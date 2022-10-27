CENTRAL CITY 10-21 at Tripoli
When the brackets came out, and it was determined the one loss Wildcats would have to travel to the two loss Panthers from Tripoli, there might have been a chip on their shoulders. If the final score, and the play by the entire team was any indication, they had that chip with a 46-26 win. The Wildcats will travel to Wayland to take on the 10-0 Waco team at 7pm, in round two of the district playoffs.
“I’m super proud of all our players. Every single player is an important part of our success. Tripoli was a great team,” said Head Coach Matt Miers. “We held an offense that was averaging 58 points a game to 26. Jayden Hanson and Mekhi Benton were awesome out there. But everyone was critical.”
The Panthers got on the board first on a four play 65-yard drive resulting in a Rowan Carlson pass to Bryce Schroeder for a 28-yard touchdown. 6-0 Panthers. Central City going 65-yards on seven plays before Aiden Klostermann, with the help of his offensive line, opened up a nice hole in the middle for six points.
Both teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter going into half-time tied 14-14. The Wildcats touchdown came again from Klostermann with his second of five rushing touchdowns. Aiden had 244 yards on 36 carries on the night.
Klostermann found the end zone again in the third putting the Wildcats back on top 22-14. A fake jet sweep and another huge hole up the middle made it an easy 10-yard touchdown run for Klostermann.
Klostermann added his third touchdown up the middle in the third to extend the Wildcats lead to 30-14 going into the final quarter. Both teams added two additional touchdowns in the fourth for a final score of 46-26.
“Offensively, our line, consisting of Brayden, Colton, Daiton, Nolan, David, Braxton and Mekhi created great holes for Aiden, Matt, and Jayden,” Miers said. “All three of those backs ran well and blocked well. We were able to control the clock and pound out 6, 7, 8 yards a play, helping to keep an explosive Tripoli offense from having the ball as much.”
“We have our hands full this week against a great Waco team. But we are a great team as well. We have an opportunity to compete for another week.” said Miers.
ALBURNETT 10-21 vs Bellevue
After getting off to a slow start in the first quarter, the 8-1 Pirates left no doubt in the second quarter scoring 28 points on their way to a 38-27 win over the 4-5 Comets from Bellevue in the opening round of Class A district play at Jim Carver Field in Alburnett.
Bellevue dominated the first quarter with both scores resulting in five-yard runs from the Comet sophomore running back Jaden Baskins.
After holding the Comets scoreless on its third possession the Pirate’s finally woke up and drove 72-yards on eight plays capped off by a Mason Neighbor pass to Grayson Carolan who cut across the field for an Alburnett TD with just under two minutes gone in the second.
Both of Alburnett’s next two touchdowns came off short fields. After trading turnovers Neighbor found Carolan for his second touchdown of the half on a 31-yard pass and catch. A successful extra point from Sam Severson put the pirates up 14-13.
Mason’s third touchdown pass of the half came with just under five-minutes left when he hit senior Brody Neighbor for a 31-yard touchdown giving the Pirates a 21-13 lead.
Brody found the end zone for the second time with under 15 seconds left in the half giving Alburnett a 28-13 lead.
“Once we score, we just keep our offense rolling. We know our receivers will show up every single game.” Mason Neighbor said.
“I think after that we decided to finally wake up,” Neighbor said. “It’s the playoffs. If we lose, we go home. We got our heads in the game and pushed forward from there.”
Neighbor added his fourth touchdown pass of the evening late in the fourth to a wide-open Carson Klostermann with just over six minutes to play to seal the win for the Pirates.
“We came out slow,” Head Coach Rich Velazquez said. “We were able to adjust, and then we were able to do what we knew we could do.”
NORTH LINN
10-21 vs Wapello
Next man in was the philosophy the Lynx lived by Friday night when the 8-1 Lynx shutout the 4-5 Indians from Wapello at Troy Mills 45-0.
Head Coach Jared Collum said, “We thought Casey Short, the Wapello QB would give us problems...he’s a good football player, but our defense played excellent, not allowing him many opportunities to use his skills.”
With senior quarterback Tate Haughenbury out for the game with an illness, coach Collum put the ball into the hands of junior Jake Van Etten to lead the Lynx.
The defense also put it upon their shoulders to make sure they would have the opportunity to play in the second round of district play.
With the ball first, Wapello found out early that it was not going to be easy when junior Landen Helmrich sacked the Indians QB Casey Short on the two-yard line resulting in a shanked punt giving the Lynx excellent field position on Wapello’s 16 yard-line.
After a five-yard run on first down, sophomore Mason Bechen ran around the left for the Lynx first score of the night with 9:01 left. A successful Theo Boss extra point put the Lynx up 7-0 and they never looked back.
Wapello’s next possession was another four-and-out, but a roughing the kicker gave them the ball back on the 19. This did not fluster the Lynx one bit. McClane Rouch busted through the line on third down tackling Short for a two-yard loss resulting in another punt from the Indians.
Towards the end of the second with the ball on the Wapello 28 Helmrich found another opening created by his o-line for nine yards ending quarter number one.
A Theo Boss 14-yard field goal gave the Lynx a 10-0 lead. Wapello finally got its 1st first down of the game on their next possession when junior Jake Gustison found an opening in the middle running it down to the Lynx 42. But penalties and a stout d-line effort from the Lynx resulted in yet another punt.
The Lynx following drive consisted of three runs from Van Etten, capped off by a 39-yard run around the left end for a touchdown.
With 4 minutes left in the half the Lynx relied on its o-line who opened up holes for Bechen, Helmrich to run through. With the ball on the Wapello 31 Van Etten found an opening to the 25. A pass to senior Ben Wheatley for nine-yard put the ball on the Indian 16 with under a minute left.
Van Etten then found a wide-open Cael Bridgewater for 8-yards. A pass from Bechen to Landon Miller in the end zone with 16.7 seconds left gave North Linn a 24-0 lead at the half.
The Lynx added 21 more points in the second half for a 45-0 blanking of the Indians.
“Our offense stayed the same. Maybe a few less QB runs and we tried to run the ball more. We wanted Jake to manage the game. Not try to do anything crazy and take care of the ball. He did a great job,” Collum said. “Our defense has been lights out all season. If we continue to play well on D, it won’t matter who’s at QB.”
“I thought we played really well up front. Both the offense and defense lines played well. Losing Tate is big, but we are the next man in type of team. We have full confidence in whoever we put at quarterback in round two. If we have to run the ball 50 times and rely on our D, then so be it.” said Collum.
CENTER
POINT-URBANA
10-21 at Independence
When you go on the road in your final regular season game, and you face one of the best teams in Class 3A, you better bring your A-game. That is what CPU did Friday night even though they fell 38-20. They never gave up, and made the Mustangs work for every yard and point.
Head Coach Dan Burke knew going in that they would need this win for a possible playoff berth, but too many penalties were a key reason why they were not able to pull off the upset road win.
“It was a fun game, we came ready to play,” Burke said. “They were very balanced with their passing and rushing, while we dominated the clock and ground game.”
One reason for the Stormin’ Pointers ability to stay with the Mustangs tonight came from an outstanding game by their senior running back Cole Werner. Werner ran for 190 yards on 27 carries with one touchdown.
Indee got out to a quick 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Both teams added a touchdown in the second giving the Mustangs a 17-6 lead at the half.
Independence came out in the third moving the ball down the field due in large part to a lot of CPU penalties, resulting in two additional touchdowns and a 31-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The never give up philosophy of this Pointers team showed itself in the fourth as they never gave up outscoring the Mustangs 14-7.
We had multiple players who stood out to me after the game, said coach Burke. “Kyle Kress played a really good game on offense, but his play at linebacker was outstanding. Another player worth mentioning is Drake VanGorder. Jake played his best game of the year on the line, pancaking the Indee all-state lineman Cayne Schultz multiple times.
Some season stat highlights: Cole Werner ran for 1027 yards on 197 carries, with 14 touchdowns. Brandon Miller led the receiving core with 305 yards on 31 catches. Tucker Clark also had a nice season with 220 yards on 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Kyle Kress proved why he should be looked at for all-state honors with 88 tackles, 71 of those were solo tackles. He also had three sacks.