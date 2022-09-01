Central City Football
Back row L to R:Coach Nowadzky, Coach Ferguson, Matt Klostermann, Braxton Davis, Kaleb Walker, Daiton Price, Mekhi Benton, Colton Nowadzky, Arwin Betzer, David Munyakazi, Castor Abernathey, Jason Rose, Colten Brown, Max Arthur, Dashny Munyakazi, Coach Kerscher, Coach Miers. Middle row: Colton Welton, Connor Clark, Aiden Klostermann, Jayden Hanson, Lucas Greif, Brayden Rickels, Luke Burds, Favre Weber, Chris Greif, Nolan Gates, Brandon Hennick. Front row: Cooper McLaughlin, Kinnick Weis, Josh Lindsey, Cash Weber.

 contributed photo

The questions this season for head coach Matt Miers are... Can we stay healthy? Can his talented sophomore and junior classes take that next step? Can they pass consistently enough? What talent do the other teams in its district bring back?

Miers has been forced the last couple seasons to throw his freshman and sophomores into the varsity line-up and this could be the year where all their hard work can pay off.

