With both teams winning their semi-final regional home games, the 34-7 Wildcats will travel to Troy Mills on July 11 to take on the 31-8 Lynx for its chance to punch their ticket to the 2022 state tournament.
CENTRAL CITYJuly 6 – 1A Region 7 second round vs Lansing Kee
With the help of junior second baseman Cami Ellis who ignited two Wildcat scoring rallies, and two RBI from sophomore Isabell Whitson, along some superb pitching from Wildcat ace Sara Reid, the Wildcats defeated Kee 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals on July 8 vs Calamus-Wheatland.
Cami Ellis said, “We needed to be disciplined in the (batter’s) box,” Ellis said. “I was able to motivate myself, and my teammates really stepped up.”
Down 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, the Wildcats needed a spark, and the bottom half of the order provided it. After Ellis walked, eighth grader Avery Wise singled, Bella Damm walked and when the order rolled over to the top, the bases were loaded with no outs.
Whitson delivered with a hard-hit ball that turned into an error and two runs to tie the game. Then Sara Reid hit a run-scoring groundout to put the Wildcats in front. Following an RBI single from senior Hannah Kramer and a couple Kee wild pitches Central City was up 5-2 after five innings.
That was all Reid needed to help put away the Kee Hawks. Reid gave up just five hits, one walk and struck out seven batters in the Wildcat win.
July 8 – 1A Region 7 semi-finals vs Calamus-Wheatland
Errors and timely hits put runs across for both teams. It was not pretty, but the Wildcats pulled out the win and advanced to play North Linn Monday for the opportunity to go to state.
Senior ace Sara Reid left no doubt from the opening pitch that she was going to do her part in getting the Wildcats to the championship regional match and a chance for a trip to state.
With the 5-3-win, Central City will advance on to play TRC West conference champs North Linn on July 11 at Troy Mills for their chance to punch its ticket to state.
Reid was on fire on the mound not giving up a run until the top of the six when the Warriors were able to get momentum for the first time in the game scoring three runs. Reid pitched a complete game striking out 17 batters, while giving up zero walks. Natalie Noonan led the Wildcats with two RBIs.
NORTH LINNJuly 6 – Region 7 Second Round vs East Buchanan
When the Lynx can get runners on base, good things happen. This was the case Wednesday night at home in the Lynx 11-1 five inning win over East Buchanan in the second round Class 1A Region 7 game.
Following Benesh’s walk to start the game, followed by a steal, senior Jill Smith blasted a double scoring Skylar. Senior Jenna Lemley up next wasted no time with an RBI single herself giving the lynx an early 2-0 lead after one.
In the fifth inning freshman Kylie Munson led with a single, on a wild pitch she advanced to second. A pop up from Benesh put her on third when senior Jill Smith knocked her home with a single. Jenne Lemley walked and Flanagan took advantage with a two run double. A throwing error put Ellie on third. Addie Cira was up next and connected with a single driving in Flanagan.
Mackenzie Bridgewater with her second single put runners on first and second. A double steal and runners were on second and third. A Sydney Smock walk loaded them up again. Robinson walked, adding another run. A single from Munson put another run across. Benesh walks, runs scored. With Smith at bat, the Bucs pitcher threw two wild pitches bringing in the final two runs and a Lynx win.
“We showed what our offense is capable of in the fifth inning, but we’re still searching for the consistency needed. We have some players that are gaining confidence at the plate.” Spore said. “We had a great offensive focused practice Saturday morning where we made some solid adjustments with some that are struggling a bit.”
July 8 – Region 7 Semi-finals vs Don Bosco
The Lynx faced a Dons team from Don Bosco on Friday night hoping for a win and a trip to state. With the help of their ace Flanagan who pitched another complete seven inning 3-0 shutout with 11 strikeouts, the Lynx will play Central City on July 11 for the rights to represent the TRC at the 2022 state tournament.
In the bottom of the third, the Lynx showed why they are among the best in the state putting up two hard earned runs.
Munson got the Lynx going with a single over the second baseman’s reach. Allie Haughenbury, who came in to run for Munson, steals second. Evie Robinson executes a beautiful sac bunt moving Haughenbury to third.
Up next was Benesh who drove Allie in for the Lynx first run of the game. After stealing first, of course and a Smith flyout, Lemley stepped up to the plate and blasted a line drive past the Dons third baseman scoring Benesh for the Lynx second run of the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Flanagan started off the inning with a walk. Samantha West came in to run for Flanagan. Addie Sira advances West to third, and Bridgewater with a stand-up double blast to center field knocks in another run.
“One of my favorite quotes is “You don’t rise to the challenge; you sink to the level of your training” Spore said, “We believe in that philosophy. The playoffs will find the holes in your game, we work every day to plug them up as we discover them.”
CENTER POINT URBANAJuly 5 – Class 3A Region 6 vs Vinton-Shellsburg
With a big fourth inning, the Stormin Pointers cruised to a 7-2 win over VS on Wednesday night in front of a packed home crowd house. With the win, CPU advanced to the Semifinals and will take on a strong 23-5 Sumner-Fredericksburg team on their home field July 9 at 7pm.
“It’s nice to have a home game this time of the season and get a large crowd out supporting the girls,” CPU coach Shane Light said. “I feel the crowd was big for our confidence when we got momentum going.”
With both teams very familiar with each other’s play, it was not unexpected to see the score 0-0 after three innings.
The Vikettes were able to put across two runs in the top of the fourth courtesy a single from senior Isabel Mullinex scoring two runs for a 2-0 lead.
In a playoff game, momentum is key, and to start the bottom of the fourth V-S had it all their way. But CPU had other plans putting across five runs. Gracie Hoskins (fr) kick started things for the Stormin Pointers driving the ball into play. A fielder’s choice allowed Mya Hillers (fr) to score from third.
With the bases loaded the Stormin’ Pointers continued to move base runners and create runs, which included an RBI single by Addilyn Wade (fr). A Vinton-Shellsburg error scored Kali Washburn (fr) and Hailey Anderson (so).
CPU put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth sealing the win.
July 9 – Class 3A Region 6 Semifinal vs Sumner-Fredericksburg
The Stormin Pointers season came to a close on Saturday night when they fell 5-4 to a very strong 23-5 Cougars team from Sumner-Fredericksburg in the region semifinals.
CPU will finish the season with a 17-19 record. The future is very bright for this CPU team. Senior Kora Katcher will be missed. Katcher has been a key cog in the CPU defense this season and stepped up to the plate in key moments her whole career.
CPU will return three juniors, two sophomores, six freshmen and two eighth graders. All of these girls made an impact this season which should make for a much-improved 2023 season.
Following the game in the team huddle, head coach Shane Light let the girls know he will not be returning next season.
Assistant coach Ahley Perez said, “Coach light will not be returning. He has decided to start the next chapter of his life spending more time with his family. Expect us to be tough to beat next year!”
ALBURNETTSenior Hailey Carolan may have saved her best two pitching performances for her final two as a Pirate. She pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts against Columbus, and followed it up with an even better performance against Regina.
July 6 – Class 2A Region 6 Quarterfinal vs Columbus Catholic
Alburnett (18-16-1) was on the road Wednesday night for its second round Region 6 play at Columbus Catholic (24-11) defeating the Sailors on its home field 9-5.
The Pirates made it clear early that being the underdog was not going to deter them from advancing to the next round with a nine run first inning which was more than enough for the Pirates to advance onto the semifinals.
Gralynn Martin started off the first with a single, Payton Scott bunted putting two runners on. Lacey Neighbor reached on a dropped third strike, loading the bases. Lonna Wickman with a pop up, brings in a run. Savannah Caves grounded to third, but a wild throw from the Sailor third baseman put across two more runs. Carolan singles before Ally Olmstead blasted a home run.
Izzy Graubard and Breanne Balderston singled, which brough Martin around for a second time in the inning. Just like in the first, she blasted another single scoring two more runs giving the Pirates a 9-0 lead.
Columbus answered in the bottom half with four runs. They added one more run in the second. Then Carolan took over and shut out the Sailors the remainder of the game, tossing a complete game gem with nine strikeouts.
July 8 – Class 2A Region 6 Semifinal vs Regina Catholic
The Pirates season came to an end on Friday night against Iowa City Regina, losing 2-0. Alburnett ended its season with a 18-17-1 record and will bring back its entire team minus Carolan in 2023.
Head coach Nate Robertson said, “I was proud of how the girls competed and Hailey Carolan threw her best game of the year. We couldn’t string enough hits together against Regina, but still had a chance at the end of the game.”
“We’ll be back making a run next year as we return a multitude of girls who started or got Varsity experience. I’m excited for our future.” Robertson said. “I believe those returning know what it takes to compete in our conference.”
Robertson on his senior Haily Carolan, “Hailey has been with me since my first year here at Alburnert. It has been a pleasure to watch her grow in all aspects of sports and life. Her leadership towards the younger girls has been great! She brought a lot to our program. I have told multiple people that if I had 10 Hailey Carolan’s then my job as a coach would be easy. She is willing to do whatever that’s in the best interest of our team. Her parents definitely did a fantastic job raising her. She will be deeply missed by our Pirate Softball Family. It will be fun to watch her succeed in life, because she is the true definition of a winner.”