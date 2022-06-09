Central City Softball

A familiar face is back at the helm for the Wildcats 2022 softball season. Dave Johnson returns as the head coach. Johnson is very familiar with most of his team having coached many of them in the past. This should make the transition easier for both him and his players.
Johnson will rely on his five senior leaders who helped them make it all the way to the regional semi-finals last season. Leading the team will be its star pitcher Sara Reid (P) who was an All-State, All-District and All-Conference first team player. Natalie Noonan (SS), Hannah Kramer LF), Shelby Rollinger (RF) and Maycie Ayers (INF) will all provide senior leadership to a young team.
Returning after a very successful freshman season behind the plate is Bailee Weber. Bailee had an outstanding season earning All-State, All-District and All-Conference honors. She earned those honors after a .401 BA and a slugging percentage of .525. She was also spectacular behind the plate with a .980 fielding percentage.
Head coach Johnson said, “All of our seniors have, and are, providing excellent leadership. Sara Reid is probably the one everyone looks to, being a senior and one of the best pitchers in the state.”
Johnson knows keeping everyone healthy will be key with the conference stacked year in, and year out, if they want to have another successful season. “Keeping healthy, especially our pitching staff, and having the ability to provide enough offensive production to complement our outstanding defense and strong pitching staff will determine how far this team makes it into the postseason.
Also returning to provide experience will be junior Cami Ellis (2B) and sophomore Belle Whitson (1B). Three newcomers to keep an eye on this season is Junior Lucy Smith (P), along with two incoming eighth graders with tons of potential in Savannah Koch (P) and Sloane Smith (C). All three showed huge improvements in the off-season.