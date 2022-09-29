CENTRAL CITY
The Wildcats continued their nice season with two sweeps this week over Alburnett 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-12) and East Buchanan 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-11).
9-20 at Alburnett
The Wildcats traveled down the road to take on the Pirates from Alburnett Tuesday evening coming home with a 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-14, 25-12).
It was a big night for the Wildcats outside hitters. They had 17 kills and only one error on 32 attempts combined. Bailee Weber led the way offensively, but Central City’s outsides were producing at a high rate as well.
Assistant Coach Randy Clark said, “We got the lead and maintained it in every set with a pretty good cushion, so it was good to see the girls keep their foot on the gas and not let up.”
Senior Ali Fritcher had a very good night along with senior Coletta Wade. They both started off hot with Wade getting an early kill to give CC a 3-0 lead in set one. Alburnett kept it close midway through the set, but a kill from Baille Weber put the Cats up 18-10 in route to a set one win.
Set two the Wildcats kept up its offensive prow less with two more early kills from Ali Fritcher and another one from Weber. For a 4-2 lead. Alburnett was able to make a run following some unforced CC errors to tie the set at 5-5.
It stayed close in the second until another kill, this time from freshman Macie Lupkes made the score 15-11 in favor of the Wildcats. Belle Whitson was able to serve out the set with four straight points and a 25-14 set two win.
In set three Central City got off to another nice start going up 3-1. Alburnett fought back to 5-3. Following an Alburnett timeout the Wildcats kept the pressure on with two nice rallies’ giving them a 11-6 lead. Another kill from Wade put the Cats up 17-8, and from that point on, they never let up, taking down the Pirates in straight sets.
The Wildcats setting wasn’t firing on all cylinders like they have been, but it was enough to get the job done. “We had a hard time getting our middles really going as we’d like to see,” said Clark.
9-22 vs East Buchanan
It is tough to bring your A-game each and every night. This was the case Thursday when the Wildcats traveled up to East Buchanan to take on the 4-13 Buccaneers. When the final whistle blew, Central City recorded its second sweep of the week in three sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-21).
Central City got down early in every set, only to fight back and pull away at the end of the set in each. Coletta Wade had a dominant night for us on the outside going for 16 kills and hitting .387. She also stepped up and got five kills in the last seven points for Central City at the end of the third set to seal the victory. After playing well against Alburnett, she increased her level of play again against East Buc.
“Our level of play was not consistent throughout the night. There wasn’t anything that really stood out as something that “got us going” in each of the sets; it was more that we stopped making so many mistakes and played better with things we could control.” said Clark.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
9-20 at South Tama
The No. 15 ranked CPU Stormin’ Pointers traveled over to South Tama Tuesday night for a Wamac West conference showdown.
Both teams came into the game with similar records, but the tougher CPU schedule proved why they are ranked in week five with a sweep over the Trojans from South Tama 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-23).
No stats were available in time for production.
9-24 at Monticello Tournament
The Stormin’ Pointers traveled over to Monticello Saturday to wrap up their action for the week coming home with a second place finish.
CPU knew going in this was going to be a tough tournament with top ranked teams attending in Union who is No. 5 and host Monticello who is ranked No. 14 in 3A.
The Pointers opened up pool play with an upset over the Knights from Union in two straight sets (21-15, 21-16). They followed that match by taking down the host team from Monticello in two sets 21-9 and 21-18.
Going into bracket play they continued their unbeaten streak with their third straight two game sweep over the Cardinals from Maquoketa 25-13 and 25-18.
In the championship match they faced Union for the second time in the day. This was a barn burner from the opening serve. Union held a comfortable lead until midway through the set when CPU was able to make a run battling back from an eight-point deficit, but Union prevailed with a 25-23 set one win.
In set two, it was another battle, but Union again found a way to pull out the win taking the set 25-23. This matchup you could very well see again come regionals, so the Pointers have a chance to avenge this loss.
No stats were available in time for production.
NORTH LINN
The Lynx went 1-1 on the week with a 3-2 set loss to open the week against Edgewood-Colesburg. They came back strong to finish the week with a sweep at Starmont.
9-20 vs Edgewood-Colesburg
On Tuesday, the Lynx hosted the Vikings in a conference matchup on its home court. When you play in a tough conference like the Tri-Rivers you have to bring your best game each and every night in order to win. On this night the underdog 5-11 Vikings did just that with a five-set upset win over the Lynx (19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 12-15).
EB came out hot, taking set one 25-19. In set two the Lynx bounced back to even up the match at one set apiece.
The Vikings fought back in set three to take it 25-18. North Linn answered the call in the fourth taking the set 25-14, but were unable to seal the in losing the fifth and final set 11-15.
Leading the way in the night for the Lynx was Addison Cira (Sr) with 34 of the teams 40 assists. Macy Boge (Jr) led the team with 12 kills. Teagan Liebe contributed with 10 kills. The Lynx had 46 kills on the night.
The defense was led by Emilee Beuter (So) with four blocks. Junior Evalyn Robinson led the team with 25 digs, followed by Cira with 15 and junior Skylar Benesh with 14. The Lynx tallied four aces with sophomore Allie Haughenbury leading the pack with two.
9-22 vs Starmont
North Linn bounced back Thursday night after its disappointing loss earlier in the week sweeping the Stars from Starmont on their home court 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-22).
Cira has been outstanding this season setting up her teammates with well-placed balls. This was the case once again with 30 of the team’s 33 assists. Macy Boge had another good night with three blocks. The Lynx had 12 total blocks on the night.
Senior leader Caitlin Benesh had an outstanding night on both sides of the net. She had a team high 15 kills, along with her two blocks and 12 digs. As a team, North Linn had a very impressive 36 kills. Robinson led the team in digs with 31 of the team’s 89. She also held the team lead with four of the team’s seven aces.
On a side note, the Lynx were able to raise over $350 in donations for the Children’s Miracle Network.
ALBURNETT
The Pirates had another tough week taking on the top two teams in the TRC West in No. 2 Central City and No. 1 ranked Springville. In both contests the Pirates were able to battle, but were not able to pick up a win.
9-20 vs Central City
Against Central City, Alburnett came out a little flat, falling behind early. They managed to fight back to narrow the Wildcats lead to 11-6 but were unable to find any momentum with too many unforced errors losing set one 25-11.
In set two Alburnett came out playing better as a team, keeping the score close due in part to senior Cutter Shelfebine who came off the bench and provided a much-needed spark.
Following a couple real nice volleys, junior Peyton Scott found an open corner for an ace narrowing the Wildcat led to 11-8. They continued playing better as a team but CC was able to pull away in the end for a 25-14 set two win.
In set three an early block from junior Ally Olmstead put the Pirates on the board trailing 3-1. Senior Alivia Miller answered with one of her three kills on the night making it 3-2. Cutter continued to provide the spark Alburnett needed as did senior Mirandah Lawrence who came off the bench providing a much-needed boost.
Two really nice volleys by the Pirates kept the score close at 8-6 before Central City went on its own run making the score 12-6. Olmstead provided a boost with another kill, but Central City went on another run increasing their lead to 12-6.
A Central City block at 18-8 followed by a Bailee Weber kill proved to be too much as Central City cruised to a third set 25-12 win.
Head Coach Chaddwick Plotz said, “Cutter coming off the bench was big for us. She came in and provided a spark we needed. She also did a real good job setting our girls up. We struggled to that point getting our first hit set right for our setter.”
“I was also pleased with Mirandah play on the night, both those ladies did provide a spark and we are moving forward to incorporating them more as they have earned it.”
9-22 ALB VB at Springville
Thursday night the Pirates traveled over to Springville to take on the always tough Orioles. The score does not reflect the effort and good play Alburnett showed on this night, losing in three sets 25-11, 25-6 and 25-10.
But coach Plotz feels this was probably the second-best game the team has played as a team behind their match against Lisbon earlier in the season.
“I was happy with how we played No. 1 Springville last night,” Plotz said, “We mixed the lineup trying to play more of our strengths. Ava Armon, Breanne Balderston, and Mirandah Lawrence all played well, keeping several rallies alive.”
Ally Olmstead led the team in blocks, and as a team Alburnett served very well.
“We have had moments of good/very bad all season. We have been speaking often about consistency, trying to eliminate all the highs and lows.” said Plotz.
Stats were not available in time for production.