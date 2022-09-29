Paige Foltz
CPU junior Paige Foltz blasts it past two Knight defenders for the point in CPU’s championship match against Union at Monticello.

 CJ Eilers, Vinton Newspapers

CENTRAL CITY

The Wildcats continued their nice season with two sweeps this week over Alburnett 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-12) and East Buchanan 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-11).

