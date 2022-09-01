Front row: Slayton Straub, Abi Stejskal, Isabel Guerrero, Ashley Flansburg, Kennedy Moore and Creston Cordes. Back row: Head Coach Tim Stamp, Jack Stamp, Grant Chrisman, Evan Robertson and Assistant Coach Tyler Husak. Not pictured: Katelynn Staal.
First year head coach Tim Stamp is not a new face to the program. Stamp has been a longtime assistant before taking over this season as the head coach.
Stamp has a lot to look forward to this season with his entire team returning. “With another year of maturity under our belts and a squad that brings a great attitude for work and training, this can be a successful season for the team.”
Last season’s boys’ team was very young, with every one of them but one only 14 years old with very little racing and training experience. With that said, all of them have grown and are eager to begin the season.
Senior state qualifier Evan Robertson will lead the boys this season. He will be joined by junior Grant Chrisman and sophomores Jack Stamp, Creston Cordes and Ben VanWeelden.
This year’s girls’ team will have a mix of veterans and an eighth grader with the ability to one day stand in the lineup on the clubhouse deck receiving a state medal.
Leading the girls will be junior Ashley Flansburg. Ashley is a returning state qualifier, finishing in 30th place at the 2022 state meet. Senior Izzy Guerrero (Sr.). Juniors Kennedy Moore and Katelyn Stahl, along with sophomore Abi Stejskal all have shown improvements and gained experience going into this season.
Making her debut this season is the 2022 middle school cross country champion Addison Merritt. Addison has the ability, drive and heart to really be special.
Stamp knows his major challenge this season is numbers but is optimistic. “However, we have increased our MS numbers so moving forward we should gain depth and experience among our entire team.”