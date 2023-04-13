Central City Boys Track

Head Coach Marc Kerscher will bring back a majority of last year’s squad this season. They will once again be young, but with another year under their belts Kerscher feels they have some kids that can succeed.
“We return most of our team from last season. The key will be for the boys to understand what it takes to be successful. We lack senior leadership but have as strong group of underclassmen who have had multiple years of varsity experience.”
Jack Stecker has been working extremely hard. We are expecting him to be very competitive in the 800m. He could possibly make it to state. The 4x100 and Sprint Medley relay teams return everyone from last years team. Matthew Klostermann, Nolan Gates, Aiden Klostermann and Arwin Betzer.
Nolan Gates and Arwin Betzer will compete in the sprints. Josh Lindsey will compete for a spot on those relay teams and Daiton Price has been improving in the shot.
The Wildcats have five additional returners who have shown they want to compete for varsity spots in Max Arthur (Jr.), Trydon Bowen (Sr.), Nathan Olivas (Jr.), Favre Weber (Jr.) and Parker Pangburn (Fr.)
Some newcomers to look out for include sophomore Jaric Brandenburg who could surprise some people in the throwing events, along with freshmen Josh Lindsey, Dasney Munyakazi, Cash Weber, Kinnick Weis and Colton Welton.