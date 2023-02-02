Head Coach Ferdie Astorga gathered up the boys Saturday morning and headed up to Independence for its 2023 conference tournament.
With adverse weather throughout the night, and morning hours, multiple conference tournaments were canceled. The Wamac conference decided to move its start time up to 9am so the teams could safely make it back home before the sun set.
This young Stormin’ Pointers boys team wrestled tough all day. The strides they have made from the beginning of the season has the coaching staff looking forward to what they can accomplish next year.
We had two Stormin’ Pointers placed in the top eight in Teegan Fuessley at 126 and William Gerhold at 170 with Gerhold taking home top honors with a fifth-place finish.
Gerhold started off the day with an opening round bye. In his quarterfinals match he fell to Conner Parker from Williamsburg by a close 6-3 decision.
In round two of consolations, he won 10-4 over Talan Conrad from Independence. In round three consolations he fell to Garrison Gillihan from West Delaware.
It is always nice to finish the day with a win, and that is just what William did today with a 4-2 decision win over Adam Rose of Marion for fifth place.
At 126, Teegan Fuessley took home eighth place. Teegan began the day winning by a fall against Elliott Rogers from Marion.
After his quarterfinal match loss against Mount Vernon’s Jase Jaspers and a loss to Clear Creek-Amana’s Nolan Howell, Teegan came back in round three with a pin against Anthony Fenton of Williamsburg in 2:44.
Fuessley was unable to finish the day with a win falling to Benton’s Elijah Kupka.
Eight additional Stormin’ Pointers wrestled but were unable to stand on the podium. Each of these young men will look to improve their skills one last time at Districts.
Will Griswold at 132, Bo Lawrence at 138, Brody Berninghaus, Sam Leedom at 220 and heavyweight Colton McDowell all went 2-2 on the day. Finishing the day with a 1-2 record was Tyler Foreman at 152.
The Tri-Rivers Conference meet that was to be held at Midland High School in Wyoming, Iowa was canceled due to the winter storm and adverse driving conditions the teams would have to endure. At this time, conference officials have not determined if they will make-up the tournament or not. Stay tuned.