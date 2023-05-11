THURSDAY, MAY 4
Conference action took center stage Thursday with both the Wamac and Tri-Rivers holding their respective tournaments. CPU took place at West Delaware, while the TRC was held at Central City.
Tri-Rivers Conference meet
Four of our area teams took home top three honors including the North Linn girls who ran past Lisbon who had been leading the team standings most of the afternoon. The Alburnett boys placed second behind Lisbon, Lynx boys were third along with the Alburnett girls.
Gold medal finishes included the Pirate boys SMR (Marak, Smith, Osborn, Grayson Carolan) with a new PR of 1:36.55 and their DMR 3:43.79 (Marak, Adam Neighbor, Mason Neighbor, Grayson Carolan), along with its 4x400m relay with a new school record of 3:29.99. The girls 4x100 SHR took first place in 1:09.88.
“We got off to a great start on the night when the Sprint Medley (Marak, B Smith, Osborn, G Carolan) won in a great race with N. Linn,” Alburnett boys head coach Luke Ossman said. “They competed and set a new school record in this race which was great to see.”
Going in, Ossman knew what they were capable of but was really unsure how they would compete. The kids went out and competed and proved what they can do as a team, every point scored is key to us as a team.
“I had a rough idea what we should score point wise, but the kids stepped up and proved my math was way off placing 2nd. Everyone wants to bring the awards home, but it is critical to understand placing and getting at least 1 point is what we are trying to accomplish and have been working towards all year.”
Lacey Neighbor doubled up with wins in both the long jump and 100m hurdles. Izzy Graubard took another first in the discus with an opening round throw of 114-07.
“I am very proud of our girls and their third-place finish in the conference meet by half a point,” Alburnett girls head coach Keevan Kaestner said. “We have some vital athletes injured, and many stepped up with season bests to earn each and every point. I can’t wait to see what these girls can do in their districts this week.”
The Pirate girls shuttle hurdle had a two second PR to take the win, as well as the 4x200 with a two second PR. Isabelle Graubard added another win to her season in the discus with a 114-7 toss.
North Linn had its share of conference champs too including the girls 4x800 10:08.58 (Haughenbury, Bridgewater, Collum, Wheatley) and its DMR 4:27.00 (Kurt, Macy Boge, Bridgewater, Wheatley).
North Linn boys head coach Jared Collum was also pleased with how his boys ran. “They ran very well finishing third while breaking two school records with new PRs.”
Top school finishes: 800m SMR G: 2nd – NL 1:54.31 (Skylar Benesh, Boge, Shoop, Bridgewater), 6th ALB – 2:04.14 (Olmstead, Stiffler, Scott, Ellis); B: 2nd – NL 1:36.65 SR (Pfab, Wheatley, Bechen, Haughenbury), 11th – CC 1:57.01 (Greif, Weis, Aiden Klostermann, Mclaughlin); 3000m – 3rd Peyton McMahon, NL 12:58.78, 5th – Carly McGraw, ALB 13:29.21; 3200m – 5th – Austin Schechinger, ALB 11:29.11, 8th – Levi Benesh, NL 11:37.31; 4x800m Relay B: 2nd – NL 8:42.04 (Thomsen, Boss, Schmidt, Bildstein), 5th – ALB 8:57.83 (Rozek, Ossman, Bueckers, Bemer); 4x100m SHR – 3rd – NL 1:14.32 (Molly Boge, McMahon, Henderson, Caitlyn Benesh); 4x110m SHR – 2nd – NL 1:02.83 (Holtz, Caryl, Betenbender, Haughenbury), 4th – ALB 1:06.85 (Adam Neighbor, Smith, Mason Neighbor, Grayson Carolan); 100m – G: 5th – Gralynn Martin, ALB 13.54, 17th – Addison Cira, NL 15.18, 25th – Abby Fleming, CC 18.50, B: 2nd – Braydon Osborn, ALB 11.23, 12th – Isaac Pfab, NL 12.26; 400m G: 12th – Sidney Olson, NL 1:16.83, 14th – Casandra Brenneman, ALB 1:17.61, 17th – Melanie Stoecker, CC 1:23.45, B: 2nd – Braydon Osborn, ALB 51.45, 7th – Cole Griffith, NL 56.23; 4x200m G: 2nd – NL 1:50.33 (Skylar Benesh, Bridgewater, Macy Boge, Shoop), 5th – ALB 1:51.94 (Martin, Miranda Neighbor, Scott, Caves) B: 3rd – NL 1:33.35 (Bechen, Wheatley, Van Etten, Haughenbury), 6th – ALB 1:37.24 (Smith, Baker, Mcgargill, Adam Neighbor); 100m Hurdles – 2nd – Caitlyn Benesh, NL 16.56; 110m Hurdles – 3rd – Carter Holtz, NL 16.63, 9th – Kinnick Weis, CC 18.97; 800m G: 2nd – Meghan Wheatley, NL 2:29.90, 10th – Nora Ford, ALB 2:57.96, B: 4th – Ty Pflughaupt, NL 2:14.57, 5th – Ben Bemer, ALB 2:14.85 PR, 9th – Jack Stecher, CC 2:22.21; 200m G: 2nd – Kylee Shoop, NL 27.45, 6th – Gralynn Martin, ALB 28.35, 18th – Melanie Stoecker, CC 32.64, B: 2nd – Braydon Osborn, ALB 22.81, 8th – Ben Wheatley, NL 24.17, 11th – Nolan Gates, CC 24.51; 400m Hurdles G: 3rd – Caitlyn Benesh, NL 1:14.96, B: 3rd – Kanye Caryl, NL 59.29, 10th – Logan Ossman, ALB 1:05.82; 1500m – 2nd – Meghan Wheatley, NL 5:02.88, 9th – Carly McGraw, ALB 6:00.94; 1600m – 8th – Caleb Bildstein, NL 5:03.03, 14th – Brady Scott, ALB 5:44.09; 4x100m G: 4th – NL 52.56 (Skylar Benesh, Caitlyn Benesh, Macy Boge, Shoop), B: 6th – NL 47.54 (Pfab, Schmidt, Baker, Mcgargill), 7th – ALB 47.68 (Smith, Washburn, Baker, Mcgargill), 9th – CC 48.04 (Matthew Klostermann, Gates, Aiden Klostermann, Munyakazi); 4x400m Relay G: 4th – NL 4:36.18 (Haughenbury, Kurt, Collum, Ries), 6th – ALB 4:51.58 (Ellis, Stiffler, Ford, Strang), B: 2nd – NL 3:33.51 (Van Etten, Bechen, Caryl, Haughenbury); Shot Put G: 7th – Samantha West, NL 31-08, B: 2nd – Corbin Woods, NL 49-04, 7th – Daiton Price, CC 40-08, 11th – Lars Landa, ALB 35-03, 21 – Colten Brown, CC 31-07; Discus G: 4th – Teagan Liebe, NL 99-04, B: 5th – Sam Arnold, NL 116-02, 7th – Matthew Neighbor, ALB 112-06, 8th – Daiton Price, CC 110-07; Long Jump G: 4th – Skylar Benesh, NL 16-00, 7th – Miranda Neighbor, ALB 15-04, B: 3rd – Adam Neighbor, ALB 19-08 PR, 4th – Mason Bechen, NL 19-04, 8th – Matthew Klostermann, CC 18-11, 17th – Kinnick Weis, CC 15-01; High Jump G: 4th – Emilee Beuter, NL 14-08, B: 3rd – Payton Baker, ALB 15-10, 6th – Ty Pflughaupt, NL 15-08.
Wamac Super Meet at West Delaware
Thursday, CPU traveled to West Delaware for the WAMAC Super Meet loaded as always. The boys tied for 4th with Mount Vernon and were only 2.5 points behind Marion for third.
AJ Maloney started the Pointers off right in the long jump. His jump of 20-07.5 placed 3rd. That was a personal best.
Seth Werner placed 4th in a loaded field in the shot. His throw of 48-11.5 was also a PR. Which should place him 4th all time at CPU.
The 4x800 crew of Brecken Andersen, Jack Witte, Blayze Havel, and Peyton Stowers ran a blistering time of 8:14.63. Bound has them 5th in 3A right now. That puts them 4th in school history.
Stowers also had a great run in the open 400. His time of 51.68 placed him second. “That kid just keeps going. That 400 was after he split a 2 flat in the 4X800. He had good showings from Brecken Anderson and Jack Witte in the open 800,” said Engen.
“His start had to be fast so he wouldn’t get boxed in by slower runners so that’s what he did. Nathan Miller had his PR in the 400 hurdles. His time of 56.7 made him a conference champion. He is continuing to drop his time almost every time he races.”
The SMR had a season best placing 4th with a time of 1:37.26. The crew of Bark, Andrews, Maloney and Miller are really starting to fly. That puts them 5th all time at CPU.
“It was a great night of competing. I can’t wait to see what next week brings,” said Engen.
The CPU Girls also had some outstanding performances including Taylor Luscomb who continued to dominate in the Shot Put with yet another first-place throw of 36-5.
Deni Katcher took runner-up in the 1500m (5:16.50), Ava Maloney jumped 15-5.50 for third in the long jump and Grace Kramer took 10th in the 200m (30.52).
In the 60m Laine Hadsell was 6th (8.54), Addilyn Wade 15th (8.81) and Kramer placed 16th, 8.83. The 1600m DMR team of Maloney, Hadsell, Wade, Katcher placed 3rd in 4:44.57.
The week began on Monday with all our area teams battling strong and gusty winds and wrapped up the week on Thursday with sunshine with little wind, making for ideal weather. Spring in Iowa.
MONDAY, MAY 1
ALB, CC at Ed-Co Invite
Both the Alburnett and Central City girls’ teams traveled to Edgewood-Colesburg on Monday to take part in the Viking Invite.
Alburnett’s Izzy Graubard is having yet another spectacular season throwing the discus. After breaking her own school record the week prior, Izzy shattered it at Ed-Co with a throw of 122-08.
“The throwing location, along with a strong head wind really helped me with that throw,” said Graubard.
The Pirate relay teams had a nice day with multiple high finishes. The 4x200 and 4x100 SHR teams placed 2nd. The 1600 DMR took 3rd, 800 SMR 4th and Carly McGraw was 3rd in the 3000m with a time of 13:57.69.
Results: 100m – 5th – Gralynn Martin, ALB 13.39, 11th – Savannah Caves, ALB 13.95, 28th – Melanie Stoecker, CC 15.79, 37th – Allissa Fleming, CC 18.42, 38th – Abby Fleming, CC 18.60; 200m – 5th – Gralynn Martin, ALB 28.03, 22nd – Melanie Stoecker, CC 33.47, 29th – Allissa Fleming, CC 38.24, 30th – Abby Fleming, CC 38.71; 4x100 Relay – 12th – ALB 1:03.77; 800m – 10th – Nora Ford, ALB 3:08.48, 11th – Lillian Strang, ALB 3:11.57; 4x400 Relay – 8th – ALB 5:25.53; 100m Hurdles – 9th – Ally Olmstead, ALB 18.14; Long Jump – 9th – Miranda Neighbor, ALB 14-02.50.
5-1 – ALB Boys at South Winn
May 1st the Pirates made the trip to the South Winneshiek Coed Invitational. Despite the strong winds on the night, they were able to come away with the team title, this was a complete team effort. They placed second in every individual event but one and the relays were in the top 2 all night.
“Our “B” relays would have also placed with their performance which shows how hard everyone has been working,” Ossman said. “Our times were not the greatest, but the wind had a lot to do with that. They still challenged themselves to have strong races.”
Hayden Gustafson and Austin Schechinger placed 1st and 2nd in the 3200m, Austin also won the 1600m race and Brady Scott brought home 6th. Zach Carolan and Ben Bemer went 1st and 2nd in the 800m.
“This was a really good night to see our Distance runners excel and perform how they did with the weather,” said Ossman.
Shayden Washburn brought home 1st in High Jump winning a jump off and Brady Marak won the 100m. The throwers group had a good night. Zach Krigbaum had a PR throw in discus that also gave him 3rd place. In Shot, Lars Landa placed 4th coming close to a PR.
“Our relays really keep working and trying to make the exchange smooth and the work is paying off. Our 4x100 (B Smith, Washburn, McCargill, Steen) looked the best they have had all year. The 4x800 (Z Carolan, Ossman, C Bueckers, Bemer) ran themselves to a 1st place finish, the 4x400 (Marak, Baker, Z Carolan, G Carolan) finished the night off with the victory,” said Ossman.
5-1 – CPU, NL at Marion
The Center Point-Urbana and North Linn teams took their talents to Marion on Monday afternoon. The meet is the same week as the conference, so most teams took it a little easier. The wind was brutally strong,having a negative effect on the times.
The girls’ teams both had multiple athletes who took home Gold or were runners-up. CPU’s Emma Wilkerson won the 3000m with a time of 11:45.92 and Taylor Luscomb did it again in the Shot with a winning throw of 36-10.75.
Taking silver was North Linn’s Caitlyn Benesh in the 100m hurdles (16.44) and again in the 400m (1:15.02). Deni Katcher, CPU was second in the 1500m (5:11.68), Emilee Beuter, NL leaped 4-08 for 2nd in the high jump and Luscomb threw 120-07 for runner-up.
Top 10 finishes: 100m – 7th – Grace Kramer, CPU 14.03; 200m – 5th – Addilyn Wade, CPU 28.71; 400m – 10th – Madison Bockenstedt, CPU 1:25.74; 1500m – 10th – Abby Michael, NL 6:25.61; 100m Hurdles – 6th – Molly Boge, NL 17.99; 400m Hurdles – 4th – Peyton McMahon, NL 1:17.91; Shot Put – 7th – Sophia Simon, CPU 32-04; Discus – 6th – Elizabeth Kilburg, NL 99-07
CPU’s AJ Maloney continues to improve week by week in the long jump. He jumped 19-02.50 for another first. North Linn’s Corbin Woods is having a good senior season with another first in the Shot with a throw of 50-06.75 and CPU’s Cayle Estling grinded out the win in the 3200m.
CPU head coach Jeff Engen said, “His time may not have been what he wanted, but it didn’t change his effort. The exciting thing is Cayle is only a freshman.”
The 4x800 CPU relay team of Andersen, Witte, Stowers, and Havel took home gold. It was not a great race for them, but they got the job done. The DMR team of Spore, Andrews, Maloney, and Grimm also placed first for the Pointers.”
“This was another group of kids who fought through the conditions. That was the theme of the night. Don’t let the conditions negatively affect you. Keep the same effort as always,” said Engen.
Runner-ups include Carter Andrews, CPU 200m (23.95), Jake Van Etten, NL in long jump (18-06.50) and Cooper Grimm, CPU in the high jump 5-08.
Top five finishes: 400m – 4th – Jonah Salow, CPU 57.40; Long Jump – 4th – Jackson Brincks, CPU 18-03.50; High Jump – 3rd – Ty Pflughaupt, NL 5-06; Shot Put – 4th – Seth Warner, CPU 45-00.
