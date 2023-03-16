At the beginning of every season you like to look at where you can go and what goals are attainable. I thought these kids kept their eyes right where we start every year. I am not saying we are less talented, but we had a lot fewer returning starters coming back. We had an outstanding sophomore point guard, and our senior leadership was amazing.
It always gets a little more physical down at the state tournament, so you must play tough. It was a physical game and I thought we found it tough to score down low. John, number 35, played very well for them and stepped up his game. He is not a huge point scorer, but he played well making a big difference in the outcome.
I am very proud of them, not only for just getting down here with the amount of experience they had but making it to the state title game is very impressive.
The boys can be proud of the fact that they are the only team to ever make it to six consecutive state title games.
They can be proud of the fact that they came back from a 17-point deficit in the semi-final game to win a thriller.
They can be proud of the fact that the program is 16-5 in state tournament games and have played 21 games at state in the past seven years.
They can be proud to be from a community that teaches young men and women that being a champion isn’t always about a scoreboard.
But most of all, they can be proud of the character, sportsmanship and values they portray all year long.
Being a champion is about the type of person you are and the way you represent your school and community. In this case, they are champions despite the final score on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Congratulations to the North Linn boys’ basketball team, coaches and community on another memorable and successful season!