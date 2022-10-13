CENTRAL CITY
10-4 vs Starmont
Central City took control in each set early holding to a 6-8 point lead the whole time in each one on their way to a three-set win at home (25-18, 25-18, 25-16).
A slight change in the Wildcat rotation this week led to the positive results the coaching staff was hoping for. Assistant coach Randy Clark said, “We played much better in this match than we did the previous week, and made several hustle plays throughout the night that kept our energy up the whole time.”
It was a night of several recognitions as Central City honored Belle for collecting her 1000th assist against Ed-Co the previous week. They honored their seniors and all their contributions in the previous four years, and Bella Damm broke the career digs record that has been in place for three years.
10-6 at North Linn
You knew going in that this match was going to be a hard-fought battle from the get-go, and it did not disappoint. The Wildcats (15-10) defeated the Lynx (17-7) in four sets on their home court (25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23).
Central City showed some strong mental toughness to fight back in every set, and only came up short in the second set after digging too deep of a hole.
In sets won, they managed to claw their way back to tying the match around 19-19 in each, and then pulled away for the victory either through big plays on our side, or just handling the call and letting North Linn commit errors.
“We knew who their big hitter was, and made it a point to not give her any free swings on us which worked out exactly as we planned,” Randy Clark said, “Coletta and Bailee both had big nights in kills, as well as Belle collecting 22 digs and 44 assists to lead both of those categories.”
Junior setter Belle Whitson also broke her own single season assist record on this night. “She has really stepped up her game in a lot of ways to get the ball back in front of our hitters, and our team is benefitting greatly from it this season,” said Clark, “Coletta has also stepped up her game in a big way this season being a go-to for us on offense along with Bailee.”
ALBURNETT
This has not been an ideal season for the Pirate volleyball team, but they can know going into the postseason that the last few weeks they have been playing much better as a team, even if the record does not reflect their improvement.
Head Coach Chaddwick Plotz said, “We have played like this the past few games since I started the mass subbing. Our positions and communication needs to improve, but this is something we need to continue to build on through the upcoming years.
10-4 vs North Linn
The Pirates hosted the Lynx Tuesday on senior night, but were not able to secure the win losing in three sets 11-25, 16-25, 20-25.
Seniors Ava Armon and Breanne Balderston made North Linn work for their points by leading the team in digs with 18 and 17. Peyton Scott continued to build off her past few games with a team high seven kills.
Alburnett struggled to get its game going in set one with North Linn taking an early 9-2 lead. The Pirates were not able to get things going falling behind 7-20, eventually losing set one 11-25.
In set two they found some rhythm taking an early 4-0 lead, but North Linn battled back to take a 5-4 lead. There were some nice volleys in this set making it an exciting match. Alburnett was able to stay with the Lynx throughout the set but in the end, some good serving on North Linn’s part gave them the 16-25 set two win.
Set three the Pirates once again started off strong with a 4-0 lead, but like in set two, North Linn was able to bounce back to take a 10-6 lead. Unlike the first two sets, the pirates stayed with the Lynx point for point for most of the match, but more solid serving from the Lynx part secured the road win.
“Overall, the ladies had the lead in two of the three games but did not keep pace when North Linn made their late runs. We continue to play some of our best volleyball at the end of the season and this is all you can hope for,” Plotz said, “I was trying to get them to set middle and outside as we had clear height advantages. We needed to exploit this much more than we did. It will happen over time as we learn to approach the game more strategically.”
10-6 at Maquoketa Valley
The Pirates hit the road Thursday night for its final regular season game at Maquoketa Valley. They played some of their best ball this season in three of the four matches, but in the end fell to the Wildcats in four sets (25-22, 5-25, 15-25, 21-25)
Senior Cutter Shefelbine who took on a bigger role towards the end of the season led the team with nine assists. The Pirate seniors all played an outstanding game with Alivia Miller and Kathryn Coufal leading with six and five kills respectively. Breanne Balderston led the team with 22 digs.
Game Stats: assists – Cutter Shefelbine nine, Savannah Caves six, Alicia Heft, Sydney Rock two, Peyton Scott one; kills – Alivia Miller six, Kathryn Coufal five, Ally Olmstead four, Peyton Scott, Ava Armon, Savannah Caves two, Alicia Heft, Breanne Balderston, Ava Armon one; aces – Savannah Caves two, Peyton Scott, Cutter Shefelbine, Breanne Balderston one; digs – Breanna Balderson 22, Peyton Scott 10, Ava Armon, Savannah Caves nine, Cutter Shefelbine, Kathryn Coufal four, Alivia Miller, Mirandah Lawrence two; blocks – Ally Olmstead five, Alicia Heft, Savannah Caves one.
NORTH LINN
The Lynx (17-7) wrapped up its regular season play going 1-1 on the week with a three-set win over Alburnett, and a 3-1 set loss to Central City.
10-4 at Alburnett
With the team still not all at 100% the match against Alburnett was a test of endurance and execution. The Lynx were able to defeat the Pirates in three sets 25-11, 25-16, 25-20 due in a big part to some great serving and offensive front net play with 31 kills led by sophomore Teagan Liebe with a team high 11.
In set one, the Lynx got out to an early 9-2 lead, and never looked back taking the set with ease 25-11. Every time Alburnett would attempt to narrow the lead the Lynx serving had an answer. This was the case in all three sets.
Set two found the Lynx down early 4-0 but like in set one, their serve and volley game picked up and they were able to go on some nice runs to take the set 25-16. The front line of Liebe and Emilee Beuter helped the Lynx go on an 11-point run. A kill from junior Skylar Benesh late in the match secured the win for the Lynx.
Alburnett took another early lead in set three, but once again the Lynx were able to bounce back with some solid team play on both sides of the net to take an early 11-6 lead. This set was filled with some great volleys making it exciting with Alburnett being able to keep the score close at 21-16, but once again, when the Lynx needed to score, they relied on their serve game to take home the win in straight sets.
Head Coach Jenifer McNeill said, “Against Alburnett we struggled to get going and still had a few girls not at 100%. I’m proud of how the girls pulled together and got the job done.”
10-6 vs Central City
On Thursday against Central City the Lynx were not able to secure the win on senior night losing in four sets (19-25,25-19, 22-25, 23-25).
Once again, the serve game for the Lynx was on point with a team high 97.8% rate, along with 13 aces led by senior Evalyn Robinson with the team high seven aces and a team high 25 digs. But their hitting efficiency was the difference maker in the loss.
McNeill said, “I thought our serving was excellent. We did a great job of moving the ball around on the serve. Unfortunately, our hitting efficiency continues to be an area that we need to work on and was the difference maker in this close match.”
Following the first set loss, the Lynx were able to pick up their energy getting out to an early 8-2 lead causing Central City to call a timeout. North Linn kept up its solid play leading 13-6 before the Wildcats went on a run of their own to narrow the Lynx lead to 14-10.
North Linn’s serving kept them in the set which in turn picked up their energy level as they took set two 25-19. Set three found both teams playing well, making it an exciting set for the fans to watch, but in the end Central City was able to execute better taking the third set 25-22.
In the fourth set both teams came out with energy making the set another exciting one to watch but like in set three Central City was able to make more plays when it counted to upset the Lynx on senior night in four sets.
CENTER POINT-URBANA10-4 at Clear Creek-Amana
The (15-12) Stormin’ Pointers struggled in their final regular season of week play falling to the WaMaC West leaders in the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers (25-8) on Tuesday in three sets (16-25, 12-25, 17-25).
10-8 Home Invitational
The Stormin’ Pointers finished the day with a 1-3 record with a two-set win over Columbus Catholic in their third match of the day.
They opened up the day against Clinton falling in two sets (20-22, 18-21). In their second match of the day, they faced a very strong Cedar Falls team losing in straight sets.
In their final match of the day, they played Waterloo West. Even though this might have been their best play of the day, they were not able to secure the win losing in two sets 26-28 and 21-25.
No game statistics were available in time for production this week.
Additional photos are available in our online issue.