CC/SPR Cross Country
Front row: Slayton Straub, Abi Stejskal, Isabel Guerrero, Ashley Flansburg, Kennedy Moore and Creston Cordes. Back row: Head Coach Tim Stamp, Jack Stamp, Grant Chrisman, Evan Robertson and Assistant Coach Tyler Husak. Not pictured: Katelynn Staal.

 contributed photo

First year head coach Tim Stamp is not a new face to the program. Stamp has been a longtime assistant before taking over this season as the head coach.

Stamp has a lot to look forward to this season with his entire team returning. “With another year of maturity under our belts and a squad that brings a great attitude for work and training, this can be a successful season for the team.”

