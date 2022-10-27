CENTRAL CITY 10-21 at Tripoli

When the brackets came out, and it was determined the one loss Wildcats would have to travel to the two loss Panthers from Tripoli, there might have been a chip on their shoulders. If the final score, and the play by the entire team was any indication, they had that chip with a 46-26 win. The Wildcats will travel to Wayland to take on the 10-0 Waco team at 7pm, in round two of the district playoffs.

