College Signees May 11, 2023

Congratulations to CPU's Allison Pollock on her signing to play volleyball at Buena Vista University.

Brody Neighbor signing to wrestle at Coe.

Lacey Neighbor signing to do Swimming and Diving at the Division 1 University of Cincinnati.

Savanna Brandt signing to do Poms and Cheer at Buena Vista University.

Center Point-Urbana's Xavier Perez signs to continue his baseball career at the University of Iowa.

We have had several athletes recently sign Letters of Intent to pursue their academic and athletic careers in college.