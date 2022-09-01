The questions this season for head coach Matt Miers are... Can we stay healthy? Can his talented sophomore and junior classes take that next step? Can they pass consistently enough? What talent do the other teams in its district bring back?
Miers has been forced the last couple seasons to throw his freshman and sophomores into the varsity line-up and this could be the year where all their hard work can pay off.
“There is no question we've struggled the last few years. We were forced to play a lot of young guys and many of the teams we played had very talented upperclassmen. Our young guys are now much more experienced. We have many returning starters and more talented new starters.”
For the first time in many seasons, the Wildcats will be returning a majority of its line-up, including 11 returning starters. This bodes well for the Wildcats as they enter the 2022 season.
Two juniors who had standout seasons, earning them both First Team All-District honors are running back Aiden Klostermann, who ran for 973-yard last season with 16 touchdowns, and defensive end Mekhi Benton. Benton had an outstanding sophomore season with 30 tackles with 10 TFL, along with four sacks.
Second Team All-District TE, Brayden Rickels who gained 506 yards on only 14 receptions, along with his 12 touchdowns last season will be looking to have an even better senior season.
Junior QB Jayden Hanson will bring with him more experience behind center running the Wildcat offense. In his sophomore season, Jayden earned HM All-district honors with 772 yards with 12 TDs and only one interception. He also rushed for 224 yards with seven TDs.
Also returning this season are seniors Luke Burds who led the team last season with 40.5 tackles and five fumble recoveries, Arwin Betzer DL/RB with 30.5 tackles, Colton Nowadsky OL/DL, Lucas Greif WR/LB with 127 yards receiving, 2TDs and 4INTs, and OL/DL David Munyakazi.
Juniors Daiton Price OL/DL and Chris Greif RB/LB are the remaining two starters back in 2022. Returning lettermen include Matt Klostermann, Nolan Gates, Max Arthur, Favre Weber and Conner Clark.