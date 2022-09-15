CENTRAL CITY
September 8 vs Lisbon
When you play one of the best teams in Class 2A you better be ready. Central City was ready. The Wildcats hosted the No. 6 ranked Lions from Lisbon Thursday night. Although they lost in three sets, they can hold their heads high knowing they gave Lisbon a fight in each set.
From the opening whistle the girls were ready. In set one they battled back and forth, always staying within reach, tying it up or taking the lead. In the end, it was some real nice front-line work from Lisbon that helped them prevail 26-24 in the set.
In set two, Lisbon got out to an early 5-2, but Central City did not fold, coming back to narrow the lead to 8-10 early in the set. Both teams’ offenses were playing at a very high level with multiple long volleys with both teams coming out ahead which kept the score close.
Lisbon rattled off four unanswered points extending its lead. Central City got on a roll themselves, narrowing the lead to 14-17, but Lisbon answered taking a 22-17 lead when the Wildcats called a much-needed timeout.
Following the timeout, the Wildcats found their rhythm and were able to score three quick points before Lisbon answered back, taking set two 25-22.
In set three the Wildcats came out hot taking an early lead, but Lisbon answered taking the lead 14-12. Central City fought back, tying it up at 14-14. Lisbon found its groove following a CC timeout pulling away for a 25-19 set three win.
Statistical Leaders: assists – Belle Whitson 19; kills – Coletta Wade seven, Bailee Weber six, Ali Fritcher four, Macie Lupkes, Belle Whitson, Cami Ellis one; digs – Bella Damm 13, Belle Whitson nine, Bailee Weber eight, Cami Ellis six, Alexis Dietiker four, Coletta Wade three, Avery Wise, Ali Fritcher two; blocks – Bailee Weber, Ali Fritcher one.
SEPTEMBER 10
at South Hardin Tournament
In Central City’s last tournament of the regular season, they finished 2-2 on the day with wins over Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 (21-19, 21-18) and Boone 2-1 (16-21, 21-12, 15-10) and losses to 2A #10 South Hardin 1-2 (21-17, 12-21, 11-15), and 1A #3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0-2 (18-21, 19-21).
The Wildcats can feel really good about its play against two tough top 10 teams in the state. They took a set and had the lead in every set against South Hardin, but unfortunately, they couldn’t close the deal in the third. Against G-R, they went toe to toe with them losing 18 & 19 in two sets.
“The girls battled hard all day long and really started to grow in a lot of areas that we’ve been struggling with,” Assistant Coach Randy Clark said, “Our hitters all performed better than they did against Lisbon, and our back row made some great plays understanding how and when to shift based on what the opponent was throwing at us.”
“Conference play starts on Thursday, and I think we’ve worked out all the kinks in our rotations at this point going up against tough competition these past three weekends.” said Clark.
NORTH LINN
vs Marquette Catholic
September 8
North Linn hosted Marquette Catholic in a cross-divisional match. The Lynx won the match 3-0 with a complete team effort. (25-13, 25-15, 25-8).
Senior Addison Cira did what she always does, which is provide perfectly placed balls for her teammates. Adddison had 27 of the team’s 32 assists on the night. Taking advantage of Cira’s stellar play was senior Caitlynn Benesh who had a team high 12 kills. Caitlynn also led the team on defense with 12 digs.
Head Coach Jennifer McNeill said, “Everyone came ready to play and it made for a nice win. Our serving continues to be tough which resulted in 17 aces in the match. Caitlin Benesh had a team-high 12 kills.”
Statistical Leaders: assists – Addison Cira 27, Caitlin Benesh two, Macy Boge, Skylar Benesh, Allie Haughenbury one; kills – Caitlin Benesh 12, Teagan Liebe seven, Emilee Bueter six, Macy Boge, Skylar Benesh three, Addison Cira two; blocks – Macy Boge, Emilee Beuter, Teagan Liebe two, Skylar Benesh, Caitlin Benesh one; digs – Caitlin Benesh 12, Evalyn Robinson 11, Skylar Benesh 10, Allie Haughenbury nine, Macy Boge, Madelyn Klostermann two, Teagan Liebe one.
September 10
at Jesup Invitational
On Saturday, the Lynx traveled to Jesup for a tournament. North Linn came away with a 4-1 record. They recorded four 2-0 sweep wins over Central Elkader (21-11, 21-7), West Central (21-9, 21-14), South Winneshiek (21-8, 21-15) and Alburnett (24-11, 21-14).
Their only loss on the day came to host Jesup in three sets (21-16, 17-21, 10-15). The team knows they let this one slip away.
“Overall, we had a nice day of play and the girls worked hard. I am seeing improvement with a lot of our players and the team is really clicking,” McNeill said, “In our loss to Jesup, we started out strong but our serve-receive and communication broke down at the end of the match.”
ALBURNETT
vs North Cedar
September 8
The Pirates hosted the Knights from North Cedar Thursday night, but were unable to bring home the win losing in three sets (16-25, 10-25, 16-25).
Junior Peyton Scott led the team in kills with five. Savannah Caves, also a junior, led the team once again in assists with five. Ally Olmstead continues to have an outstanding season on defense. Ally recorded three blocks. She leads the team in solo and assisted blocks.
Also having a good night was senior Breanne Balderston. Breanne led the team with seven digs. She also had one assist, one kill and one ace.
First year Head Coach Chaddwick Plotz knows that it will take time for the team to adjust to his style of play. “We continue to develop as a team, and are playing more as a team. The team has been focusing on their defense.”
Statistical leaders: assists – Savannah Caves five, Cutter Shefelbine two, Alicia Heft, Breanne Balderston, Kathryn Coufal one; kills – Peyton Scott five, Alicia Heft three, Ally Olmstead two, Breanne Balderston one; blocks – Ally Olmstead three, Peyton Scott, Alicia Heft one; digs – Breanne Balderston eight, Ava Armon seven, Savannah Caves five, Alicia Heft four, Peyton Scott three, Ally Olmstead two.
September 10
at Jesup Invitational
The Pirates struggled Saturday at Jesup going 0-3 on the day. With the three losses Alburnett is on a 13-match losing streak. Once this team figures themselves out the wins will come.
Alburnett fell to Central Elkader 1-2, South Winneshiek 1-2 and North Linn 0-2. No stats were available in time for production.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
September 6
vs Vinton-Shellsburg
The Stormin’ Pointers opened up conference play with a matchup on Tuesday evening against the 11-4 Vikings from Vinton-Shellsburg. The Pointers took care of business upsetting the favored Vikings in four sets 3-1 (25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20).
Head Coach Michelle Halac said, “We came out Thursday versus Vinton-Shellsburg and got a great first win in conference in our first conference game of the season. It was a great team effort with everyone contributing and lots of scrappiness and hustle.”
September 10
at Linn-Mar Invitational
On Saturday CPU played in the Linn-Mar tournament finishing second in their pool with wins over Tipton and CR Kennedy. They fell to the 10-3 Cougars from Sumner-Fredericksburg in two sets (4-19, 19-21). CPU ended up losing their first match of bracket play to Davenport Assumption.
“We did some great things as a team, but also learned some lessons and found areas where we still need to improve,” Halac said, “We are looking forward to focusing on some of that in practice this week.”