-yard drive for the ages. A Mason Neighbor run to the 11, followed by a nice catch on third & 11 to junior Rory McGargill kept the Pirates moving.
With 1:10 left, and not being able to execute on its first two down, along with a third down false start penalty, the pirates were in a hole but did not panic. With :56 left Mason Neighbor dropped back, bought some time, and placed a perfectly over the shoulder ball to Carolan down to the East Buc two-yard line. A Braydon Osborn (Jr) catch in the corner of the endzone gave Alburnett a 14-6 lead at the half.
East Buchanan scored 28 points to the Pirates 13 in the second half, including two in the third to take a 20-14 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Alburnett found its groove again scoring on its next two possessions but the ability of East Buc to control the ball ended up being the difference.
Tale of the tape. East Buc ran the ball 58 times for 428 yards with only one pass, which resulted in a touchdown. Alburnett rushed for 18 yards, but threw for 215 yards.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
September 16
CPU 6 – Mount Vernon 42
The Stormin’ Pointers hosted the No. 4 3A ranked Mustangs of Mount Vernon Friday night, in hopes of pulling off the upset. In the end, the Mustangs balanced offensive attack and solid defense was too much for CPU to overcome as they fell 42-6.
The Mustang defense was able to hold the CPU offense to only 71 through the air and 29 on the ground from senior Cole Werner. Senior Brandon Miller led the team in receiving yards with five catches for 35 yards.
Defensively, Kyle Kress and Jacob Estevez lead the team in tackles with 10.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Pointers tallied six sacks on the night. Junior Jonah Dupont had eight punts for a very nice 34.3 average.
CPU’s defense could not find the answer to stop the Mustangs junior quarterback Joey Rhomberg, 3A’s leader in completed passes, and the Mustangs’ offense, completing 19 of 28 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns.