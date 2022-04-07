Central City Boys track

Head coach Marc Kerscher will look for his young, but talented group of athletes to make some noise this season. The majority of this year’s roster includes sophomores and freshmen.
Junior Arwin Betzer will look to shine in the sprint events, and Tristian Dietiker will lead the pack in their long-distance races.
Central City will rely on their seniors to provide leadership and experience for this young team. Returning for their senior campaigns are Bob Bechthold, Dietiker and Marcus Pruismann. All three seniors are good role models and will be key to a successful season for the Wildcats.
All of Central City’s throwers have improved from last season. Kerscher feels they should have some place winners this season in their field events.
Juniors Betzer, Colton Nowadzky and Brayden Rickels will also provide leadership to the young but talented group of sophomores and freshmen. Returning sophomores include; Castor Abernathey, Mekhi Benton, Trydon Bowen, Christopher Greif, Jayden Hansen, Aiden Klostermann, Nathan Olivas and Daiton Price.
The Wildcats also welcome a nice group of freshmen who will provide some much-needed depth in Max Arthur, Nolan Gates, Brandon Hennick, Matthew Klostermann, Jason Rose, Jack Stecker, Kaleb Walker and Favre Weber.