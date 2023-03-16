At the beginning of every season you like to look at where you can go and what goals are attainable. I thought these kids kept their eyes right where we start every year. I am not saying we are less talented, but we had a lot fewer returning starters coming back. We had an outstanding sophomore point guard, and our senior leadership was amazing.

It always gets a little more physical down at the state tournament, so you must play tough. It was a physical game and I thought we found it tough to score down low. John, number 35, played very well for them and stepped up his game. He is not a huge point scorer, but he played well making a big difference in the outcome.

Recommended for you