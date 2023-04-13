Central City Boys Track
From left, front row: Farve Weber, Colton Welter, Cash Weber, Christopher Greif, Cooper Mclaughlin, Parker Pangburn, Daiton Price. Middle row: Coach Kerscher, Jack Stecker, Colten Brown, Arwin Betzer, Tyrdon Bowen, Mekhi Benton, Jeric Brandenburg, Coach Beadle. Back Row: Matt Klostermann, Aiden Klostermann, Dashny Munyakazi, Kinnick Weis, Josh Lindsey, Nolan Gates.

 Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

Head Coach Marc Kerscher will bring back a majority of last year’s squad this season. They will once again be young, but with another year under their belts Kerscher feels they have some kids that can succeed.

“We return most of our team from last season. The key will be for the boys to understand what it takes to be successful. We lack senior leadership but have as strong group of underclassmen who have had multiple years of varsity experience.”

